5 Reasons to attend Xcelerate NYC

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Unternehmen Das Team hinter besseren Onlineerlebnissen POP-Standorte Eine neue Architektur für das moderne Internet Branchenanalysten Erfahren Sie, was Branchenanalysten über Fastly sagen News Aktuelle Updates und Ankündigungen Plattform Die Plattform hinter besseren, schnelleren und sichereren digitalen Erlebnissen Kundenfallstudien Erfolgsgeschichten der besten Seiten des Webs Events Treffen Sie uns persönlich Karriere Entwickeln Sie mit uns ein besseres Internet

Die Fastly Edge-Cloud-Plattform

Alle Produkte ansehen
Content Delivery (CDN) Liefern Sie schnelle, personalisierte Erlebnisse – weltweit Livestreaming Bieten Sie nahtlose Livestreaming-Erlebnisse Videostreaming (VoD) Bieten Sie außergewöhnliche On-demand-Videoerlebnisse Media Shield Optimieren Sie Ihre Multi-CDN-Bereitstellung On-the-Fly Packager Dynamisches Packen von On-demand-Videos in Echtzeit Image Optimizer Schnelle Bildverarbeitung auf der Edge Loadbalancer Granulare Kontrolle über Routing-Entscheidungen TLS-Verschlüsselung Vereinfachte TLS-Verwaltung Origin Connect Ihre direkte Verbindung zu Fastly IP-Adressen Einfache Verwaltung von IP-Adressen HTTP/3 und QUIC Moderne Protokolle Domain Research API Sofortige, genaue Entdeckung von Domainnamen Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAF Moderne Web-App- und API-Sicherheit, in jeder Umgebung Bot-Management Erkennung und Abwehr von Bot-Angriffen DDoS-Schutz Automatische Abwehr disruptiver verteilter Angriffe API-Sicherheit Sichern Sie Ihre API-Endpoints ab Client-seitiger Schutz Schutz vor Client-seitigen Angriffen AI-Bot-Management Verhindern Sie, dass KI-Bots Website-Inhalte scrapen
Edge Computing Lagern Sie Ihre Apps auf die Edge aus – mit unserer sofort einsetzbaren Plattform erstellen Sie sensationelle Nutzererlebnisse. Key Value Store Der schnellste Key Value Store auf dem Markt ist so einfach zu bedienen wie die Datenbank-Tools, die Sie bereits kennen WebSockets und Fanout Globales Echtzeit-Messaging, das vollständig personalisierbar und einfach einzurichten ist Developer SDKs Programmieren Sie über die gleichen Services, die wir auch für die Erstellung von Fastly Produkten verwenden Enterprise Serverless Die leistungsstärkste serverlose Plattform, die auf offenen Standards basiert und in die gesamte Fastly-Produktpalette integriert ist KI Beschleunigen Sie Ihre KI-Workloads und verbessern Sie die Effizienz mit semantischem Caching. Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Programmierbarer Cache Erhalten Sie vollständigen programmatischen Zugriff auf das legendäre Caching, das unser CDN antreibt. MCP Server KI-gestützte Kontrolle für Ihre Fastly Services.
Echtzeit-Logging Log-Streaming und Analyse in Echtzeit Edge Observer Entdecken Sie Live- und historische Traffic-Daten Domain Inspector Erhalten Sie Einblicke auf Domain-Ebene Origin Inspector Erhalten Sie umfassende Einblicke vom Origin-Server bis auf die Edge Benachrichtigungen Erstellen Sie Benachrichtigungen für servicebezogene Metriken Log Explorer &amp; Insights Interagieren Sie mit praktischen Einblicken

Überragende Services für überzeugende Ergebnisse

Alle Services ansehen
Professional Services Professionelle Unterstützung bei der Migration oder Optimierung Ihres Auslieferungsservice Live Entertainment Services Livestreaming-Erlebnisse, die sich der Publikumsgröße anpassen Support-Pläne Erstklassiger Support von A–Z Managed CDN Maximale Kontrolle und Flexibilität Managed Security Kompetenter Schutz für Webanwendungen Kunden-Support Fastly-Support: Gemeinsam wächst sich’s besser

Innovative Lösungen für digitale Anwendungen

Alle Lösungen ansehen
Medien-Streaming Sorgen Sie für erstklassige Streaming-Erlebnisse – live und auf Abruf Neue Medien Mehr Performance für neue Medienmarken Digitales Publishing Echtzeitjournalismus mit besseren Lesererlebnissen E-Commerce Schnelle, personalisierte und skalierbare Kundenerlebnisse Finanzdienstleistungen Integrierte Sicherheit zum Schutz von Kundendaten Hightech Sofortige Skalierbarkeit zur Unterstützung Ihres Geschäftswachstums Reise- und Gastgewerbe Maßgeschneiderte Onlineerlebnisse für Gäste und Besucher E-Learning Bieten Sie sichere, skalierbare Lernerlebnisse Gaming Fördern Sie den nächsten Sieg Ihrer Player mit ultraschnellen, sicheren Spiele-Downloads
Infrastruktureinsparungen Niedrigere, besser kalkulierbare Cloud-Kosten Multi-Cloud-Optimierung Sorgen Sie für weniger Komplexität und konsolidieren Sie Cloud-Ressourcen Kundenvertrauen Erfahren Sie mehr über die Initiativen zum Thema Kundenvertrauen von Fastly Datenschutz So schützen Sie die Daten Ihrer Nutzer Sustainability Dashboard Sehen Sie Ihren Stromverbrauch und Ihre Treibhausgasemissionen für die Fastly-Plattform

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Gründe für eine Partnerschaft mit Fastly Helfen Sie bei der Bereitstellung sicherer, schneller und packender Erlebnisse Cloud-Partner Entdecken Sie die Vorteile einer Zusammenarbeit zwischen Fastly und Ihren Cloud-Services Channel-Partner Verbessern Sie Ihr Produktangebot und Ihre Fertigkeiten mit Fastly-Produkten Technologie- und Integrationspartner Entdecken Sie unser Partnerökosystem
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5 Reasons to attend Xcelerate NYC

Shelly Kolvitz

Sr. Events Manager, Fastly

EventsFirmennews

We’re excited to be in New York hosting our exclusive event, Xcelerate! Whether you’re focused on boosting performance, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to maximize your ROI, or enhancing security, our event is packed with valuable takeaways! This is a great opportunity to meet other developers, security and network engineering professionals for a day of knowledge sharing and networking. And it’s all going down in New York City on October 9, 2024.

Still wondering if this is the right event for you? Let’s take a closer look at what you can expect from Xcelerate.


1. Dive into Technical Sessions

Get ready to nerd out with your peers! We’re covering everything you need to know to keep your network fast, high-performing, and secure. We’ll have demos for our game-changing Observability dashboards and features, how you can do even more with the Next-Gen WAF, and get a first look at our exciting bot management solution.

Here’s what you can expect:

  • Performance Optimization: Leverage expert insights and best practices to fine-tune your infrastructure performance and lower origin load. Learn how to leverage network telemetry!

  • Real-Time Data Insights: Learn how you can make more informed and timely decisions based on end-to-end visibility into what’s happening across your environment.

  • Edge App Development: Learn how to get started with Compute with some quick wins that can be implemented in just a few minutes.

  • Streaming Enhancements: See how you can move streaming workloads and functions to the edge for better performance, scale, and cost savings.

Are you a cybersecurity professional? These sessions are a good fit for you:

  • How Fastly’s Security Research Works for You: Learn how our research directly benefits your security efforts.

  • Maximize Your Next-Gen WAF: Explore the top 10 ways to fully leverage your Next-Gen WAF for optimal protection.

  • Inside Our New Bot Management Solution: Get an exclusive look at our latest tools for tackling automated threats.

  • Managing Security at Scale: See how Fastly ensures robust security across global networks, tailored to your needs.

Take the day even further by experiencing the Fastly Demo Hub for an exclusive opportunity to address product-specific queries, get a peek into our latest advancements, or get help with what’s been keeping you up at night.

2. Hear from some of the biggest names in the industry

You’re going to be in very good company at Xcelerate. The world’s biggest brands, like Warner Brothers Discovery and USA Today, will join Fastly experts on stage to discuss how they solve their daily challenges with our edge cloud platform. 

Then join Anil Dash, VP of Developer Experience, as he shares how to build high-performance apps using Fastly Compute, with practical examples and quick-win suggestions. And don’t miss out on an exclusive peek at our platform's roadmap as we take a look at its unique architecture that provides benefits you won’t find anywhere else.

3. Explore the future at Fastly

Get a first-hand look at how Fastly powers the best of the internet. Get an up close and personal look at how the Fastly platform was built to support high-performing, fast, and secure online experiences. Talk shop and hear from others who are working on projects and challenges similar to yours. Make new connections, strengthen old bonds, and get ready to collaborate with the best and brightest. (Your network will thank you!)

4. Connect with the Fastly Community

Stop by the Fastly Community Lounge to learn about the millions of developers creating together on Glitch, our forums for connecting with the community building on Fastly platforms, and explore our support for open source through our Fast Forward program.

Check out the starting points for developers to learn about and build on Fastly: the Fastly Academy and Developer Hub.

5. Once-in-a-lifetime Event

There's no place like Xcelerate! Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to build meaningful connections with Fastly experts and peers. Wherever you are in your Fastly journey, there's something for everyone.

You'll hear from our customers and pros on topics ranging from how to take advantage of serverless computing to best practices for enhanced security. You'll also get the opportunity to visit our product zone to see live demos, talk to Fastly experts, and even try launching and mitigating your own security attack in real time! (And we would love to meet you IRL!)

See you there!

Don’t miss out on Xcelerate NYC! At Fastly, we value opportunities we can bring together like-minded individuals working hard to power the internet we use every day. That's why Xcelerate is so important to us. We'd love you to be part of our community gathering at Xcelerate NYC on October 9th. 

What are you waiting for? Register today – and invite a coworker! We’ll save you both a seat!  

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