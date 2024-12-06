The 5 emotional stages of a DDoS attack

Langfristiger Erfolg beginnt bei Ihren Entwicklern

Weitere Informationen
UnternehmenDas Team hinter besseren OnlineerlebnissenPOP-StandorteEine neue Architektur für das moderne InternetBranchenanalystenErfahren Sie, was Branchenanalysten über Fastly sagenNewsAktuelle Updates und AnkündigungenPlattformDie Plattform hinter besseren, schnelleren und sichereren digitalen ErlebnissenKundenfallstudienErfolgsgeschichten der besten Seiten des WebsEventsTreffen Sie uns persönlichKarriereEntwickeln Sie mit uns ein besseres Internet

Die Fastly Edge-Cloud-Plattform

Alle Produkte ansehen
Content Delivery (CDN)Liefern Sie schnelle, personalisierte Erlebnisse – weltweitLivestreamingBieten Sie nahtlose Livestreaming-ErlebnisseVideostreaming (VoD)Bieten Sie außergewöhnliche On-demand-VideoerlebnisseMedia Shield Optimieren Sie Ihre Multi-CDN-BereitstellungOn-the-Fly PackagerDynamisches Packen von On-demand-Videos in EchtzeitImage OptimizerSchnelle Bildverarbeitung auf der EdgeLoadbalancerGranulare Kontrolle über Routing-EntscheidungenTLS-VerschlüsselungVereinfachte TLS-VerwaltungOrigin Connect Ihre direkte Verbindung zu FastlyIP-AdressenEinfache Verwaltung von IP-AdressenHTTP/3 und QUICModerne ProtokolleDomain Research APISofortige, genaue Entdeckung von DomainnamenObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModerne Web-App- und API-Sicherheit, in jeder UmgebungBot-ManagementErkennung und Abwehr von Bot-AngriffenDDoS-SchutzAutomatische Abwehr disruptiver verteilter AngriffeAPI-SicherheitSichern Sie Ihre API-Endpoints abClient-seitiger SchutzSchutz vor Client-seitigen AngriffenAI-Bot-ManagementVerhindern Sie, dass KI-Bots Website-Inhalte scrapen
Edge ComputingLagern Sie Ihre Apps auf die Edge aus – mit unserer sofort einsetzbaren Plattform erstellen Sie sensationelle Nutzererlebnisse.Key Value StoreDer schnellste Key Value Store auf dem Markt ist so einfach zu bedienen wie die Datenbank-Tools, die Sie bereits kennenWebSockets und Fanout Globales Echtzeit-Messaging, das vollständig personalisierbar und einfach einzurichten istDeveloper SDKsProgrammieren Sie über die gleichen Services, die wir auch für die Erstellung von Fastly Produkten verwendenEnterprise ServerlessDie leistungsstärkste serverlose Plattform, die auf offenen Standards basiert und in die gesamte Fastly-Produktpalette integriert istKIBeschleunigen Sie Ihre KI-Workloads und verbessern Sie die Effizienz mit semantischem Caching.Object StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesProgrammierbarer CacheErhalten Sie vollständigen programmatischen Zugriff auf das legendäre Caching, das unser CDN antreibt.MCP ServerKI-gestützte Kontrolle für Ihre Fastly Services.
Echtzeit-LoggingLog-Streaming und Analyse in EchtzeitEdge ObserverEntdecken Sie Live- und historische Traffic-DatenDomain InspectorErhalten Sie Einblicke auf Domain-EbeneOrigin InspectorErhalten Sie umfassende Einblicke vom Origin-Server bis auf die EdgeBenachrichtigungenErstellen Sie Benachrichtigungen für servicebezogene MetrikenLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragieren Sie mit praktischen Einblicken

Überragende Services für überzeugende Ergebnisse

Alle Services ansehen
Professional ServicesProfessionelle Unterstützung bei der Migration oder Optimierung Ihres AuslieferungsserviceLive Entertainment ServicesLivestreaming-Erlebnisse, die sich der Publikumsgröße anpassenSupport-PläneErstklassiger Support von A–ZManaged CDNMaximale Kontrolle und FlexibilitätManaged SecurityKompetenter Schutz für WebanwendungenKunden-SupportFastly-Support: Gemeinsam wächst sich’s besser

Innovative Lösungen für digitale Anwendungen

Alle Lösungen ansehen
Medien-StreamingSorgen Sie für erstklassige Streaming-Erlebnisse – live und auf AbrufNeue MedienMehr Performance für neue MedienmarkenDigitales PublishingEchtzeitjournalismus mit besseren LesererlebnissenEinzelhandel &amp; E-CommerceSchnelle, personalisierte und skalierbare KundenerlebnisseFinanzdienstleistungenIntegrierte Sicherheit zum Schutz von KundendatenHightechSofortige Skalierbarkeit zur Unterstützung Ihres GeschäftswachstumsReise- und GastgewerbeMaßgeschneiderte Onlineerlebnisse für Gäste und BesucherE-LearningBieten Sie sichere, skalierbare LernerlebnisseGamingFördern Sie den nächsten Sieg Ihrer Player mit ultraschnellen, sicheren Spiele-DownloadsiGamingLiefern Sie schnelles, sicheres, unterbrechungsfreies und packendes Gameplay auf der Edge aus
InfrastruktureinsparungenNiedrigere, besser kalkulierbare Cloud-KostenMulti-Cloud-OptimierungSorgen Sie für weniger Komplexität und konsolidieren Sie Cloud-RessourcenKundenvertrauenErfahren Sie mehr über die Initiativen zum Thema Kundenvertrauen von FastlyDatenschutzSo schützen Sie die Daten Ihrer NutzerSustainability DashboardSehen Sie Ihren Stromverbrauch und Ihre Treibhausgasemissionen für die Fastly-Plattform

Wir geben Entwicklern die Zügel für die Entwicklung herausragender Erlebnisse in die Hand

Fastly kostenlos testen
EntwicklerEntwickeln Sie GroßartigesFast ForwardWir schaffen ein vertrauenswürdigeres InternetEntwicklertoolsHochmoderne Entwicklertools für gemeinschaftliches ArbeitenDeveloper SDKsProgrammieren Sie über die gleichen Services, die wir auch für die Erstellung von Fastly Produkten verwendenCommunityTauschen Sie sich mit Entwicklern aus aller Welt ausRegistrierenKostenlosen Entwickler-Account erstellen

Entwickeln Sie mit uns ein schnelles, sicheres und ansprechendes Internet

Gründe für eine Partnerschaft mit FastlyHelfen Sie bei der Bereitstellung sicherer, schneller und packender ErlebnisseCloud-PartnerEntdecken Sie die Vorteile einer Zusammenarbeit zwischen Fastly und Ihren Cloud-ServicesChannel-PartnerVerbessern Sie Ihr Produktangebot und Ihre Fertigkeiten mit Fastly-ProduktenTechnologie- und IntegrationspartnerEntdecken Sie unser Partnerökosystem
Login zum Partner PortalErhalten Sie Zugriff auf alle Fastly-PartnerressourcenPartner werdenSteigern Sie Ihre Umsatzchancen als Reseller oder durch Empfehlung von Fastly-ProduktenPartner findenHolen Sie sich Unterstützung bei der Suche nach dem richtigen Partner

Hilfe von Fastly

DokumentationHolen Sie mehr aus Fastly herausRessourcen-BibliothekEntdecken Sie unsere Datenblätter, Berichte und mehr.Fastly AcademyPraxisbezogenes Lernen mit Fastly-ProduktenLearning CenterErfahren Sie mehr zum Thema Internet-TechnologieBlogUnsere neuesten Gedanken und IdeenSicherheitsuntersuchungenMehr Sicherheit durch UntersuchungenDie Perspektive von Fastly Entdecken Sie Experten- und Branchen-Einblicke
Support-CenterWie können wir Ihnen helfen?Kontakt aufnehmenSprechen Sie mit uns
Zurück zum Blog

Folgen und abonnieren

Nur auf Englisch verfügbar

Diese Seite ist momentan nur auf Englisch verfügbar. Wir entschuldigen uns für die Unannehmlichkeiten. Bitte besuchen Sie diese Seite später noch einmal.

The 5 emotional stages of a DDoS attack

Artur Bergman

Chief Technology Officer und Gründer, Fastly

Entwicklung

The internet has recently seen what appears to be one of the biggest distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks ever – a sustained attack that peaked at 665 Gigabits of traffic per second. It was targeted not at a huge multinational org or a government, but at well-known security blogger Brian Krebs.

It’s emotionally damaging to be the victim of a DDoS, to say the least. The technological consequences of an unmitigated DDoS attack can cripple businesses, but the emotional impacts are often ignored. I’ll never forget my first run-in with a DDoS. It started on May 2, 2006 at 4 PM. I was working as an operations architect at Six Apart, a provider of blogging software. We got hit with a 160 Gigabyte-per-second DDoS (which was big at that time) by spammers who were targeting an anti-spam tool we used called Blue Frog. We completely lost all production access from outside. At first we couldn’t believe we were under attack; we were in total denial. For 12 hours we were panicked, but managed to finally get the service working again and mitigate the attack.

The 5 emotional stages of DDoS attacks

Businesses who are victims of DDoS lose revenue during attacks, and their reputations can be damaged. All of that pressure trickles down to the operations engineers who are the first responders to attacks. They are in charge of trying to stop the deluge that is shutting down the company’s online operations. They are in emergency mode with no sleep for days and a non-stop dose of cortisol — the fight or flight chemical that arises during stressful situations. It all takes its toll.

As a CDN, Fastly defends some of the biggest names in the industry against attacks on a daily basis, so we intimately understand what DDoS targets go through. I liken it to the emotional stages that happen during other intense experiences. Here is my list of the five emotional stages of a DDoS attack:

  • Hunger. People become hungry and forget to eat – everyone is working hard for a long time in a high adrenaline environment.

  • Sadness and worry: this is not like normal outages. There’s no timeline; no one actually knows when it’s going to end. People get scared, and sometimes believe it’s an existential threat to the organization.

  • Confusion. There’s no clear reason behind a DDoS — no one tripped a cable; no process failed.

  • Anger. A DDoS is not actually blameless, despite popular opinion. It’s not internal; it’s caused because there’s a jerk attacking you.

  • Coming to terms. Your entire organization (not just the tech team) is under attack. It’s not a process failure, and it’s not your fault.

So, what do you do to help minimize the emotional turmoil in the case of an attack? You have to be prepared, physically and mentally. A year ago during a DDoS, our VP of infrastructure asked me, “What happens if this is the new normal? We can’t deploy or make changes because half the engineering team is trying to figure out how we mitigate. People are burning out.” If an attack lasts two months, how will you actually operate? You need to plan for that possibility now. Here’s how:

  • Find the weak spots in your architecture. The attack doesn’t have to be huge — if I can find a page on your website that does a thousand database calls, and I hit that page, your website goes down. And I don’t need many resources to do that. If I hit your front page and it’s perfectly cached, I can do that 100,000 times a second and nothing happens, but you’ll need to find the weak points to prepare in advance for whatever comes your way.

  • Run drills to train your teams on how they should react. We often get calls from people who are getting threatened with DDoS, and they’re very emotional because they’re scared. If you run drills, you at least know that you have a predefined set of actions to take.

  • Model your risk. Model what happens if different parts of your infrastructure are under DDoS.

  • Have a partner. All of us (CDNs) have a lot of bandwidth, and the sad thing about DDoS is if you have a 10 GB link and I send you 10 GBs plus one byte you’re down. You have a 1 TB link and I send you a TB plus one, you’re down.

  • Configure (and test) the system. Don’t make the same mistake we made in 2006, where we had a mitigation product but we hadn’t configured it (or even remembered that we had it). Test it — you’ll sleep better.

  • Take care of your people. You need to plan for team sleep and food schedules — the rotation of people becomes even more important because you don’t have a timeline. After eight hours, people need to sleep because otherwise 44 hours later they’re not going to function. Force people offline to rest, and spend a lot of time explaining to the organization what’s going on — much more so than you would for a normal event.

And then, don’t panic. Things will be OK. Attackers will go away. They can’t sustain it forever; they burn resources while they’re attacking you. Understanding the impact — emotional and financial — a DDoS can have on your team and your business can help you better prepare for it.

Sind Sie bereit, loszulegen?

Treten Sie noch heute mit uns in Kontakt
Experten kontaktieren