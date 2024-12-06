Fastly Control Panel's new and improved billing data

The future of business starts with developers

Learn more
CompanyThe team behind better online experiencesNetwork MapA new architecture for the modern internetIndustry Analyst RelationsSee what industry analysts say about FastlyNewsRecent updates and announcementsPlatformThe platform behind better, faster and more secure digital experiencesCustomer StoriesSee how the best of the web succeedEventsConnect with Fastly at an eventCareersJoin the team that's building a better internet

The Fastly Edge Cloud Platform

See All Products
Content Delivery (CDN)Deliver fast, personalized experiences globallyLive StreamingDeliver seamless live streaming experiencesStreaming Video (VoD)Deliver exceptional on-demand video experiencesMedia Shield Optimize multi-CDN deploymentsOn-the-Fly PackagerDynamically package on-demand video content in real timeImage OptimizerRapid image processing at the edgeLoad BalancerGranular control over routing decisionsTLS EncryptionReduce the complexity of TLS managementOrigin Connect Connect directly to FastlyIP AddressesEasily manage IP addressesHTTP/3 & QUICModern protocolsDomain Research APIInstant, accurate domain name discoveryObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereBot ManagementDetect and mitigate bot attacksDDoS ProtectionAutomated mitigation of disruptive and distributed attacksAPI SecuritySecure your API endpointsClient-Side ProtectionDefend against client-side attacksAI Bot ManagementStop AI bots from scraping website content
Edge ComputeTake your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your usersKey Value StoreThe fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database toolsWebsockets & Fanout Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setupDeveloper SDKsProgram the same services we use to build Fastly productsEnterprise ServerlessThe most powerful serverless platform, built on open standards and integrated with Fastly’s full suite of productsAIAccelerate your AI workloads and improve efficiency with semantic cachingObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesProgrammable CacheGet full programmatic access to the same legendary caching that powers our CDN.MCP ServerAI-powered control for your Fastly services.
Real-time LoggingStream and analyze logs in real-timeEdge ObserverExplore live and historical traffic dataDomain InspectorAssess domain level insightsOrigin InspectorView complete origin to edge insightsAlertsCreate notifications for service-related metricsLog Explorer & InsightsInteract with actionable insights

Extraordinary services for exceptional results

See All Services
Professional ServicesExpert help to migrate or optimize your delivery serviceLive Entertainment ServicesLive streaming experiences that scale with your audiencesSupport PlansWorld class support from start to finishManaged CDNMaximized control and flexibilityManaged SecurityExpertly managed web application protectionCustomer SupportFastly Support helping you grow better, together

Innovative digital solutions

See all our solutions
Streaming MediaDeliver stellar live and on-demand streamingEmerging MediaHigh performance for emerging media brandsDigital PublishingReal-time journalism with improved reader experiencesRetail & eCommerceFast, personalized experiences at scaleFinancial ServicesIntegrated security to protect customer dataHigh TechInstantly scale your performance as you growTravel & HospitalityOnline tailored experiences for your guests and visitorsOnline EducationDeliver secure learning experiences at scaleGamingFuel your players’ next win with ultra-fast, secure game downloadsiGamingDeliver fast, secure, uninterrupted, and engaging gameplays at the edge
Infrastructure SavingsAchieve lower, more predictable cloud spendMulti-cloud OptimizationReduce complexity and unify cloud resourcesCustomer TrustLearn more about Fastly’s Customer Trust initiativesPrivacy EnablementLearn how to protect your user's dataSustainability DashboardSee your electricity use and GHG emissions for the Fastly platform

Empowering every developer to build incredible experiences

Try Fastly free
DevelopersBuild something amazing todayFast ForwardCreating a more trustworthy internetDev ToolsDev tools built for teams - with an edgeDeveloper SDKsProgram the same services we use to build Fastly productsCommunityJoin developers around the worldSign upCreate a free developer account

Help build a fast, safe, and engaging internet with Fastly

Why Partner with FastlyHelp deliver safe, fast and engaging experiencesCloud PartnersLearn about the benefits of combining Fastly with your cloud servicesChannel PartnersEnhance your offerings & capabilities with Fastly productsTechnology & Integration PartnersExplore our partner ecosystem
Partner Portal LoginAccess all your Fastly partner resourcesBecome a PartnerEnhance your business by reselling or referring Fastly productsFind a PartnerLet us help connect you with the right partner for your needs

Get Help with Fastly

DocumentationGet the most out of FastlyResource LibraryExplore data sheets, reports, and moreFastly AcademyHands on learning with Fastly productsLearning CenterLearn about Internet technologyBlogOur latest thoughts and ideasSecurity ResearchStronger security through researchFastly's POV Explore expert and industry insights
Support CenterHow can we help?Contact UsGet in touch today
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Fastly Control Panel's new and improved billing data

Jonathan Speek

Manager, Platform Product Management, Fastly

Gomathi Rajesh

Senior Director of Engineering, Fastly

CustomersEngineeringProductPlatform

Have you noticed the recent enhancements we’ve made to the “Billing” section of the Fastly Control Panel? We’ve been hard at work, meticulously redesigning the entire section with customer empowerment and transparency in mind. Starting with all-new Billing overview and Plan usage pages! These additions reflect Fastly's commitment to delivering a seamless user experience, allowing customers to navigate their consumption data and optimize their operations efficiently.

Whether you're looking to delve deep into your month-over-month expenditure, scrutinize usage by product line, or forecast future usage, these robust tools ensure you have the insights to make informed decisions in an ever-changing digital landscape. And we’re just getting started!

Simplified Billing dashboard

The new Billing overview page (found in the Fastly Control Panel) is a comprehensive dashboard that offers a granular and historical perspective of your financial and resource utilization. It’s designed to help you, not only track, but also analyze your spending and usage patterns across different services and regions, month-to-month.

Starting with the "Total bill" section, you’ll see a line graph that captures the total amount billed to the account over the last 3, 6, 12, or 24 months. You can immediately notice trends and fluctuations in your spending, enabling you to identify any atypical changes or to verify the impact of scaling operations on costs.

Below, you’ll find a breakdown by product line giving users a focused view of specific cost drivers. For instance, a spike in the "Compute bill" could reflect a surge in processing needs, while a steady "Full-Site Delivery bill" would likely indicate effective and consistent content delivery.

Additionally, the "Bandwidth" and "Requests" bar graphs provide a clear visual of the volume of data transferred and the number of requests processed, respectively. This data is crucial to correlating spending with the consumption of network resources.

The "Other services & products" section offers a stacked area chart that shows the costs associated with various Fastly services and products over time. This detailed breakdown by product line helps you pinpoint specific services that may be contributing disproportionately to your bill, allowing users to evaluate the return on investment for each service.

Lastly, the "Regional bills" stacked area chart is an essential feature for global businesses, as it breaks down the billing information by geographical region. It helps customers see which regions are incurring the most costs, which can inform budget allocation or indicate where market engagement is highest.

Track Plan usage with ease

The all-new Plan usage page offers you a clear and detailed view of your service consumption over time, again, providing insights that are critical for managing resources and costs effectively.

At the heart of the new page is the summary section, which consolidates crucial usage metrics into a snapshot view. It shows the total number of requests and the corresponding billed units, immediately alerting users to their current expenditure against their plan. The inclusion of bandwidth data further enhances this overview, allowing users to correlate request counts with the volume of data transferred, giving a fuller picture of their usage patterns.

The usage trends are visualized in a line graph, just below the summary, that tracks the number of requests over a specified period. This graphical representation makes it easy to spot trends at a glance. For instance, a steady incline in the graph could suggest a successful marketing campaign or an increase in customer engagement, while a decline might prompt a review of recent changes or potential issues.

Going beyond account-level usage, we’ve also provided a breakdown of service-level usage. Here, you can sort your services by usage metric allowing for immediate visibility into which services are most active.

At the bottom, users are provided a "Regional usage" section that provides a granular look at usage data, broken down by geographical regions. This regional breakdown is crucial for businesses operating in multiple markets, as it can inform decisions on resource allocation and identify regions with higher or lower engagement.

Overall, the new Plan usage page is a comprehensive tool that not only delivers essential information on current usage but also equips customers with the data needed to forecast future needs, budget effectively, and strategize for growth. It enhances transparency and control, allowing customers to make informed decisions with a long-term perspective on their service consumption.

Looking forward

Our commitment to enriching the user experience throughout the Fastly Control Panel shines through with our latest updates to the Billing section, ensuring that every customer has the means to monitor, analyze, and optimize their digital operations with precision and ease. And our enhancements won’t end there. Be on the lookout for more features, refinements, and capabilities coming soon!

Ready to get started?

Get in touch with us today
Talk to an expert