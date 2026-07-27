CMCDv2: Leveling Up Your Video Streaming Telemetry
Elevate your video streaming telemetry with CMCDv2. Discover how Request, Response, and Event modes offer deeper, full-stack insights into viewer performance.
Staying Secure
All blog posts
CMCDv2: Leveling Up Your Video Streaming Telemetry
Elevate your video streaming telemetry with CMCDv2. Discover how Request, Response, and Event modes offer deeper, full-stack insights into viewer performance.
Accelerate Migrations: Introducing Direct Fetch for Fastly Object Storage
Accelerate your data migrations with Fastly's new Direct Fetch API for Object Storage. Transfer from S3-compatible sources directly, bypassing client limits.
CVE-2026-82329: JFrog Artifactory Authentication Bypass Exploitation Activity
Attacks targeting JFrog Artifactory (CVE-2026-82329) exploded in 72 hours. Fastly threat intelligence breaks down the mass scanning surge—and how our virtual patch protects you today.
Building Fastly Log Analytics Tools: An Open-Source Approach to Deeper Insights
Gain deeper insights with Fastly Log Analytics. Build an open-source, self-hosted dashboard to own your data, reduce vendor costs, and troubleshoot instantly.
Building for the Model Hardware Standard
Anthropic’s Model Hardware Standard (MHS) lets AI agents operate physical equipment. Here’s how we’re prototyping secure edge MCP support for it.
Preserving Analytics Attribution During Bot Challenges: A Fastly VCL & NGWAF Deep Dive
Learn how to preserve Google Analytics attribution during bot challenges. Discover how to use Fastly's NGWAF and VCL to maintain data accuracy while securing your site.
Instantly AI-Agent-Ready with WebMCP on Demand
Ensure your website is AI-agent-ready with WebMCP on Demand. See how Fastly uses edge computing to intelligently annotate web forms for reliable agent interaction.
Why SaaS and PaaS Infrastructure Leaders Are Facing 22% More Unwanted Bots
Bot traffic is hammering SaaS & PaaS platforms. Watch Fastly’s on-demand webcast to learn how to adaptively mitigate bot risks, protect your origin, and maintain platform uptime.
Inside Fastly’s 2026 Internship Program: Projects, Impact & Culture
Go behind the scenes of Fastly’s 2026 Internship Program. See how our intern cohort tackled real-world engineering projects and made a lasting impact.
Level Up Your Security with Fastly API Enforcement
Take control of your API landscape with Fastly API Security. Discover, monitor, and enforce schema compliance at the edge to stop threats and secure your apps.
MCP at the Edge: What Changes When MCP Runs Securely in Every POP
Stop wasting 500ms per AI tool call. See how Fastly Compute scales stateless MCP servers worldwide for instant, secure, sub-millisecond agent execution.
The Invisible Stadium
See how AI, edge routing, and expert teams manage massive traffic spikes during the World Cup, ensuring a seamless, high-performance viewing experience.
Terraform Your Fastly Config in a few Commands
Import your complete Fastly setup into Terraform in minutes. No rewrites, no downtime, just your existing infrastructure, now as code.
Online Sports’ Shadow Audience
Piracy, bots, and AI-driven attacks shadowed the 2026 World Cup. Here's what the traffic data reveals — and what it means for infrastructure.
Beyond the Bot Block: How Fastly and Experian Are Turning AI Agent Traffic into Revenue
Discover how Fastly and Experian Agent Trust enable secure agentic commerce. Learn how to verify, authorize, and monetize AI agent traffic at the edge.
AI Content Provenance is Gaining Momentum: Get C2PA Support Now with Image Optimizer
Ensure compliance with new AI transparency laws. Fastly Image Optimizer now supports C2PA, preserving critical provenance metadata through your delivery pipeline.
What is CVE-2026-66066? Protecting Your Rails App from Active Storage RCE
Learn about CVE-2026-66066: An arbitrary file read vulnerability in Rails Active Storage. Understand the risks and protect your environment with our virtual patch.
What Modern Fintechs Actually Need from Their Security Stack
Ditch fragmented tools and manual tuning. See how high-performing fintechs use edge security to protect payments, APIs, and user trust.
Teaching Coding Agents to Check Their VCL with Fastly Fiddle
Learn how to use Fastly Fiddle to test and verify VCL on real infrastructure. This sandbox tool helps both developers and coding agents debug edge configurations.
Automated Payments at the Edge with x402 and Fastly Compute
Protect APIs and agentic traffic at the edge. Explore a practical guide to enforcing x402 HTTP payment challenges using Fastly Compute and testnet stablecoins.