S3 compatible, zero egress, zero fuss
Fastly Object Storage
It works just like the storage you’re used to today but without the hassle and no egress.
Direct access to all of your data at the edge with zero egress fees.
You’re already storing your large library of files somewhere - but it’s costly and management is complex. We make it easy to migrate to Fastly Object Storage and you can use all the tools and code you use today. It just won’t break your budget.
Durable
Fastly Object Storage makes it easy to store your durable large objects and supports use cases involving media assets, large downloads, storing code and backups, or other long-term storage and retrieval needs.
Compatible
Fastly Object Storage operates as a drop-in replacement for the S3 API, allowing developers to access large files from Fastly services in a familiar footprint that already works with existing code.
Cost-effective
Simplify vendor management and lower total cost of ownership for cloud storage with affordable storage costs and zero egress fees. Fastly Object Storage is available for self-purchase so devs can get started quickly.