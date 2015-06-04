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Lee Chen
Corporate Development and Strategic Partnerships、VP, Fastly
Lee Chen は Fastly の Development and Strategic Partnerships 部門の Vice President として、Fastly のメディア関連プロダクトのエグゼクティブスポンサーを務めています。これまでに Fastly のプロダクト、マーケティング、パートナーシップ部門などで、さまざまなチームを統括してきました。また、20年に及ぶメディア・エンターテイメント業界での豊富な経験を擁し、インターネット経由でのライブ放送の先駆者として活躍してきた実績があります。Fastly 入社前は、テクノロジーおよび eスポーツ関連のスタートアップ企業を複数立ち上げました。
Gartner が2022年度「Voice of the Customer」レポートの「Customers’ Choice」に Fastly のグローバル CDN を選出
Fastly は、2022年度 Gartner Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’ のグローバル CDN 部門で「Customers’ Choice」に選出されました。
ウェブサイトの30年 : 次の30年の Web 構築に役立つ5つの教訓
Web のインフラストラクチャとその上に構築されるアプリケーションは、今と未来のエンドユーザーの絶え間なく変化するニーズに応えるため、常に進化し続ける必要があります。この記事では、今後30年間に開発者が Web の進化を推進するのに役立つ5つの教訓をまとめました。
Defining innovation capacity, part 2: Flexibility capacity
I believe that inflexible technology can promote an aversion to innovation. When building a stack, cost and performance are traditionally prioritized. That makes sense for immediate needs, but companies are finding that the flexibility of that stack matters in the long run.