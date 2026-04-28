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Introducing Compliance Audit Reports

Susan Pomeroy

Director of Technical Compliance

KundenProdukt

At Fastly, we are committed to empowering our customers to deliver fast, secure, and innovative digital experiences. Today, we’re excited to announce the launch of Compliance Audit Reports, a fast and easy way to get the compliance documentation customers need for their due diligence activities. This feature represents our dedication to supporting customers in meeting their compliance obligations with ease and confidence.

Simplifying Compliance without Slowing Down

For many organizations, preparing for audits often means gathering evidence manually, responding to ad hoc requests, and slowing down critical work. It’s a continuous responsibility that spans across teams – from security and legal to engineering and operations (and beyond!). And while expectations have evolved, the processes often haven’t. Fastly’s Compliance Audit Reports feature is built to remove that friction, giving organizations faster access to the information they need to support their use of Fastly in their own audits.

This release focuses on providing customers with self-service, exportable compliance reports on the operating effectiveness of security controls on Fastly’s Edge Cloud Platform.

What Are the Compliance Audit Reports?

The Compliance Audit Reports feature provides self-service access to exportable Fastly’s annual third party audit reports and other third party management supporting documents, which helps streamline customer audit preparation without relying on support tickets or manual processes. With this release, customers can download reports aligned to widely adopted industry standards, including: SOC2 Type 2, GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and more.

Why Compliance Reporting Needs to be Faster and More Scalable

Regulatory requirements continue to evolve, and organizations are being asked to demonstrate compliance more frequently and with greater transparency. At the same time, businesses are under pressure to move faster: shipping features, scaling globally, and responding to customer needs in real time. 

By making Fastly’s audit reports available to the customer directly, Fastly customers can serve their own regulatory and third party management needs on their own time.

Moving Forward with Confidence

We understand our customers have a variety of regulatory needs, and we want to provide the most scalable way for them to meet those needs quickly and when the need arises. Compliance Audit Reports are one more way we’re helping our customers stay ahead – securely and efficiently. To learn more about how the Compliance Audit Reports, see our documentation. Here’s to your success in building faster, more secure, and compliant digital experiences.

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