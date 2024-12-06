With the launch of edge deployment, the Fastly Next-Gen WAF is first in the industry to offer a fully unified web app and API security solution

Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

Scopri di più
AziendaIl team dietro esperienze online miglioriMappa di reteUna nuova architettura per l'Internet modernoRelazioni con gli analisti del settoreScopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su FastlyNotizieAggiornamenti e annunci recentiPiattaformaLa piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicureStorie dei nostri clientiScopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti webEventiConnettiti con Fastly durante un eventoLavora con noiUnisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN)Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondialeStreaming liveOffri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioniStreaming Video (VoD)Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionaliMedia Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDNOn-the-Fly PackagerCrea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo realeImage OptimizerElaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edgeBilanciatore del caricoControllo granulare sulle decisioni di routingCrittografia TLSRiduci la complessità della gestione TLSOrigin Connect Connettiti direttamente a FastlyIndirizzi IPGestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IPHTTP/3 e QUICProtocolli moderniAPI di ricerca dei dominiRicerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereGestione dei botRilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei botProtezione DDoSMitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuitiSicurezza delle APIProteggi i tuoi endpoint APIProtezione lato clientDifesa dagli attacchi lato clientGestione dei bot IAImpedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge ComputePorta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utentiKey Value StoreIl Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci beneWebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice.Developer SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti FastlyIAAccelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semanticaObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmabileOttieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN.Server MCPControllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo realeTrasmetti e analizza i log in tempo realeEdge ObserverEsplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storiciDomain InspectorValuta le informazioni a livello di dominioOrigin InspectorVisualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edgeAvvisiCrea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizioLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

Vedi tutti i servizi
Servizi professionaliAssistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzioneServizi di intrattenimento dal vivoEsperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblicoPiani di supportoAssistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fineManaged CDNControllo e flessibilità ottimizzatiManaged SecurityProtezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenzaAssistenza clientiIl supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

Scopri tutte le nostre soluzioni
Streaming mediaOffri live streaming e on-demand eccezionaleMedia emergentiPrestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergentiEditoria digitaleGiornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorateRetail ed E-commerceEsperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scalaServizi finanziariSicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clientiHigh techScala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresciViaggi e ospitalitàEsperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatoriIstruzione onlineOffri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scalaGamingSostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuriiGamingOffri un'esperienza di gioco veloce, sicura, senza interruzioni e coinvolgente a livello di edge
Risparmi sulle infrastruttureOttieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibileOttimizzazione multi-cloudRiduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloudFiducia dei clientiScopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clientiAbilitazione della privacyScopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utentiDashboard di sostenibilitàConsulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratuitamente
SviluppatoriCostruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggiFast ForwardCreare un Internet più affidabileStrumenti di sviluppoStrumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in piùDeveloper SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyComunitàUnisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondoRegistratiCrea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con FastlyAiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgentiCloud PartnerScopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloudChannel PartnerMigliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti FastlyPartner tecnologici e di integrazioneEsplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partnerAccedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di FastlyDiventa un partnerMigliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti FastlyTrova un partnerLascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

DocumentazioneOttieni il massimo da FastlyLibreria delle risorseEsplora schede dati, report e altro ancoraFastly AcademyApprendimento pratico con i prodotti FastlyCentro di apprendimentoScopri la tecnologia InternetBlogI nostri ultimi pensieri e ideeRicerca sulla sicurezzaMaggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricercaIl punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
Centro di SupportoCome possiamo aiutarti?ContattaciContattaci oggi
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

With the launch of edge deployment, the Fastly Next-Gen WAF is first in the industry to offer a fully unified web app and API security solution

Sean Leach

Chief Product Architect, Fastly

Sicurezza

We hear from the biggest brands in the world that security is only getting more difficult as they add new architectures and their web apps and APIs spread out from on-prem web servers to the cloud. Getting a holistic view of attacks on these apps and APIs is difficult, and organizations wind up with multiple tools all with different interfaces — not all of which integrate with dev and security tools they’ve already invested in.

The answer to this challenge is a unified web application firewall (WAF) solution that protects not just the apps you have today on-premises and in the cloud, but also the ones you build at the edge in the future. And as of today, we’re the first — and only — ones to offer it. 

We’re excited to announce that as of today, the Fastly Next-Gen WAF (powered by Signal Sciences) can now be deployed at the edge, offering you the flexibility to install where it makes the most sense for you — today and in the future. Finally, a unified web app and security solution available anywhere.

The promise of Signal Sciences and our edge cloud network delivered

Our vision is a world where all digital experiences are fast, engaging, and safe for everyone. It was this vision that propelled us to acquire Signal Sciences, and the launch today is a key milestone in our joint technology bringing that vision to life. Deploying the Fastly Next-Gen WAF inside our global edge cloud network brings protection closer to end users and shields origin systems from abusive traffic. Your applications and services are safe without having to sacrifice speed of deployment or delivery.

Built on top of Compute@Edge, the Fastly Next-Gen WAF at the edge delivers the powerful performance and effortless scalability that organizations require to deliver modern digital experiences. No more worrying about adding additional servers or spinning up new cloud instances as your traffic changes. Compute@Edge allows our web application and API protection solution to automatically scale.

Deployment at the edge — or anywhere you need it

With this launch, we now have the most flexibly deployed WAF on the market and can protect apps and APIs wherever they are — in containers, on-prem, in the cloud, or at the edge — with one integrated solution. Whichever deployment method you choose, your business-critical apps and APIs get the modern protection they need.

  • Trustworthy blocking: Our next-gen WAF is so effective, accurate, and reliable that more than 90% of customers use it in full blocking mode in production environments

  • Accelerate software delivery: Our low false positive rate, combined with our architectural flexibility, means you can accelerate and automate app deployment to deliver new code to users faster and eliminate tuning toil.

  • Near-zero tuning: Our unique approach to attack detection is more accurate than signatures and requires virtually no tuning or maintenance. This approach also enables rapid updates for critical exploits; for example, we quickly issued a rule for the recent Log4j 0Day RCE exploit that customers can enable.

  • Deployment flexibility: No other WAF vendor has the breadth of deployment options we have: on-prem, cloud, containers, at the edge, or a hybrid of these. This flexibility allows you to protect your applications wherever they live and maintain the same effective protection even as you transform or migrate to modern architectures and environments

  • Unified platform: Unlike with some other vendors, you don’t have to choose between different WAF products for each of your architectures and environments. Instead, you get a single platform with a consolidated view of unwanted activity and unified management across all your deployments.

  • Visibility across the application footprint: No matter where you deploy your apps and APIs, our technology provides real-time visibility into how attackers seek to abuse and misuse them, as well as how and why unwanted activity was blocked. And that visibility can be provided via our API and integrations with the DevOps and security tools your team already uses. 

A security solution that grows with your business

In addition to helping you future proof your organization by protecting your applications wherever they live, now and tomorrow, the Fastly Next-Gen WAF’s rapid deployment provides quick time to value today. Many customers have it up and running in minutes to hours — without the need to add dedicated headcount to create, test, and maintain rules as attacks evolve or as your codebase changes over time.

Plus, with highly-rated effectiveness and support — as evidenced by three years in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Application and API Protection and three years as a Gartner Peer Insight Customers' Choice recipient — you know you’re getting a proven solution. 

Ready to get started? Reach out and we’ll get in touch. 

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Pronto per iniziare?

Contattaci oggi
Parla con un esperto