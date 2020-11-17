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Sianne Chen
Senior Marketing Lead, APAC, Fastly
Sianne Chen leads a role of Senior Marketing Lead in Asia Pacific at Fastly. She has spent the last decade in the InfoSec industry where she has held various customer and channel facing marketing roles in strategy development, communications, growth and digital marketing. Sianne is passionate about partnering with organisations in Asia Pacific countries to drive outcomes for their digital business.
オーストラリアの Lexus Melbourne Cup を Fastly がサポート、10 Play で配信
Fastly Live Event サービスが、オーストラリア全土で何百万人ものファンを持つ3分間の競馬レース、Lexus Melbourne Cup の配信を支援しました。結果、今年のレースではこれまで以上に多くの人々が、滞りなくライブストリーミングを視聴して楽しむことができました。