Build, Store, and Scale: Fastly Object Storage With Zero Egress Costs is Here

The pain of receiving a high storage bill is all too real. The worst part? There’s a good chance you’re paying as much for egress as you are for storage — maybe even more. It's not just about the money either - it's stifling your ability to innovate. Who wants to run data-heavy tests or integrate services that constantly transfer data when you're watching every byte?

As our need for large object and file storage keeps growing, it's clear we need a new approach. Enter Fastly Object Storage. Our always-free egress lets you transfer files anywhere on the web and you’ll benefit from simple pricing that lets you save more the more you use.

Fastly Object Storage: The TL;DR

Zero-egress fees (yes, you read that right)

S3-compatible API (your existing code will thank you)

All the storage your apps could ever need

Under the Hood

Fastly Object Storage is designed as a drop-in replacement for the S3 API. This means you can store and access large files from Fastly services using the same interface you're already familiar with. Easy to migrate and affordable to innovate — with no need to rewrite your code or learn a new API. It's all about making your life easier and more flexible so you can avoid vendor lock-in, save money, and spend more time creating. Less headache, more coding time.

Use Cases That'll Make You Smile

Media libraries AI training data Application updates Game data Asset storage Digital products CDN origin (configure Fastly Object Storage as your CDN origin for optimal performance and cost savings)

Cost-Effective for All

Whether you're a scrappy startup or a large enterprise, Fastly Object Storage has your back. We're talking zero-egress access to Object Storage from both our Compute and Content Delivery services. That's some serious cost optimization for your digital infrastructure.

The Bottom Line

As we push the boundaries of digital experiences, efficient and cost-effective storage solutions are crucial. Fastly Object Storage is here to help you:

Optimize content delivery Significantly reduce costs Simplify development processes Focus on building exceptional digital experiences

Ready to take Fastly Object Storage for a spin? Start using it today or hit us up to learn how we can help you optimize your storage strategy and cut costs. Let's build something awesome together! 🚀