Our edge cloud platform was built by developers for developers, so we have a unique understanding of customers’ support needs with a proactive and transparent philosophy.
When you begin and iterate your Fastly delivery and security services, our support personnel are available every step of the way from implementation to fine-tuning.
All Fastly users receive Standard level support with the option to upgrade to Gold or Enterprise level as your edge cloud experience grows.
You’re automatically covered by our Standard Support Plan, free of charge, as soon as you sign up with Fastly.
Small organizations or DIY developers just starting out with Fastly.
Access to our Community Forum
Technical documentation
Self-service online portal
Email support
Enhanced support with faster, SLA-guaranteed response times and priority routing.
Organizations running multiple Fastly services with consistent traffic.
All the benefits of Standard Support plus:
Alerting for high-impact events
Prioritized responses, guaranteed in hours
24/7 incident response
Around-the-clock and emergency Fastly support integrated directly into your development teams.
Organizations with time-sensitive or mission-critical global traffic.
All the benefits of Gold Support plus:
Phone support
Access to private Slack channel
PCI/HIPAA configuration services
Enhanced compliance support (including GDPR)
Additional Fastly Cloud Engineer support
Additional top–of-the-line technical support for Enterprise level customers.
Gain a dedicated, full-service technical contact with proactive health monitoring and regular service reviews.
Our technical specialists:
Integrate and act as an extension of your developer team
Provide invaluable infrastructure, delivery, and security expertise quickly via Slack
Collaborate to build custom solutions
Enhance your web defense strategy with extensive security and product knowledge.
Our Security Technical Account Managers:
Integrate with your security team
Regularly provide expertise quickly via email or regular check-in meetings
Facilitate quarterly business reviews, and early access to beta programs
|Standard
|Gold
|Enterprise
Support Plan Benefits
Online Self Service*
|Web & Email Support
|Alerting for High-Impact Events
|Phone Support & Slack Channel**
|Emergency Escalation
|30% Discount on Fastly Professional Service Engagements
|PCI/HIPAA Configuration Services
|Enhanced Compliance Support (including GDPR)
Availability for General Inquiries
|Business Hours
|24/7/365
Incident Availability
|Business Hours
|Weekends and Holidays
|24/7/365
Initial Response Time
|Severity 1
|Next business day
|2 hours
|15 minutes
|Severity 2
|Next business day
|Same day
|2 hours
|All Other Incidents
|Next business day
|Next business day
|Next business day
For more details on these plans, visit our documentation pages.
* Online self-service includes unlimited access to Community Forum, documentation & blogs
** Slack channels operate only during Fastly business hours / days
To submit support cases, simply contact us at Fastly Support. You can also join our Community Forum to post questions and discuss Fastly, web performance, and Varnish.
"Filestack has grown a relationship with Fastly that is really based on trust. Everyone has been very helpful, customer service is great, and Fastly support is like having an additional member of the team. Knowing Fastly is right there has been very important for me and my team."
"Implementing Fastly on top of an entire-site redesign went very smoothly. Fastly’s support team was responsive and helpful; they were a huge part of the success of the launch, and we could rest assured that Fastly’s piece of our redesign was very well under control."
"As soon as we engaged Fastly, we had our own dedicated support engineer there. Fastly has definitely raised the bar in terms of support, and other providers have not been able to meet that level of service. We couldn’t be much happier with the service we’ve gotten."
"Fastly's customer service has been the gold standard I compare all other companies to. From the account management team, technical account managers, and tier-1 support, it's the best. From a technical point of view, their service has delivered innovation, performance, and allowed us to solve complex problems that before were not possible. We simply can't live without them now."