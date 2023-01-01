Fastly Full Site Delivery Full-Site Delivery uses Fastly’s global content delivery capabilities to cache and accelerate the delivery of your HTTP-based file content such as video, images, CSS, Javascript files, as well as HTML and API responses.

Request An HTTP request. Requests include those made by the end user to Fastly, between Fastly POPs, and from Fastly POPs to origin.

Service A logical configuration that captures a selection of inbound traffic (using domains or service pinning), connects it to origin servers, applies rules, and runs edge code.

Backend A non-Fastly internet host from which Fastly will fetch content to serve in response to end-user requests. Also known as an Origin.

Purge An action that explicitly invalidates or expires an object in the Fastly edge cache. A soft purge will mark the object as stale, while a hard purge will invalidate the object.

Health Checks A regular HTTP request made by Fastly to an origin server to check that the origin is in a fit state to accept traffic.

Load Balancer The practice of selecting a backend server from a pool of available, appropriate and often functionally identical servers based on a strategy designed to maximize performance and availability.

Log Streaming We support real-time log streaming of data that passes through Fastly. We support a number of protocols that allow you to stream logs to a variety of locations, including third-party services, for storage and analysis.

Fastly TLS A Fastly product that provides TLS provisioning with Fastly-managed or customer-managed certificates. Suitable for 1-1000 domains.

Domains An internet hostname, such as my.host.example.com or www.example.com that is associated with a service.

Fastly Image Optimizer A Fastly product that allows images passing through the Fastly edge cloud to be transformed as required by the client.

Monthly Image Requests When loading your website and sending a request for the image, the user’s web client will use the website’s CSS to determine which version of the image is appropriate for the device. It will send a request to your servers for the image with those parameters, and the image optimization solution will apply the transformation to the image response. Billing for Fastly IO is based on the number of monthly image requests that are processed and delivered.

Gold Support Fastly will respond to the report of an Incident by troubleshooting the causes of the Incident and resolve them if caused by factors within Fastly's control, or provide information to those who can resolve the factors if the factors are within others' control, as follows in documentation.

Enterprise Support Fastly will respond to the report of an Incident by troubleshooting the causes of the Incident and resolve them if caused by factors within Fastly's control, or provide information to those who can resolve the factors if the factors are within others' control, as follows in documentation.