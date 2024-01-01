Fastly Partnerships
Why Partner with Fastly
At Fastly, we envision a world where all digital experiences are fast, safe, and engaging for everyone –– and our partners are core to this mission. We partner with a number of global channel partners who offer our performant and secure solutions on top of their own value-added services. We also work with top cloud service providers to combine our complementary products and services to deliver even more value for our joint end-users.
Fastly’s partners take full advantage of our powerful and programmable edge cloud platform to build and deliver faster, more secure, digital experiences from the edge. Our partner program offers exclusive access to go-to-market resources to accelerate revenue and increase profitability.Learn more
Already a Partner? Login to the Fastly partner portal
"Fastly is a trusted partner in the Google Cloud Marketplace, our joint technology solutions help mutual customers innovate, develop, and deploy awesome edge-user experiences. When Google Cloud customers use Fastly, it simplifies cloud migration and creates opportunities to economize their processes and tech stacks."
"Fastly is our preferred CDN and edge cloud platform for ultra low latency streaming. Together, we have a strong strategic partnership and greatly value not only the performance, but also the partner-friendly resources that Fastly provides. We are very pleased with the degree of responsiveness and engagement we have experienced with the Fastly partnership team."
“We love Fastly! Working with Fastly’s partner and sales team has been great for us and the collaboration has contributed to both companies’ success. Combining Fastly with Atanar makes a lot of sense for our customers and we have won some amazing brands that love the cutting-edge Fastly technology, under-pinned by our own premium implementation and support services.”
Proud to integrate with leading cloud providers
Channel Partners
Recommend Fastly products as a referral partner or act as a reseller to offer additional value to Fastly’s products and services
Includes partners like:
Agencies, Consultants, etc. (referral); VARs, MSPs, MSSPs, SIs, etc. (resellers)
Cloud Partners
Co-sell with Fastly by combining complementary products and services aligned to a joint go-to-market strategy
Includes partners like:
Cloud service providers (CSPs), Hyperscalers