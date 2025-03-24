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Getting started with Fastly Object Storage: From CDN integration to serverless computing

Terri Allegretto

Senior Manager, Product Marketing, piattaforma per sviluppatori

Robyn Bean

Senior Product Marketing Manager, Content Delivery

CDN &amp; distribuzioneComputePiattaforma

We’re super excited by the level of interest and adoption of Fastly Object Storage since we launched it to general availability just a few months ago! It underscores how much developers have wanted a no-hassle, cost-effective storage solution that works with existing tools and helps to streamline productivity. In case you missed the announcement, Fastly Object Storage provides an S3-compatible API and zero-egress fees to help transform the way developers build, store and scale their applications.

Recently, we published a few blogs that provide detailed information and code examples to help devs get started. Check out the highlights below for utilizing Fastly Object Storage with your CDN and/or Compute services, as well as how to use popular tools like SFTPGo for file management and sharing.

Fastly’s CDN and Object Storage are better together

This comprehensive guide walks you through the process of integrating Object Storage with Fastly’s CDN service so that you can serve assets from your own URL in just minutes. You’ll learn everything from how to generate your Object Storage access keys, to creating and interacting with buckets and using VCL code snippets - that you can copy and paste - to connect your CDN service to the storage bucket. The guide also provides recommendations for using Fastly’s Segmented Caching for large files and the Streaming Miss feature for optimizing delivery and reducing latency.

Use the S3 clients you are already using - even on Fastly Compute

For developers utilizing Fastly Compute, the official AWS SDKs offer a straightforward path to accessing Fastly Object Storage. This approach supports popular languages like Go, JavaScript, and Rust, allowing for intuitive handling of S3 objects. This comprehensive blog post walks you through detailed code examples in each language, showcasing how to adapt these external libraries for Fastly Compute environments, and simplifies the process of leveraging Fastly Object Storage with existing code assets and AWS service integrations. These examples serve as a practical roadmap for using Object Storage within your Compute projects.

It works with all of the S3-compatible tools in the ecosystem - try it with SFTPGo today

In this guide, we look at a popular S3-compatible tool, SFTPGo, for interacting with your data. SFTPGo serves as a backend tool for managing and sharing files stored on Fastly Object Storage. By installing SFTPGo, integrating Fastly Object Storage as a backend, and setting up user accounts, you gain access to a user-friendly interface for file operations where you can easily create shareable links for files or folders to collaborate with others. The beauty of this method lies in its simplicity - you can manage your files efficiently without the need for complex configurations, making it accessible even for those without extensive technical expertise.

Optimize workflows and reduce costs

Whether you're looking to optimize your CDN performance, build serverless applications, or simply enjoy using familiar tools to help you manage your data, Fastly Object Storage provides a cost-effective, flexible solution for your next project. Explore infinite possibilities with S3-compatibility, zero-egress fees, and Fastly’s instant, global, accessible platform. We encourage you to use the guides highlighted in this post as a starting point for optimizing your workflow and helping you reduce costs.

You can start using Fastly Object Storage today. Also, make sure to join the conversation in our forum to collaborate with other developers and to stay on top of new releases and functionality.

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