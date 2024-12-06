7 business uses for logging

Langfristiger Erfolg beginnt bei Ihren Entwicklern

Weitere Informationen
Unternehmen Das Team hinter besseren Onlineerlebnissen POP-Standorte Eine neue Architektur für das moderne Internet Branchenanalysten Erfahren Sie, was Branchenanalysten über Fastly sagen News Aktuelle Updates und Ankündigungen Plattform Die Plattform hinter besseren, schnelleren und sichereren digitalen Erlebnissen Kundenfallstudien Erfolgsgeschichten der besten Seiten des Webs Events Treffen Sie uns persönlich Karriere Entwickeln Sie mit uns ein besseres Internet

Die Fastly Edge-Cloud-Plattform

Alle Produkte ansehen
Content Delivery (CDN) Liefern Sie schnelle, personalisierte Erlebnisse – weltweit Livestreaming Bieten Sie nahtlose Livestreaming-Erlebnisse Videostreaming (VoD) Bieten Sie außergewöhnliche On-demand-Videoerlebnisse Media Shield Optimieren Sie Ihre Multi-CDN-Bereitstellung On-the-Fly Packager Dynamisches Packen von On-demand-Videos in Echtzeit Image Optimizer Schnelle Bildverarbeitung auf der Edge Loadbalancer Granulare Kontrolle über Routing-Entscheidungen TLS-Verschlüsselung Vereinfachte TLS-Verwaltung Origin Connect Ihre direkte Verbindung zu Fastly IP-Adressen Einfache Verwaltung von IP-Adressen HTTP/3 und QUIC Moderne Protokolle Domain Research API Sofortige, genaue Entdeckung von Domainnamen Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAF Moderne Web-App- und API-Sicherheit, in jeder Umgebung Bot-Management Erkennung und Abwehr von Bot-Angriffen DDoS-Schutz Automatische Abwehr disruptiver verteilter Angriffe API-Sicherheit Sichern Sie Ihre API-Endpoints ab Client-seitiger Schutz Schutz vor Client-seitigen Angriffen AI-Bot-Management Verhindern Sie, dass KI-Bots Website-Inhalte scrapen
Edge Computing Lagern Sie Ihre Apps auf die Edge aus – mit unserer sofort einsetzbaren Plattform erstellen Sie sensationelle Nutzererlebnisse. Key Value Store Der schnellste Key Value Store auf dem Markt ist so einfach zu bedienen wie die Datenbank-Tools, die Sie bereits kennen WebSockets und Fanout Globales Echtzeit-Messaging, das vollständig personalisierbar und einfach einzurichten ist Developer SDKs Programmieren Sie über die gleichen Services, die wir auch für die Erstellung von Fastly Produkten verwenden Enterprise Serverless Die leistungsstärkste serverlose Plattform, die auf offenen Standards basiert und in die gesamte Fastly-Produktpalette integriert ist KI Beschleunigen Sie Ihre KI-Workloads und verbessern Sie die Effizienz mit semantischem Caching. Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Programmierbarer Cache Erhalten Sie vollständigen programmatischen Zugriff auf das legendäre Caching, das unser CDN antreibt. MCP Server KI-gestützte Kontrolle für Ihre Fastly Services.
Echtzeit-Logging Log-Streaming und Analyse in Echtzeit Edge Observer Entdecken Sie Live- und historische Traffic-Daten Domain Inspector Erhalten Sie Einblicke auf Domain-Ebene Origin Inspector Erhalten Sie umfassende Einblicke vom Origin-Server bis auf die Edge Benachrichtigungen Erstellen Sie Benachrichtigungen für servicebezogene Metriken Log Explorer &amp; Insights Interagieren Sie mit praktischen Einblicken

Überragende Services für überzeugende Ergebnisse

Alle Services ansehen
Professional Services Professionelle Unterstützung bei der Migration oder Optimierung Ihres Auslieferungsservice Live Entertainment Services Livestreaming-Erlebnisse, die sich der Publikumsgröße anpassen Support-Pläne Erstklassiger Support von A–Z Managed CDN Maximale Kontrolle und Flexibilität Managed Security Kompetenter Schutz für Webanwendungen Kunden-Support Fastly-Support: Gemeinsam wächst sich’s besser

Innovative Lösungen für digitale Anwendungen

Alle Lösungen ansehen
Medien-Streaming Sorgen Sie für erstklassige Streaming-Erlebnisse – live und auf Abruf Neue Medien Mehr Performance für neue Medienmarken Digitales Publishing Echtzeitjournalismus mit besseren Lesererlebnissen E-Commerce Schnelle, personalisierte und skalierbare Kundenerlebnisse Finanzdienstleistungen Integrierte Sicherheit zum Schutz von Kundendaten Hightech Sofortige Skalierbarkeit zur Unterstützung Ihres Geschäftswachstums Reise- und Gastgewerbe Maßgeschneiderte Onlineerlebnisse für Gäste und Besucher E-Learning Bieten Sie sichere, skalierbare Lernerlebnisse Gaming Fördern Sie den nächsten Sieg Ihrer Player mit ultraschnellen, sicheren Spiele-Downloads
Infrastruktureinsparungen Niedrigere, besser kalkulierbare Cloud-Kosten Multi-Cloud-Optimierung Sorgen Sie für weniger Komplexität und konsolidieren Sie Cloud-Ressourcen Kundenvertrauen Erfahren Sie mehr über die Initiativen zum Thema Kundenvertrauen von Fastly Datenschutz So schützen Sie die Daten Ihrer Nutzer Sustainability Dashboard Sehen Sie Ihren Stromverbrauch und Ihre Treibhausgasemissionen für die Fastly-Plattform

Wir geben Entwicklern die Zügel für die Entwicklung herausragender Erlebnisse in die Hand

Fastly kostenlos testen
Entwickler Entwickeln Sie Großartiges Fast Forward Wir schaffen ein vertrauenswürdigeres Internet Entwicklertools Hochmoderne Entwicklertools für gemeinschaftliches Arbeiten Developer SDKs Programmieren Sie über die gleichen Services, die wir auch für die Erstellung von Fastly Produkten verwenden Community Tauschen Sie sich mit Entwicklern aus aller Welt aus Registrieren Kostenlosen Entwickler-Account erstellen

Entwickeln Sie mit uns ein schnelles, sicheres und ansprechendes Internet

Gründe für eine Partnerschaft mit Fastly Helfen Sie bei der Bereitstellung sicherer, schneller und packender Erlebnisse Cloud-Partner Entdecken Sie die Vorteile einer Zusammenarbeit zwischen Fastly und Ihren Cloud-Services Channel-Partner Verbessern Sie Ihr Produktangebot und Ihre Fertigkeiten mit Fastly-Produkten Technologie- und Integrationspartner Entdecken Sie unser Partnerökosystem
Login zum Partner Portal Erhalten Sie Zugriff auf alle Fastly-Partnerressourcen Partner werden Steigern Sie Ihre Umsatzchancen als Reseller oder durch Empfehlung von Fastly-Produkten Partner finden Holen Sie sich Unterstützung bei der Suche nach dem richtigen Partner

Hilfe von Fastly

Dokumentation Holen Sie mehr aus Fastly heraus Ressourcen-Bibliothek Entdecken Sie unsere Datenblätter, Berichte und mehr. Fastly Academy Praxisbezogenes Lernen mit Fastly-Produkten Learning Center Erfahren Sie mehr zum Thema Internet-Technologie Blog Unsere neuesten Gedanken und Ideen Sicherheitsuntersuchungen Mehr Sicherheit durch Untersuchungen Die Perspektive von Fastly Entdecken Sie Experten- und Branchen-Einblicke
Support-Center Wie können wir Ihnen helfen? Kontakt aufnehmen Sprechen Sie mit uns
Zurück zum Blog

Folgen und abonnieren

Nur auf Englisch verfügbar

Diese Seite ist momentan nur auf Englisch verfügbar. Wir entschuldigen uns für die Unannehmlichkeiten. Bitte besuchen Sie diese Seite später noch einmal.

7 business uses for logging

Simon Wistow

VP Strategic Initiatives, Fastly

Logging is too often an afterthought. Companies build systems or install a network, then slap some instrumentation on and assume the built-in logs will provide the information they need when they need it. But logging is a feature and like any other functionality, it needs thoughtful analysis and design to be effective.

To create effective logs, you first need to consider what you’re trying to achieve in capturing and maintaining logs. Logging processes should be set during the requirements and design stage and kept proportionate to the level of risk of the monitored system. If you don't begin with a clear business goal and proactively plan your logging strategy, you take the risk that you’ll find yourself either without the data you need at a critical moment, or overloaded with extraneous information. Ultimately, either case limits the usability of your logging efforts.

Here are 7 ways you can use logs in your business:

1. Monitor and improve your security.

Security is one of the prominent reasons that organizations collect log info. For most security purposes, logs shouldn't be collected and then simply set aside. They should both be reviewed in a timely manner to address immediate security concerns and also stored (in a secure manner of course) to allow you to identify important patterns and trends over time. "Having security logs without procedures to actively review and analyze them is of little use in the ongoing management of information security defenses,” says the PCI Security Standards Council. If security is a primary rationale for logging in your organization, you must ensure that the proper processes are in place to utilize logs.

2. Understand how your customers use your product.

Logs contain a wealth of data that can feed into analytics programs and inform your business decision making. Use the data captured in logs to track what users really do with your application, figure out what causes them to abandon transactions, and what are the most popular features. With analytics you can gain insight into what features you should add, remove, or adjust within your product to increase revenue.

3. Troubleshoot performance problems.

In addition to security, performance monitoring and troubleshooting are some of the primary purposes for generating log files. Your logs can help you determine the severity of a problem through comparing today's data to baseline data captured in previous logs. And ongoing monitoring of logs with trend analysis can identify developing problems before they have a measurable effect on users. In the case of a problem, the information in log files can help you identify contributing factors and quickly resolve them. To really understand your application performance, you'll need logs that capture metrics for all aspects of the system, including network, web server, database, and any other components. Logs can also help you identify an often-overlooked performance issue: underutilized systems.

4. Provide better user support.

Providing production support to users is often difficult because users can't always describe the problem accurately or state clearly articulate the the actions they took leading up to the problem. Log files that track user clicks or capture the parameters of user requests provide an accurate and accessible picture of users' behavior that enables a help desk team to rapidly understand the problem and resolve it.

5. Satisfy compliance mandates.

Many compliance standards and legal regulations require maintaining an audit trail showing who has accessed, modified, or deleted data. Logs can record and preserve the data required to satisfy those mandates.

6. Understand and improve your IT operations.

In coordination with analytics, log files can enable you to identify trouble spots and perform proactive maintenance on your systems. This allows you to move away from reactive troubleshooting to predicting and addressing potential issues before they cause larger problems.

7. Transfer data and integrate systems.

Jay Kreps was an engineer at LinkedIn when he wrote about how the firm uses logs. "The usefulness of the log comes from simple function that the log provides: producing a persistent, re-playable record of history," he writes. Kreps goes further to say that well-managed logs support data integration by "making all of an organization's data easily available in all its storage and processing systems." Logs are a means to replicate data between nodes of an application as well as support external data feeds from the system.

For every business use for logging, remember

Regardless of how you intend to use your logs, think strategically from the start about the value you hope to extract from your logs, and build your logging program around those objectives. You should know how logs will be reviewed, how you'll respond to alerts, and how you'll keep the accumulation and security of logs under control.

And remember, as Marcus Ranum tells us, "Logs are just data... Processed and analyzed, they become information. Put another way... If a tree falls on your network and it shows up in your syslog and nobody is reading it, you’re still squished." You have to make the effort to use your logs to get the value out of them.

Sind Sie bereit, loszulegen?

Treten Sie noch heute mit uns in Kontakt
Experten kontaktieren