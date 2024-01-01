Fastly Support

Build momentum with industry leading technical support

Our edge cloud platform was built by developers for developers, so we have a unique understanding of customers’ support needs with a proactive and transparent philosophy.

When you begin and iterate your Fastly delivery and security services, our support personnel are available every step of the way from implementation to fine-tuning.

Support Plans

All Fastly users receive Standard level support with the option to upgrade to Gold or Enterprise level as your edge cloud experience grows.

Standard

You’re automatically covered by our Standard Support Plan, free of charge, as soon as you sign up with Fastly.

Best for

Small organizations or DIY developers just starting out with Fastly.

  • Access to our Community Forum

  • Technical documentation

  • Self-service online portal

  • Email support

Gold

Enhanced support with faster, SLA-guaranteed response times and priority routing.

Best for

Organizations running multiple Fastly services with consistent traffic.

All the benefits of Standard Support plus:

  • Alerting for high-impact events

  • Prioritized responses, guaranteed in hours

  • 24/7 incident response

Enterprise

Around-the-clock and emergency Fastly support integrated directly into your development teams.

Best for

Organizations with time-sensitive or mission-critical global traffic.

All the benefits of Gold Support plus:

  • Phone support

  • Access to private Slack channel

  • PCI/HIPAA configuration services

  • Enhanced compliance support (including GDPR)

  • Additional Fastly Cloud Engineer support

Technical Support Add-ons

Additional top–of-the-line technical support for Enterprise level customers. 

Network Services Technical Account Manager (TAM)

Gain a dedicated, full-service technical contact with proactive health monitoring and regular service reviews. 

Our technical specialists:

  • Integrate and act as an extension of your developer team

  • Provide invaluable infrastructure, delivery, and security expertise quickly via Slack

  • Collaborate to build custom solutions

Compare TAM support tiers

Security Technical Account Management (STAM)

Enhance your web defense strategy with extensive security and product knowledge. 

Our Security Technical Account Managers:

  • Integrate with your security team

  • Regularly provide expertise quickly via email or regular check-in meetings

  • Facilitate quarterly business reviews, and early access to beta programs

Compare Security TAM support tiers

Compare Plans

StandardGoldEnterprise
Support Plan Benefits

Online Self Service*

Web & Email Support
Alerting for High-Impact Events
Phone Support & Slack Channel**
Emergency Escalation
30% Discount on Fastly Professional Service Engagements
PCI/HIPAA Configuration Services
Enhanced Compliance Support (including GDPR)
Availability for General Inquiries
Business Hours
24/7/365
Incident Availability
Business Hours
Weekends and Holidays
24/7/365
Initial Response Time
Severity 1Next business day2 hours15 minutes
Severity 2Next business daySame day2 hours
All Other IncidentsNext business dayNext business dayNext business day

For more details on these plans, visit our documentation pages.


* Online self-service includes unlimited access to Community Forum, documentation & blogs

** Slack channels operate only during Fastly business hours / days

To submit support cases, simply contact us at Fastly Support. You can also join our Community Forum to post questions and discuss Fastly, web performance, and Varnish.

"Filestack has grown a relationship with Fastly that is really based on trust. Everyone has been very helpful, customer service is great, and Fastly support is like having an additional member of the team. Knowing Fastly is right there has been very important for me and my team."
Sławomir Zabiewicz
VP of Engineering
View case study
"Implementing Fastly on top of an entire-site redesign went very smoothly. Fastly’s support team was responsive and helpful; they were a huge part of the success of the launch, and we could rest assured that Fastly’s piece of our redesign was very well under control."
Zack Tollman
Lead Engineer
View case study
"As soon as we engaged Fastly, we had our own dedicated support engineer there. Fastly has definitely raised the bar in terms of support, and other providers have not been able to meet that level of service. We couldn’t be much happier with the service we’ve gotten."
Jack Wood
CIO
View case study
"Fastly's customer service has been the gold standard I compare all other companies to. From the account management team, technical account managers, and tier-1 support, it's the best. From a technical point of view, their service has delivered innovation, performance, and allowed us to solve complex problems that before were not possible. We simply can't live without them now."
Infrastructure and Operations
Hospitality & Travel
Full review

