5 Reasons to attend Xcelerate NYC

Los desarrolladores son el futuro de las empresas

Aprende más
Empresa El equipo que está detrás de las mejores experiencias online Mapa de la red Una nueva arquitectura para un internet moderno Relaciones con analistas del sector Descubre lo que los analistas del sector opinan de Fastly Noticias Noticias y anuncios recientes Plataforma La plataforma que impulsa la calidad, la velocidad y la seguridad de las experiencias digitales Historias de clientes Así es como se alcanza el éxito en internet Eventos Asiste a eventos en el que participa Fastly Vacantes Únete al equipo que está mejorando internet

La plataforma de edge cloud de Fastly

Ver todos los productos
Distribución de contenidos (CDN) Ofrece experiencias rápidas y personalizadas en todo el mundo Streaming en directo Ofrece experiencias de streaming en vivo sin interrupciones Streaming de vídeo bajo demanda Ofrece las mejores experiencias de vídeo bajo demanda Media Shield Optimiza los despliegues de múltiples CDN On-The-Fly Packager Empaquetado de vídeo dinámico y en tiempo real Image Optimizer Procesamiento rápido de imágenes en el borde Equilibrador de carga Control pormenorizado sobre las decisiones de enrutamiento Cifrado TLS Simplifica la gestión de TLS Origin Connect Disfruta de línea directa con Fastly Direcciones IP Gestiona fácilmente las direcciones IP HTTP3 y QUIC Protocolos modernos API de investigación de dominios Descubrimiento instantáneo y preciso de nombres de dominio Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
WAF de última generación Seguridad moderna para API y aplicaciones web en cualquier entorno Bot Management Detección y mitigación de ataques de bots DDoS Protection Mitigación automática de ataques disruptivos y distribuidos Seguridad de API Protege los puntos de conexión de tus API Protección en el lado del cliente Defiéndete ante ataques en el lado del cliente AI Bot Management Evita que los bots con IA rastreen el contenido de una web
Informática en el borde Pasa tus aplicaciones al borde: nuestra plataforma instantánea te ayudará a crear experiencias increíbles para tus usuarios Key Value Store Un almacén de clave-valor rápido a más no poder y tan fácil de usar como las herramientas de bases de datos que ya conoces WebSockets y Fanout Mensajería instantánea a escala mundial con personalización integral y configuración sencilla SDK para desarrolladores Programa los mismos servicios que usamos para crear productos de Fastly Enterprise sin servidores La plataforma sin servidores más potente, creada con normas abiertas e integrada con toda la gama de productos de Fastly IA Acelera tus cargas de trabajo de IA y mejora la eficiencia con el almacenamiento semántico en caché Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Caché programable Obtén acceso programático completo a la misma caché legendaria que impulsa nuestra CDN. Servidor MCP Control por IA para tus servicios Fastly.
Registros en tiempo real Envío y análisis de registros en tiempo real Edge Observer Datos históricos y en tiempo real sobre el tráfico Domain Inspector Evaluación de datos a nivel de dominio Origin Inspector Datos exhaustivos desde el origen hasta el edge Alertas Crea notificaciones acerca de métricas de servicios Log Explorer &amp; Insights Interactúa con datos prácticos

Un servicio tan extraordinario como los resultados

Ver todos los servicios
Servicios profesionales Asistencia experta para migrar u optimizar tu servicio de distribución Servicios de entretenimiento en vivo Experiencias de streaming en vivo que se adaptan a tu público Planes de soporte Una asistencia inmejorable de principio a fin CDN gestionada Control y flexibilidad Managed Security Una protección para aplicaciones web gestionada por expertos Atención al cliente El soporte de Fastly te ayuda a crecer como nunca

Soluciones digitales innovadoras

Descubre todas nuestras soluciones
Streaming de contenido multimedia Experiencias de cine con el streaming en vivo y bajo demanda Nuevos contenidos multimedia Alto rendimiento para los medios de comunicación del mañana Prensa digital Contenidos en tiempo real y mejor experiencia para los lectores Comercio electrónico Experiencias personalizadas al vuelo y a escala Servicios financieros Seguridad integrada para proteger los datos de los clientes Tecnología punta Escalabilidad instantánea al ritmo de tu crecimiento Turismo y hostelería Experiencias online personalizadas para tus huéspedes y viajeros Formación online Experiencias de aprendizaje seguras y a escala Videojuegos Impulsa la próxima victoria de tus jugadores con descargas de juegos ultrarrápidas y seguras
Ahorro en infraestructura Haz que tus gastos en la nube sean más bajos y predecibles Optimización multinube Reduce la complejidad y unifica tus recursos en la nube Confianza de los clientes Más información sobre las iniciativas de confianza de los clientes de Fastly Soluciones de privacidad Descubre cómo puedes proteger los datos de tus usuarios Panel de sostenibilidad Consulta tu consumo de electricidad y tus emisiones de GEI en la plataforma de Fastly

Herramientas para desarrollar experiencias a lo grande

Prueba Fastly gratis
Desarrolladores No esperes más para crear algo increíble Fast Forward A la vanguardia de la seguridad en internet Herramientas de desarrollo Las mejores herramientas para los mejores equipos SDK para desarrolladores Programa los mismos servicios que usamos para crear productos de Fastly Comunidad Interactúa con desarrolladores de todo el mundo Registrarse Crea una cuenta de desarrollo gratuita

Ayuda a hacer de internet un lugar más rápido, seguro y atractivo con Fastly

Por qué colaborar con Fastly Ayuda a ofrecer experiencias rápidas, seguras y atractivas Partners de la nube Conoce las ventajas de combinar Fastly con tus servicios en la nube Partners de canal Amplía tu oferta y tus posibilidades con los productos de Fastly Partners de tecnología e integración Descubre nuestro ecosistema de partners
Accede al portal de partners Encuentra todos los recursos para partners de Fastly en un único lugar Conviértete en partner Impulsa tu negocio distribuyendo o recomendando los productos de Fastly Encuentra un partner Te ayudamos a encontrar el partner que necesitas

Obtén ayuda con Fastly

Documentación Saca todo el partido a Fastly Biblioteca de recursos Accede a hojas de datos, informes y mucho más Fastly Academy Aprendizaje práctico sobre los productos de Fastly Centro de aprendizaje Conoce la tecnología que impulsa lo mejor de internet Blog Nuestras reflexiones e ideas más recientes Investigación de seguridad Seguridad reforzada por medio de la investigación Punto de vista de Fastly Explora conocimientos de los expertos y del sector
Centro de soporte Estamos a tu disposición Contacto Habla con nosotros hoy mismo
Volver al blog

Síguenos y suscríbete

Sólo disponible en inglés

Por el momento, esta página solo está disponible en inglés. Lamentamos las molestias. Vuelva a visitar esta página más tarde.

5 Reasons to attend Xcelerate NYC

Shelly Kolvitz

Senior Events Manager, Fastly

EventosNoticias de la empresa

We’re excited to be in New York hosting our exclusive event, Xcelerate! Whether you’re focused on boosting performance, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to maximize your ROI, or enhancing security, our event is packed with valuable takeaways! This is a great opportunity to meet other developers, security and network engineering professionals for a day of knowledge sharing and networking. And it’s all going down in New York City on October 9, 2024.

Still wondering if this is the right event for you? Let’s take a closer look at what you can expect from Xcelerate.


1. Dive into Technical Sessions

Get ready to nerd out with your peers! We’re covering everything you need to know to keep your network fast, high-performing, and secure. We’ll have demos for our game-changing Observability dashboards and features, how you can do even more with the Next-Gen WAF, and get a first look at our exciting bot management solution.

Here’s what you can expect:

  • Performance Optimization: Leverage expert insights and best practices to fine-tune your infrastructure performance and lower origin load. Learn how to leverage network telemetry!

  • Real-Time Data Insights: Learn how you can make more informed and timely decisions based on end-to-end visibility into what’s happening across your environment.

  • Edge App Development: Learn how to get started with Compute with some quick wins that can be implemented in just a few minutes.

  • Streaming Enhancements: See how you can move streaming workloads and functions to the edge for better performance, scale, and cost savings.

Are you a cybersecurity professional? These sessions are a good fit for you:

  • How Fastly’s Security Research Works for You: Learn how our research directly benefits your security efforts.

  • Maximize Your Next-Gen WAF: Explore the top 10 ways to fully leverage your Next-Gen WAF for optimal protection.

  • Inside Our New Bot Management Solution: Get an exclusive look at our latest tools for tackling automated threats.

  • Managing Security at Scale: See how Fastly ensures robust security across global networks, tailored to your needs.

Take the day even further by experiencing the Fastly Demo Hub for an exclusive opportunity to address product-specific queries, get a peek into our latest advancements, or get help with what’s been keeping you up at night.

2. Hear from some of the biggest names in the industry

You’re going to be in very good company at Xcelerate. The world’s biggest brands, like Warner Brothers Discovery and USA Today, will join Fastly experts on stage to discuss how they solve their daily challenges with our edge cloud platform. 

Then join Anil Dash, VP of Developer Experience, as he shares how to build high-performance apps using Fastly Compute, with practical examples and quick-win suggestions. And don’t miss out on an exclusive peek at our platform's roadmap as we take a look at its unique architecture that provides benefits you won’t find anywhere else.

3. Explore the future at Fastly

Get a first-hand look at how Fastly powers the best of the internet. Get an up close and personal look at how the Fastly platform was built to support high-performing, fast, and secure online experiences. Talk shop and hear from others who are working on projects and challenges similar to yours. Make new connections, strengthen old bonds, and get ready to collaborate with the best and brightest. (Your network will thank you!)

4. Connect with the Fastly Community

Stop by the Fastly Community Lounge to learn about the millions of developers creating together on Glitch, our forums for connecting with the community building on Fastly platforms, and explore our support for open source through our Fast Forward program.

Check out the starting points for developers to learn about and build on Fastly: the Fastly Academy and Developer Hub.

5. Once-in-a-lifetime Event

There's no place like Xcelerate! Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to build meaningful connections with Fastly experts and peers. Wherever you are in your Fastly journey, there's something for everyone.

You'll hear from our customers and pros on topics ranging from how to take advantage of serverless computing to best practices for enhanced security. You'll also get the opportunity to visit our product zone to see live demos, talk to Fastly experts, and even try launching and mitigating your own security attack in real time! (And we would love to meet you IRL!)

See you there!

Don’t miss out on Xcelerate NYC! At Fastly, we value opportunities we can bring together like-minded individuals working hard to power the internet we use every day. That's why Xcelerate is so important to us. We'd love you to be part of our community gathering at Xcelerate NYC on October 9th. 

What are you waiting for? Register today – and invite a coworker! We’ll save you both a seat!  

¿Listo para empezar?

Ponte en contacto con nosotros
Habla con un experto