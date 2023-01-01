Simple, predictable pricing
Fastly Full Site Delivery
500M Requests per month
20 Services
100 Backends
18,000 purges per hour
1 Health Check per 5 min
Fastly TLS
20 domains
Additional domains available per month
Fastly Image Optimizer
150M Monthly Image Requests
Gold Support
Fastly Academy
Fastly Full Site Delivery
2B Requests per month
30 Services
200 Backends
48,000 purges per hour
1 Health Check per minute
Fastly TLS
40 domains
Additional domains available per month
Fastly Image Optimizer
800M Monthly Image Requests
Gold Support
Fastly Academy
Fastly Full Site Delivery
5B Requests per month
50 Services
400 Backends
100,000 purges per hour
4 Health Checks per minute
Fastly TLS
80 domains
Additional domains available per month
Fastly Image Optimizer
2.5B Monthly Image Requests
Enterprise Support
Fastly Academy
Compare Plans
Features
Starter*
Advantage*
Ultimate*
Requests per Month
500 Million Requests per month
2 Billion Requests per month
5 Billion Requests per month
# Services
20 Services
30 Services
50 Services
# Backends
100 Backends
200 Backends
400 Backends
Purges per hour
18,000 purges per hour
48,000 purges per hour
100,000 purges per hour
Health Checks
1 Health Check per 5 min
1 Health Check per minute
4 Health Checks per minute
Fastly TLS Domains
20 domains
40 domains
80 domains
Fastly Image Optimizer
Monthly Image Requests
150 Million Monthly Image Requests
800 Million Monthly Image Requests
2.5 Billion Monthly Image Requests
Support
Gold
Gold
Enterprise
*Package Requirements – Network Services packages are intended for web pages (including HTML) and web APIs, and are not intended for streaming services. No more than 10% of traffic may originate in the African, Indian, or South Korean billing regions.
Network Services package feature glossary
Full-Site Delivery uses Fastly’s global content delivery capabilities to cache and accelerate the delivery of your HTTP-based file content such as video, images, CSS, Javascript files, as well as HTML and API responses.
An HTTP request. Requests include those made by the end user to Fastly, between Fastly POPs, and from Fastly POPs to origin.
A logical configuration that captures a selection of inbound traffic (using domains or service pinning), connects it to origin servers, applies rules, and runs edge code.
A non-Fastly internet host from which Fastly will fetch content to serve in response to end-user requests. Also known as an Origin.
An action that explicitly invalidates or expires an object in the Fastly edge cache. A soft purge will mark the object as stale, while a hard purge will invalidate the object.
A regular HTTP request made by Fastly to an origin server to check that the origin is in a fit state to accept traffic.
The practice of selecting a backend server from a pool of available, appropriate and often functionally identical servers based on a strategy designed to maximize performance and availability.
We support real-time log streaming of data that passes through Fastly. We support a number of protocols that allow you to stream logs to a variety of locations, including third-party services, for storage and analysis.
A Fastly product that provides TLS provisioning with Fastly-managed or customer-managed certificates. Suitable for 1-1000 domains.
An internet hostname, such as my.host.example.com or www.example.com that is associated with a service.
A Fastly product that allows images passing through the Fastly edge cloud to be transformed as required by the client.
When loading your website and sending a request for the image, the user’s web client will use the website’s CSS to determine which version of the image is appropriate for the device. It will send a request to your servers for the image with those parameters, and the image optimization solution will apply the transformation to the image response.
Billing for Fastly IO is based on the number of monthly image requests that are processed and delivered.
Fastly will respond to the report of an Incident by troubleshooting the causes of the Incident and resolve them if caused by factors within Fastly's control, or provide information to those who can resolve the factors if the factors are within others' control, as follows in documentation.
Build your foundation of essential Fastly concepts and terms you will need before diving into more advanced courses in Fastly Academy.
Usage-based Pricing
We offer usage-based pricing plans to suit your unique needs. Review the options below and get in touch with our sales team to get started.
Bandwidth pricing
Get a free trial, then pay as you go for content and streaming delivery across our global regions.
Bandwidth (per GB per region)
Requests
Region
First 10 TB
Next 10 TB
(per 10,000 requests)
North America
$0.12
$0.08
$0.0075
Europe
$0.12
$0.08
$0.0075
Asia
$0.19
$0.14
$0.0090
South America
$0.19
$0.14
$0.0090
Australia & New Zealand
$0.19
$0.14
$0.0090
South Korea
$0.28
$0.24
$0.0160
India
$0.28
$0.24
$0.0160
Africa
$0.28
$0.24
$0.0160
TLS/SSL secure connections
Every Fastly account includes FREE secure connection via TLS for your first two domains.
Service type
Monthly costs
Free
Up to 2 managed TLS domains
Bring Your Own Certificates or managed TLS
5 domains included with paid account, $20 per additional domain
Commercial CA
$275 per domain
Mutual TLS
Up to 2 domains free, 3 or more $500 flat fee
Learn more about Fastly's TLS/SSL service options.
Fastly Compute pricing
Build high scale, globally distributed applications and execute code at the edge — without having to manage the underlying infrastructure. Test it free with a trial, then speak with an expert to get Compute activated for your business.
Fastly charges for Compute based on the total number of compute requests you make plus their compute duration, which is the duration of memory usage, and CPU time. Each compute request uses the Fastly delivery architecture and the associated Compute charges apply in addition to applicable delivery charges.
Base Price
|Metric
|Pricing
|Compute Requests
|$0.50 / Million Requests
|Compute Duration
|$0.000035 / GB-Sec
Compute Requests is defined by the total number of Compute requests (in millions). Compute Requests are counted each time Compute executes in response to an event.
Computee Duration is the duration of memory usage and is measured from the beginning of executing a request until the response is returned or is otherwise terminated. Compute Duration is measured in 50 ms increments and is based on 128 MB of memory allocation per request. Monthly totals are presented on your invoice as GB-Seconds.
Included vCPU & Charges
|Metric
|Overage Pricing
|vCPU Seconds
|$0.000045 / vCPU Sec
vCPU Seconds is the measurement of CPU Processing Time per Request. Requests of 20 ms or less in duration do not incur any vCPU charges; Any vCPU time beyond 20ms is metered and charged in increments of 10 ms. The total number of metered vCPU milliseconds are aggregated and converted to seconds (1000 ms) when presented on your monthly bill.
Delivery pricing estimator
Input your anticipated bandwidth requirements for each of our supported regions below. Our free trial allows you to pay as you go for content delivery and streaming delivery across our global regions.
Cost is estimated based on a monthly schedule.
Total monthly pricing estimate
Contact one of our sales representatives to obtain a more detailed quote.
We bill our customers a minimum of $50 per month based on the combined total of your bandwidth and request usage.
Bandwidth for content delivery and streaming delivery is measured as gigabytes delivered from Fastly caches by region. Fees are calculated at the bandwidth rates. Rate reductions are applied automatically with greater usage.
HTTP and HTTPS requests are accumulated in units of 10,000 by region. Fees for content delivery and streaming delivery are calculated at the request rates.