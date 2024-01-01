Fastly Live Event Monitoring
When revenue relies on large live streaming or high traffic online retail promotions you want to make sure your event doesn’t become a delivery crisis. If you are anticipating a large live or high traffic event, Fastly offers a powerful combination of Customer Support expertise and real-time data to alert you as we detect issues with internet congestion and upstream or downstream providers.
Our network is all about greater efficiency. With our strategically placed points of presence (POPs), you can scale on-demand and deliver seamlessly during major events and traffic spikes. Get the peace of mind that comes with truly reliable performance — wherever users may be browsing, watching, shopping, or doing business.
353 Tbps
Edge network capacity1
150 ms
Mean purge time2
>1.8 trillion
Daily requests served4
~90% of customers
Run Next-Gen WAF in blocking mode3