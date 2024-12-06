2016: a year in review

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Content Delivery (CDN)Liefern Sie schnelle, personalisierte Erlebnisse – weltweitLivestreamingBieten Sie nahtlose Livestreaming-ErlebnisseVideostreaming (VoD)Bieten Sie außergewöhnliche On-demand-VideoerlebnisseMedia Shield Optimieren Sie Ihre Multi-CDN-BereitstellungOn-the-Fly PackagerDynamisches Packen von On-demand-Videos in EchtzeitImage OptimizerSchnelle Bildverarbeitung auf der EdgeLoadbalancerGranulare Kontrolle über Routing-EntscheidungenTLS-VerschlüsselungVereinfachte TLS-VerwaltungOrigin Connect Ihre direkte Verbindung zu FastlyIP-AdressenEinfache Verwaltung von IP-AdressenHTTP/3 und QUICModerne ProtokolleDomain Research APISofortige, genaue Entdeckung von DomainnamenObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModerne Web-App- und API-Sicherheit, in jeder UmgebungBot-ManagementErkennung und Abwehr von Bot-AngriffenDDoS-SchutzAutomatische Abwehr disruptiver verteilter AngriffeAPI-SicherheitSichern Sie Ihre API-Endpoints abClient-seitiger SchutzSchutz vor Client-seitigen AngriffenAI-Bot-ManagementVerhindern Sie, dass KI-Bots Website-Inhalte scrapen
Edge ComputingLagern Sie Ihre Apps auf die Edge aus – mit unserer sofort einsetzbaren Plattform erstellen Sie sensationelle Nutzererlebnisse.Key Value StoreDer schnellste Key Value Store auf dem Markt ist so einfach zu bedienen wie die Datenbank-Tools, die Sie bereits kennenWebSockets und Fanout Globales Echtzeit-Messaging, das vollständig personalisierbar und einfach einzurichten istDeveloper SDKsProgrammieren Sie über die gleichen Services, die wir auch für die Erstellung von Fastly Produkten verwendenEnterprise ServerlessDie leistungsstärkste serverlose Plattform, die auf offenen Standards basiert und in die gesamte Fastly-Produktpalette integriert istKIBeschleunigen Sie Ihre KI-Workloads und verbessern Sie die Effizienz mit semantischem Caching.Object StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesProgrammierbarer CacheErhalten Sie vollständigen programmatischen Zugriff auf das legendäre Caching, das unser CDN antreibt.MCP ServerKI-gestützte Kontrolle für Ihre Fastly Services.
Echtzeit-LoggingLog-Streaming und Analyse in EchtzeitEdge ObserverEntdecken Sie Live- und historische Traffic-DatenDomain InspectorErhalten Sie Einblicke auf Domain-EbeneOrigin InspectorErhalten Sie umfassende Einblicke vom Origin-Server bis auf die EdgeBenachrichtigungenErstellen Sie Benachrichtigungen für servicebezogene MetrikenLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragieren Sie mit praktischen Einblicken

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Professional ServicesProfessionelle Unterstützung bei der Migration oder Optimierung Ihres AuslieferungsserviceLive Entertainment ServicesLivestreaming-Erlebnisse, die sich der Publikumsgröße anpassenSupport-PläneErstklassiger Support von A–ZManaged CDNMaximale Kontrolle und FlexibilitätManaged SecurityKompetenter Schutz für WebanwendungenKunden-SupportFastly-Support: Gemeinsam wächst sich’s besser

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Medien-StreamingSorgen Sie für erstklassige Streaming-Erlebnisse – live und auf AbrufNeue MedienMehr Performance für neue MedienmarkenDigitales PublishingEchtzeitjournalismus mit besseren LesererlebnissenEinzelhandel &amp; E-CommerceSchnelle, personalisierte und skalierbare KundenerlebnisseFinanzdienstleistungenIntegrierte Sicherheit zum Schutz von KundendatenHightechSofortige Skalierbarkeit zur Unterstützung Ihres GeschäftswachstumsReise- und GastgewerbeMaßgeschneiderte Onlineerlebnisse für Gäste und BesucherE-LearningBieten Sie sichere, skalierbare LernerlebnisseGamingFördern Sie den nächsten Sieg Ihrer Player mit ultraschnellen, sicheren Spiele-DownloadsiGamingLiefern Sie schnelles, sicheres, unterbrechungsfreies und packendes Gameplay auf der Edge aus
InfrastruktureinsparungenNiedrigere, besser kalkulierbare Cloud-KostenMulti-Cloud-OptimierungSorgen Sie für weniger Komplexität und konsolidieren Sie Cloud-RessourcenKundenvertrauenErfahren Sie mehr über die Initiativen zum Thema Kundenvertrauen von FastlyDatenschutzSo schützen Sie die Daten Ihrer NutzerSustainability DashboardSehen Sie Ihren Stromverbrauch und Ihre Treibhausgasemissionen für die Fastly-Plattform

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2016: a year in review

Artur Bergman

Chief Technology Officer und Gründer, Fastly

Last year I wrote about why speed matters and our mission to fully operate at the edge. Since then, we’ve continued to scale along with our customers at a rapid pace — as of January 2017, we’ve grown 150% to nearly 10 Tbps of global network capacity.

In 2016, we announced our Managed CDN offering, added new customers including The New York Times, Airbnb, and Nordstromrack.com | HauteLook, and expanded our global network to 30 points of presence (POPs), which includes our first POP in the Middle East. We’re proud to have expanded our open source program with support for even more great OSS projects, including DPDK, NetBSD, The Tor Project, Packagecloud.io, LLVM, and HashiCorp. Since we began this program in 2014, we’ve seen a 3,144% growth in open source traffic.

2016 was an eventful year, both in terms of cultural moments and internet security. We saw some interesting global traffic patterns during major events, such as the Super Bowl, the 2016 presidential election, holiday shopping, and giving. Following the largest DDoS attacks in history, we researched the resilience of IoT devices and experienced the emotional impact of DDoS on organizations first-hand. We’ve expanded our security team’s vision – this year, we’ll leverage our real-time network intelligence to provide automated patches as attacks are happening.

Fastly’s growth reflects our vision for the future; Altitude 2016, our second annual customer summit, focused on the future of the edge, and we heard how customers including the Financial Times, New York Magazine, WIRED, and many more are moving their applications to the edge. In the coming years, businesses will rely on agility and real-time innovation as a competitive advantage – and all logic and data will move to the edge, closest to end users. Fastly is leading this movement. In 2017, we will continue building new products to support our customers’ growth at the edge, enabling continuous development and delivering fast, secure end user experiences.

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