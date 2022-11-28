Events

Secure Superstream: DevSecOps

October 18, 2023 - October 18, 2023

Online

Join top experts for an overview of best practices and future trends in DevSecOps. You’ll learn how to integrate security into everything you do, understand the cultural changes your organization needs to make to do so, and explore new developments such as system resilience, MLSecOps, and more.


Hear from Fastly's Senior Principal Engineer, Kelly Shortridge on Watering the Roots of Resilience—Learning from Failure with Decision Trees. Kelly will cover the necessity of resilience stress testing, discuss hot to document and visualize your mental models through decision trees to inform design improvements and future experiments, and explain practical open source tools you can apply to your everyday work.


Kelly’s talk is scheduled for Wednesday Oct 18, at 8.05am PST

Fastly Forward 2023

October 24, 2023 - October 24, 2023

Sydney, Australia

Fastly Forward 2023 will unfold across two streams tailored to the needs of developers, engineers, security practitioners and senior tech leaders. Spaces are limited, so register your interest today.

Google Cloud Summit Tel Aviv

October 25, 2023 - October 25, 2023

Tel Aviv, Israel

Google Cloud Summit is back to Tel Aviv with the latest updates about Generative AI, app modernization, data cloud and more. Fastly is one of the partners with presence in this edition


Stop by our booth and learn about Fastly!

All Day DevOps

October 26, 2023 - October 26, 2023

Online

All Day DevOps is not your typical conference. Over the course of 24 hours, we offer an extensive program of 180 sessions, each lasting 30 minutes.


Hear from Fastly's Senior Principal Engineer, Kelly Shortridge on Continuous Resilience: Extending DevOps Practices for Systems Resilience. Kelly will present multiple opportunities for software engineers to extend existing practices towards Continuous Resilience.


Kelly’s talk is scheduled for Thursday Oct 26, at 1.30pm

A Love Letter to Isolation

November 6, 2023 - November 6, 2023

Online

Hear from Fastly's Senior Principal Engineer, Kelly Shortridge on why Isolation is the unsung hero of modern computing. Kelly will explore what isolation means in the context of systems resilience and describe isolation across processes, users, apps/sites, networks and browsers. She will also touch on the Wasm Component Model as a solution for security by design and supply chain security.


Kelly’s talk is scheduled for Monday Nov 6, at 10.30am CST

DevOps Barcelona

November 9, 2023 - November 10, 2023

Barcelona, Spain

The biggest DevOps conference in Spain! Dora Militaru will be there to talk about Edge Authentication.


Stop by our booth and pick some nice swag

Web Summit

November 13, 2023 - November 16, 2023

November, Lisbon

Keynote on Nov 15, 3pm: Fastly will be present at Web Summit again this year! Fastly co-founder Simon Wistow remembers the days when creating a website was a breeze. Join this session on the FULLSTK stage as Simon delves into the technologies that can help bring us back to simpler times. Jamstack, edge computing and the fediverse will all be up for discussion as Simon seeks a return to a less complex framework, and explores why we've seen an explosion of creativity and innovation – and a massive expansion of the market – after every tech slump.

