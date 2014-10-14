Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

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AziendaIl team dietro esperienze online miglioriMappa di reteUna nuova architettura per l'Internet modernoRelazioni con gli analisti del settoreScopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su FastlyNotizieAggiornamenti e annunci recentiPiattaformaLa piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicureStorie dei nostri clientiScopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti webEventiConnettiti con Fastly durante un eventoLavora con noiUnisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN)Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondialeStreaming liveOffri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioniStreaming Video (VoD)Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionaliMedia Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDNOn-the-Fly PackagerCrea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo realeImage OptimizerElaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edgeBilanciatore del caricoControllo granulare sulle decisioni di routingCrittografia TLSRiduci la complessità della gestione TLSOrigin Connect Connettiti direttamente a FastlyIndirizzi IPGestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IPHTTP/3 e QUICProtocolli moderniAPI di ricerca dei dominiRicerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereGestione dei botRilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei botProtezione DDoSMitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuitiSicurezza delle APIProteggi i tuoi endpoint APIProtezione lato clientDifesa dagli attacchi lato clientGestione dei bot IAImpedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge ComputePorta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utentiKey Value StoreIl Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci beneWebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice.Developer SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti FastlyIAAccelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semanticaObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmabileOttieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN.Server MCPControllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo realeTrasmetti e analizza i log in tempo realeEdge ObserverEsplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storiciDomain InspectorValuta le informazioni a livello di dominioOrigin InspectorVisualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edgeAvvisiCrea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizioLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

Vedi tutti i servizi
Servizi professionaliAssistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzioneServizi di intrattenimento dal vivoEsperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblicoPiani di supportoAssistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fineManaged CDNControllo e flessibilità ottimizzatiManaged SecurityProtezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenzaAssistenza clientiIl supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

Scopri tutte le nostre soluzioni
Streaming mediaOffri live streaming e on-demand eccezionaleMedia emergentiPrestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergentiEditoria digitaleGiornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorateRetail ed E-commerceEsperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scalaServizi finanziariSicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clientiHigh techScala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresciViaggi e ospitalitàEsperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatoriIstruzione onlineOffri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scalaGamingSostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuriiGamingOffri un'esperienza di gioco veloce, sicura, senza interruzioni e coinvolgente a livello di edge
Risparmi sulle infrastruttureOttieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibileOttimizzazione multi-cloudRiduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloudFiducia dei clientiScopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clientiAbilitazione della privacyScopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utentiDashboard di sostenibilitàConsulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratuitamente
SviluppatoriCostruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggiFast ForwardCreare un Internet più affidabileStrumenti di sviluppoStrumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in piùDeveloper SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyComunitàUnisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondoRegistratiCrea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con FastlyAiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgentiCloud PartnerScopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloudChannel PartnerMigliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti FastlyPartner tecnologici e di integrazioneEsplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partnerAccedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di FastlyDiventa un partnerMigliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti FastlyTrova un partnerLascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

DocumentazioneOttieni il massimo da FastlyLibreria delle risorseEsplora schede dati, report e altro ancoraFastly AcademyApprendimento pratico con i prodotti FastlyCentro di apprendimentoScopri la tecnologia InternetBlogI nostri ultimi pensieri e ideeRicerca sulla sicurezzaMaggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricercaIl punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
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Sean Leach

Chief Product Architect, Fastly

Sean is Chief Product Architect at Fastly, where he focuses on driving the product and technology strategy, security and network research, as well as evangelizing Fastly globally.

  • Survey: 73% Rise in Cybersecurity Spend by 2023 | Fastly

    Sean Leach

    Fastly is excited to share the findings of a cybersecurity survey of IT and security leaders in a new report called, “Fighting fire with fire: Cybersecurity strategies are suffering as a result of complexity.”

    Sicurezza
    Approfondimenti del settore

  • Fastly named Customers' Choice for Web App and API Protection four years in a row | Fastly

    Sean Leach

    With this year’s achievement, we are the only vendor to be named a Customers’ Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer” Web Application and API Protection report for four years in a row with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5.0 stars.

    Prodotto
    Sicurezza

  • With the launch of edge deployment, the Fastly Next-Gen WAF is first in the industry to offer a fully unified web app and API security solution

    Sean Leach

    The Fastly Next-Gen WAF (powered by Signal Sciences) protects apps wherever they live: on-premises, in containers, in the cloud, and — as of today — at the edge. This makes it the industry’s first and only unified WAF.

    Sicurezza

  • Fastly Gains Recognition in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™

    Sean Leach

    Gartner names Fastly a Challenger in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Web Application and API Protection.

    Notizie aziendali

  • Compute: The JavaScript Support you Demanded | Fastly

    Sean Leach

    With JavaScript now available for WebAssembly and Compute, you can get started faster than ever with a language you already know, while ensuring the speed and security you need in a serverless build environment.

    Prodotto
    + 2 more

  • 4 Steps to Centralized Security Tooling

    Sean Leach

    Here are four repeatable steps that will help you pay down your security technical debt, make your apps and APIs more secure, and move you toward consolidated security tooling.

    Approfondimenti del settore
    Sicurezza

  • Why don’t your security tools work anymore?

    Sean Leach

    As the internet landscape gets more complex, more API driven, and more distributed, many security and IT professionals are left wondering — why aren’t the security tools that were good enough a few years ago good enough now?

    Approfondimenti del settore
    Sicurezza

  • Fastly and Okta partner to lock down layer 7

    Sean Leach

    Layer 7 is a primary battleground for web application and API security. Fastly and Okta have partnered together to share threat intelligence, so security and development teams can better protect their systems.

    Sicurezza
    Notizie aziendali

  • Engineering leaders: security is your job, too

    Sean Leach

    The rise of secure DevOps has left many security professionals vying for the attention and support of their engineering counterparts. What can engineering leaders do to bridge the gap? We have four ideas to help you build security into your DevOps culture, workflows, and goals.

    Cultura
    + 3 more

  • The new rules for web app and API security

    Sean Leach

    Nearly everything we know about building web applications and APIs has changed in the last few decades. So why hasn't security? We argue it's time for a new approach to web app and API security, one that follows suit with how applications are really built and teams really work.

    DevOps
    Sicurezza

  • Apps That Shouldn’t Be Built at the Edge | Fastly

    Sean Leach

    Progressive developers are increasingly using the edge of the network to power more performant and customized apps. With the use cases mounting, it seems there's very little that can't be built at the edge. And aside from a few exceptions, that just might be true.

    Compute
    Ingegneria

  • Why Compute does not yet support JavaScript

    Sean Leach

    Building our own compiler toolchain allows Compute to be both performant and secure. It also means we have to bring developers’ most-loved language into the fold in the right way.

    Prestazioni
    + 3 more

  • Compute Demo: New Serverless Compute Environment | Fastly

    Sean Leach

    Watch our Compute demo, and see the possibilities of our new serverless compute environment.

    Prodotto
    + 2 more

  • TLS 1.2-only delivery is now available

    Sean Leach

    Earlier this year we updated you on our revised deprecation plan for TLS 1.0 and 1.1. We’re happy to announce that you can now request migration to TLS 1.2-only hosts if you’ve purchased a paid TLS option.

    Sicurezza

  • Update to our TLS 1.0 and 1.1 deprecation plan

    Sean Leach

    Last October, we announced our deprecation plan for TLS 1.0 and 1.1. The PCI Security Standards has since updated their guidance, and we are revising our deprecation schedule accordingly.

    Sicurezza

  • Fastly's plan for plan for TLS 1.0 and 1.1 deprecation

    Sean Leach

    The PCI DSS 3.1 standard has changed. In order to keep you up-to-date and secure online, we’re announcing our plan for TLS 1.0 and 1.1 deprecation.

    Sicurezza

  • Getting an A in security: SHA-2 migration and disabling RC4

    Sean Leach

    As many of you know, TLS best practices have changed a lot in the past two years. Recently, Fastly has changed how we configure TLS to make it even more secure. This includes migrating our TLS certificates from SHA-1 to SHA-2 and disabling RC4 for all our services.

    Sicurezza

  • Securing the news: TLS for media sites

    Sean Leach

    TLS is especially applicable to news sites. News organizations bear a public responsibility to accurately report the news, and need to take the steps necessary to ensure credibility. The security of online news content is one of the first steps in verifying its veracity while protecting readers.

    Sicurezza

  • Disabling SSLv3 Due to POODLE Vulnerability

    Sean Leach

    Based on our understanding of the POODLE vulnerability (mainly the fact that there is currently no workaround), and the fact that we have very little traffic running over SSLv3 (around .5% globally), we are disabling SSLv3 for all Fastly SSL customers, effective immediately. This will mainly affect users of Windows XP Pre-service pack 3 combined with IE version 6. If you are in this group, please upgrade to a more recent browser.

    Sicurezza