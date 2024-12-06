7 business uses for logging

Langfristiger Erfolg beginnt bei Ihren Entwicklern

Weitere Informationen
UnternehmenDas Team hinter besseren OnlineerlebnissenPOP-StandorteEine neue Architektur für das moderne InternetBranchenanalystenErfahren Sie, was Branchenanalysten über Fastly sagenNewsAktuelle Updates und AnkündigungenPlattformDie Plattform hinter besseren, schnelleren und sichereren digitalen ErlebnissenKundenfallstudienErfolgsgeschichten der besten Seiten des WebsEventsTreffen Sie uns persönlichKarriereEntwickeln Sie mit uns ein besseres Internet

Die Fastly Edge-Cloud-Plattform

Alle Produkte ansehen
Content Delivery (CDN)Liefern Sie schnelle, personalisierte Erlebnisse – weltweitLivestreamingBieten Sie nahtlose Livestreaming-ErlebnisseVideostreaming (VoD)Bieten Sie außergewöhnliche On-demand-VideoerlebnisseMedia Shield Optimieren Sie Ihre Multi-CDN-BereitstellungOn-the-Fly PackagerDynamisches Packen von On-demand-Videos in EchtzeitImage OptimizerSchnelle Bildverarbeitung auf der EdgeLoadbalancerGranulare Kontrolle über Routing-EntscheidungenTLS-VerschlüsselungVereinfachte TLS-VerwaltungOrigin Connect Ihre direkte Verbindung zu FastlyIP-AdressenEinfache Verwaltung von IP-AdressenHTTP/3 und QUICModerne ProtokolleDomain Research APISofortige, genaue Entdeckung von DomainnamenObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModerne Web-App- und API-Sicherheit, in jeder UmgebungBot-ManagementErkennung und Abwehr von Bot-AngriffenDDoS-SchutzAutomatische Abwehr disruptiver verteilter AngriffeAPI-SicherheitSichern Sie Ihre API-Endpoints abClient-seitiger SchutzSchutz vor Client-seitigen AngriffenAI-Bot-ManagementVerhindern Sie, dass KI-Bots Website-Inhalte scrapen
Edge ComputingLagern Sie Ihre Apps auf die Edge aus – mit unserer sofort einsetzbaren Plattform erstellen Sie sensationelle Nutzererlebnisse.Key Value StoreDer schnellste Key Value Store auf dem Markt ist so einfach zu bedienen wie die Datenbank-Tools, die Sie bereits kennenWebSockets und Fanout Globales Echtzeit-Messaging, das vollständig personalisierbar und einfach einzurichten istDeveloper SDKsProgrammieren Sie über die gleichen Services, die wir auch für die Erstellung von Fastly Produkten verwendenEnterprise ServerlessDie leistungsstärkste serverlose Plattform, die auf offenen Standards basiert und in die gesamte Fastly-Produktpalette integriert istKIBeschleunigen Sie Ihre KI-Workloads und verbessern Sie die Effizienz mit semantischem Caching.Object StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesProgrammierbarer CacheErhalten Sie vollständigen programmatischen Zugriff auf das legendäre Caching, das unser CDN antreibt.MCP ServerKI-gestützte Kontrolle für Ihre Fastly Services.
Echtzeit-LoggingLog-Streaming und Analyse in EchtzeitEdge ObserverEntdecken Sie Live- und historische Traffic-DatenDomain InspectorErhalten Sie Einblicke auf Domain-EbeneOrigin InspectorErhalten Sie umfassende Einblicke vom Origin-Server bis auf die EdgeBenachrichtigungenErstellen Sie Benachrichtigungen für servicebezogene MetrikenLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragieren Sie mit praktischen Einblicken

Überragende Services für überzeugende Ergebnisse

Alle Services ansehen
Professional ServicesProfessionelle Unterstützung bei der Migration oder Optimierung Ihres AuslieferungsserviceLive Entertainment ServicesLivestreaming-Erlebnisse, die sich der Publikumsgröße anpassenSupport-PläneErstklassiger Support von A–ZManaged CDNMaximale Kontrolle und FlexibilitätManaged SecurityKompetenter Schutz für WebanwendungenKunden-SupportFastly-Support: Gemeinsam wächst sich’s besser

Innovative Lösungen für digitale Anwendungen

Alle Lösungen ansehen
Medien-StreamingSorgen Sie für erstklassige Streaming-Erlebnisse – live und auf AbrufNeue MedienMehr Performance für neue MedienmarkenDigitales PublishingEchtzeitjournalismus mit besseren LesererlebnissenEinzelhandel &amp; E-CommerceSchnelle, personalisierte und skalierbare KundenerlebnisseFinanzdienstleistungenIntegrierte Sicherheit zum Schutz von KundendatenHightechSofortige Skalierbarkeit zur Unterstützung Ihres GeschäftswachstumsReise- und GastgewerbeMaßgeschneiderte Onlineerlebnisse für Gäste und BesucherE-LearningBieten Sie sichere, skalierbare LernerlebnisseGamingFördern Sie den nächsten Sieg Ihrer Player mit ultraschnellen, sicheren Spiele-DownloadsiGamingLiefern Sie schnelles, sicheres, unterbrechungsfreies und packendes Gameplay auf der Edge aus
InfrastruktureinsparungenNiedrigere, besser kalkulierbare Cloud-KostenMulti-Cloud-OptimierungSorgen Sie für weniger Komplexität und konsolidieren Sie Cloud-RessourcenKundenvertrauenErfahren Sie mehr über die Initiativen zum Thema Kundenvertrauen von FastlyDatenschutzSo schützen Sie die Daten Ihrer NutzerSustainability DashboardSehen Sie Ihren Stromverbrauch und Ihre Treibhausgasemissionen für die Fastly-Plattform

Wir geben Entwicklern die Zügel für die Entwicklung herausragender Erlebnisse in die Hand

Fastly kostenlos testen
EntwicklerEntwickeln Sie GroßartigesFast ForwardWir schaffen ein vertrauenswürdigeres InternetEntwicklertoolsHochmoderne Entwicklertools für gemeinschaftliches ArbeitenDeveloper SDKsProgrammieren Sie über die gleichen Services, die wir auch für die Erstellung von Fastly Produkten verwendenCommunityTauschen Sie sich mit Entwicklern aus aller Welt ausRegistrierenKostenlosen Entwickler-Account erstellen

Entwickeln Sie mit uns ein schnelles, sicheres und ansprechendes Internet

Gründe für eine Partnerschaft mit FastlyHelfen Sie bei der Bereitstellung sicherer, schneller und packender ErlebnisseCloud-PartnerEntdecken Sie die Vorteile einer Zusammenarbeit zwischen Fastly und Ihren Cloud-ServicesChannel-PartnerVerbessern Sie Ihr Produktangebot und Ihre Fertigkeiten mit Fastly-ProduktenTechnologie- und IntegrationspartnerEntdecken Sie unser Partnerökosystem
Login zum Partner PortalErhalten Sie Zugriff auf alle Fastly-PartnerressourcenPartner werdenSteigern Sie Ihre Umsatzchancen als Reseller oder durch Empfehlung von Fastly-ProduktenPartner findenHolen Sie sich Unterstützung bei der Suche nach dem richtigen Partner

Hilfe von Fastly

DokumentationHolen Sie mehr aus Fastly herausRessourcen-BibliothekEntdecken Sie unsere Datenblätter, Berichte und mehr.Fastly AcademyPraxisbezogenes Lernen mit Fastly-ProduktenLearning CenterErfahren Sie mehr zum Thema Internet-TechnologieBlogUnsere neuesten Gedanken und IdeenSicherheitsuntersuchungenMehr Sicherheit durch UntersuchungenDie Perspektive von Fastly Entdecken Sie Experten- und Branchen-Einblicke
Support-CenterWie können wir Ihnen helfen?Kontakt aufnehmenSprechen Sie mit uns
Zurück zum Blog

Folgen und abonnieren

Nur auf Englisch verfügbar

Diese Seite ist momentan nur auf Englisch verfügbar. Wir entschuldigen uns für die Unannehmlichkeiten. Bitte besuchen Sie diese Seite später noch einmal.

7 business uses for logging

Simon Wistow

VP Strategic Initiatives, Fastly

Logging is too often an afterthought. Companies build systems or install a network, then slap some instrumentation on and assume the built-in logs will provide the information they need when they need it. But logging is a feature and like any other functionality, it needs thoughtful analysis and design to be effective.

To create effective logs, you first need to consider what you’re trying to achieve in capturing and maintaining logs. Logging processes should be set during the requirements and design stage and kept proportionate to the level of risk of the monitored system. If you don't begin with a clear business goal and proactively plan your logging strategy, you take the risk that you’ll find yourself either without the data you need at a critical moment, or overloaded with extraneous information. Ultimately, either case limits the usability of your logging efforts.

Here are 7 ways you can use logs in your business:

1. Monitor and improve your security.

Security is one of the prominent reasons that organizations collect log info. For most security purposes, logs shouldn't be collected and then simply set aside. They should both be reviewed in a timely manner to address immediate security concerns and also stored (in a secure manner of course) to allow you to identify important patterns and trends over time. "Having security logs without procedures to actively review and analyze them is of little use in the ongoing management of information security defenses,” says the PCI Security Standards Council. If security is a primary rationale for logging in your organization, you must ensure that the proper processes are in place to utilize logs.

2. Understand how your customers use your product.

Logs contain a wealth of data that can feed into analytics programs and inform your business decision making. Use the data captured in logs to track what users really do with your application, figure out what causes them to abandon transactions, and what are the most popular features. With analytics you can gain insight into what features you should add, remove, or adjust within your product to increase revenue.

3. Troubleshoot performance problems.

In addition to security, performance monitoring and troubleshooting are some of the primary purposes for generating log files. Your logs can help you determine the severity of a problem through comparing today's data to baseline data captured in previous logs. And ongoing monitoring of logs with trend analysis can identify developing problems before they have a measurable effect on users. In the case of a problem, the information in log files can help you identify contributing factors and quickly resolve them. To really understand your application performance, you'll need logs that capture metrics for all aspects of the system, including network, web server, database, and any other components. Logs can also help you identify an often-overlooked performance issue: underutilized systems.

4. Provide better user support.

Providing production support to users is often difficult because users can't always describe the problem accurately or state clearly articulate the the actions they took leading up to the problem. Log files that track user clicks or capture the parameters of user requests provide an accurate and accessible picture of users' behavior that enables a help desk team to rapidly understand the problem and resolve it.

5. Satisfy compliance mandates.

Many compliance standards and legal regulations require maintaining an audit trail showing who has accessed, modified, or deleted data. Logs can record and preserve the data required to satisfy those mandates.

6. Understand and improve your IT operations.

In coordination with analytics, log files can enable you to identify trouble spots and perform proactive maintenance on your systems. This allows you to move away from reactive troubleshooting to predicting and addressing potential issues before they cause larger problems.

7. Transfer data and integrate systems.

Jay Kreps was an engineer at LinkedIn when he wrote about how the firm uses logs. "The usefulness of the log comes from simple function that the log provides: producing a persistent, re-playable record of history," he writes. Kreps goes further to say that well-managed logs support data integration by "making all of an organization's data easily available in all its storage and processing systems." Logs are a means to replicate data between nodes of an application as well as support external data feeds from the system.

For every business use for logging, remember

Regardless of how you intend to use your logs, think strategically from the start about the value you hope to extract from your logs, and build your logging program around those objectives. You should know how logs will be reviewed, how you'll respond to alerts, and how you'll keep the accumulation and security of logs under control.

And remember, as Marcus Ranum tells us, "Logs are just data... Processed and analyzed, they become information. Put another way... If a tree falls on your network and it shows up in your syslog and nobody is reading it, you’re still squished." You have to make the effort to use your logs to get the value out of them.

Sind Sie bereit, loszulegen?

Treten Sie noch heute mit uns in Kontakt
Experten kontaktieren