Intelligent POP placement A Managed CDN (mCDN) subscriber can deploy Fastly delivery services across their private network and leverage existing infrastructure with strategically chosen POPs. To begin utilizing a Fastly Managed CDN, our team will collaborate with your infrastructure teams to architect a custom solution where we define the number, capacity, and location of your Fastly Managed POPs.

Access edge cloud features Fastly Managed CDNs are built with the same technology, monitored, and managed with the same tools that build and maintain our multi-tenant edge cloud platform. This means that you can also benefit from those feature updates, security improvements, and performance enhancements.