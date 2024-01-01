Blog

Back to all stories
Follow and Subscribe

Sarah Sang

Staff Product Manager
May 27

A design upgrade for the Fastly Control Panel

Discover a new way to navigate the Fastly Control Panel with our improved layout and search interface. Easily find services, domains, users, and TLS certificates.

Ready to get started?

Get in touch or create an account.

Try Fastly FreeTalk to an expert
Fastly
© Fastly 2024