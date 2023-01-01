Simple, predictable pricing

Optimize performance and security with the ideal feature set. 
Enhance and customize with additional capabilities to maximize your outcomes.

Discover your complete package

Every purchase option includes a comprehensive suite of Fastly features, empowering you to create extraordinary digital experiences and achieve your business objectives with unmatched speed and confidence.

A single, powerful platform to build engaging web and mobile apps.

Try Network Services for Free (includes our CDN)

Discover our delivery features with complimentary traffic and 2 free TLS certificates to support your personal site or test project.

WebSockets 30-day Trial

Unlock seamless real-time communication between your API and clients for 30 days with our free WebSockets trial.

Fanout 30-day Trial

Try Fanout to push data at scale to browsers, mobile apps, servers, and more with our free 30-day trial.

Features

Fastly Full Site Delivery

  • 500M Requests per month

  • 20 Services

  • 100 Backends

  • 18,000 purges per hour

  • 1 Health Check per 5 min

Fastly TLS

  • 20 domains
    Additional domains available per month

Fastly Image Optimizer

  • 150M Monthly Image Requests

Gold Support

Fastly Academy

Fastly Full Site Delivery

  • 2B Requests per month

  • 30 Services

  • 200 Backends

  • 48,000 purges per hour

  • 1 Health Check per minute 

Fastly TLS

  • 40 domains
    Additional domains available per month

Fastly Image Optimizer

  • 800M Monthly Image Requests

Gold Support

Fastly Academy

Fastly Full Site Delivery

  • 5B Requests per month

  • 50 Services

  • 400 Backends

  • 100,000 purges per hour

  • 4 Health Checks per minute 

Fastly TLS  

  • 80 domains
    Additional domains available per month

Fastly Image Optimizer

  •  2.5B Monthly Image Requests

Enterprise Support

Fastly Academy

Features

Starter*

Advantage*

Ultimate*

Requests per Month

500 Million Requests per month

2 Billion Requests per month

5 Billion Requests per month

# Services

20 Services

30 Services

50 Services

# Backends

100 Backends

200 Backends

400 Backends

Purges per hour

18,000 purges per hour

48,000 purges per hour

100,000 purges per hour

Health Checks

1 Health Check per 5 min

1 Health Check per minute

4 Health Checks per minute

Fastly TLS Domains

20 domains

40 domains

80 domains

Fastly Image Optimizer

Monthly Image Requests

150 Million Monthly Image Requests

800 Million Monthly Image Requests

2.5 Billion Monthly Image Requests

Support

Gold

Gold

Enterprise

*Package Requirements – Network Services packages are intended for web pages (including HTML) and web APIs, and are not intended for streaming services. No more than 10% of traffic may originate in the African, Indian, or South Korean billing regions.

Network Services package feature glossary

Fastly Full Site Delivery

Full-Site Delivery uses Fastly’s global content delivery capabilities to cache and accelerate the delivery of your HTTP-based file content such as video, images, CSS, Javascript files, as well as HTML and API responses. 

Request

An HTTP request. Requests include those made by the end user to Fastly, between Fastly POPs, and from Fastly POPs to origin.

Service

A logical configuration that captures a selection of inbound traffic (using domains or service pinning), connects it to origin servers, applies rules, and runs edge code.

Backend

A non-Fastly internet host from which Fastly will fetch content to serve in response to end-user requests. Also known as an Origin.

Purge

An action that explicitly invalidates or expires an object in the Fastly edge cache. A soft purge will mark the object as stale, while a hard purge will invalidate the object.

Health Checks

A regular HTTP request made by Fastly to an origin server to check that the origin is in a fit state to accept traffic.

Load Balancer

The practice of selecting a backend server from a pool of available, appropriate and often functionally identical servers based on a strategy designed to maximize performance and availability.

Log Streaming

We support real-time log streaming of data that passes through Fastly. We support a number of protocols that allow you to stream logs to a variety of locations, including third-party services, for storage and analysis.

Fastly TLS

A Fastly product that provides TLS provisioning with Fastly-managed or customer-managed certificates. Suitable for 1-1000 domains.

Domains

An internet hostname, such as my.host.example.com or www.example.com that is associated with a service. 

Fastly Image Optimizer

A Fastly product that allows images passing through the Fastly edge cloud to be transformed as required by the client.

Monthly Image Requests

When loading your website and sending a request for the image, the user’s web client will use the website’s CSS to determine which version of the image is appropriate for the device. It will send a request to your servers for the image with those parameters, and the image optimization solution will apply the transformation to the image response.

Billing for Fastly IO is based on the number of monthly image requests that are processed and delivered. 

Gold Support

Fastly will respond to the report of an Incident by troubleshooting the causes of the Incident and resolve them if caused by factors within Fastly's control, or provide information to those who can resolve the factors if the factors are within others' control, as follows in documentation.

Enterprise Support

Fastly will respond to the report of an Incident by troubleshooting the causes of the Incident and resolve them if caused by factors within Fastly's control, or provide information to those who can resolve the factors if the factors are within others' control, as follows in documentation.

Fastly Academy

Build your foundation of essential Fastly concepts and terms you will need before diving into more advanced courses in Fastly Academy.

Usage-based Pricing

We offer usage-based pricing plans to suit your unique needs. Review the options below and get in touch with our sales team to get started.

Bandwidth pricing

Get a free trial, then pay as you go for content and streaming delivery across our global regions.

 

Bandwidth (per GB per region)

Requests

Region

First 10 TB

Next 10 TB

(per 10,000 requests)

North America

$0.12

$0.08

$0.0075

Europe

$0.12

$0.08

$0.0075

Asia

$0.19

$0.14

$0.0090

South America

$0.19

$0.14

$0.0090

Australia & New Zealand

$0.19

$0.14

$0.0090

South Korea

$0.28

$0.24

$0.0160

India

$0.28

$0.24

$0.0160

Africa

$0.28

$0.24

$0.0160

TLS/SSL secure connections

Every Fastly account includes FREE secure connection via TLS for your first two domains.

Service type

Monthly costs

Free

Up to 2 managed TLS domains

Bring Your Own Certificates or managed TLS

5 domains included with paid account, $20 per additional domain

Commercial CA

$275 per domain

Need high-volume or custom requirements?

Mutual TLS

Up to 2 domains free, 3 or more $500 flat fee


Learn more about Fastly's TLS/SSL service options.

Fastly Compute pricing

Build high scale, globally distributed applications and execute code at the edge — without having to manage the underlying infrastructure. Test it free with a trial, then speak with an expert to get Compute activated for your business.

Fastly charges for Compute based on the total number of compute requests you make plus their compute duration, which is the duration of memory usage, and CPU time. Each compute request uses the Fastly delivery architecture and the associated Compute charges apply in addition to applicable delivery charges.

Base Price














Metric Pricing
Compute Requests $0.50 / Million Requests
Compute Duration $0.000035 / GB-Sec

Compute Requests is defined by the total number of Compute requests (in millions). Compute Requests are counted each time Compute executes in response to an event.

Computee Duration is the duration of memory usage and is measured from the beginning of executing a request until the response is returned or is otherwise terminated. Compute Duration is measured in 50 ms increments and is based on 128 MB of memory allocation per request. Monthly totals are presented on your invoice as GB-Seconds.

Included vCPU & Charges










Metric Overage Pricing
vCPU Seconds $0.000045 / vCPU Sec

vCPU Seconds is the measurement of CPU Processing Time per Request. Requests of 20 ms or less in duration do not incur any vCPU charges; Any vCPU time beyond 20ms is metered and charged in increments of 10 ms. The total number of  metered vCPU milliseconds are aggregated and converted to seconds (1000 ms) when presented on your monthly bill.

