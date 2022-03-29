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Ellen Körbes
Senior Product Line Manager, VMware Tanzu Kubernetes
Ellen has worked extensively in the development experience side of the Kubernetes ecosystem, at Tilt and Garden prior to VMware Tanzu. They got their start years ago building tooling under Kubernetes' SIG-CLI, and have since spoken about Go and Kubernetes at many world-famous events. Ellen not-so-secretly loves to reminisce about their teenage years and dabble in old-timey infosec shenanigans.
Dept of Know Live! : Ellen Körbes 氏が語る「セキュリティチームは開発エクスペリエンスにどうアプローチすべきか」
VMware Tanzu Kubernetes の Senior Product Line Manager である Ellen Körbes 氏が、Kelly Shortridge と Bea Hughes がホストを務める「Dept of Know Live!」に出演し、セキュリティチームが開発者の期待を満たせない場合の理由について語りました。このブログ記事では Körbes 氏がセッションの主なポイントをご紹介します。