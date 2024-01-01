Fastly Managed CDN
Fastly’s Managed CDN (mCDN) provides massive capabilities with maximum control and flexibility. Deploy our edge cloud hardware and software into your infrastructure, at locations of your choosing.
A Managed CDN (mCDN) subscriber can deploy Fastly delivery services across their private network and leverage existing infrastructure with strategically chosen POPs. To begin utilizing a Fastly Managed CDN, our team will collaborate with your infrastructure teams to architect a custom solution where we define the number, capacity, and location of your Fastly Managed POPs.
Fastly Managed CDNs are built with the same technology, monitored, and managed with the same tools that build and maintain our multi-tenant edge cloud platform. This means that you can also benefit from those feature updates, security improvements, and performance enhancements.
Under a Fastly mCDN, POP capacity is exclusive to you providing maximum privacy and control over your servers. Since we reside on your network, your existing security measures and policies are applied to your mCDN. TLS connections (including HTTP/2 and IPv6) are terminated at your edge POPs, further reducing origin load. You can procure TLS certificates on one’s own or through Fastly.
Our network is all about greater efficiency. With our strategically placed points of presence (POPs), you can scale on-demand and deliver seamlessly during major events and traffic spikes. Get the peace of mind that comes with truly reliable performance — wherever users may be browsing, watching, shopping, or doing business.
353 Tbps
Edge network capacity1
150 ms
Mean purge time2
>1.8 trillion
Daily requests served4
~90% of customers
Run Next-Gen WAF in blocking mode3
Fastly offers several support plans to meet your needs: standard, gold and enterprise.
Free of charge and available as soon as you sign up with Fastly.
Proactive alerts for high-impact events, expedited 24/7 incident response times, and a 100% uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA) guarantee.
Gives you the added benefits of emergency escalation for support cases and 24/7 responses for inquiries (not just incidents).