容易なスケーリングや組み込みのセキュリティから、プログラマブルな制御、包括的な可視性まで、最先端の CDN に必要なあらゆる機能を提供します。
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Skip Bacon
VP, Portfolio Intelligence
Skip Bacon is Fastly’s VP of Portfolio Intelligence. With 30 years in enterprise software and infrastructure, he has led product management and product marketing for data, observability, cloud, and AI platforms. At Fastly, he works with Product, Engineering, Marketing, and Sales to turn market, technology, and customer signals into decisions about where Fastly invests and how fast its portfolio grows.