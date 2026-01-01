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Stephen Gillies
Technology Evangelist, APAC, Fastly
Stephen is an experienced, adaptable, and engaging IT security professional who has held both individual contributor and management roles at some of the world's best-known IT security vendors. With strong hands-on network and application security architecture experience, he has helped companies from ten-person startups to federal governments achieve secure, manageable, and business-relevant technology solutions. Based in Sydney, Australia, Stephen holds an APJ-wide role evangelizing the benefits of a faster, safer internet.