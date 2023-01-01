Blog

Back to all stories
Follow and Subscribe

Gomathi Rajesh

Senior Director of Engineering
December 4

Fastly Control Panel's new and improved billing data

The Fastly team has been working hard on improving the Fastly Control Page, including the new and improved billing and plan usage dashboards.

Ready to get started?

Get in touch or create an account.

Try Fastly freeTalk to an expert
Fastly
© Fastly 2023