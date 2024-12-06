Improving HTTP with structured header fields

Los desarrolladores son el futuro de las empresas

Aprende más
EmpresaEl equipo que está detrás de las mejores experiencias onlineMapa de la redUna nueva arquitectura para un internet modernoRelaciones con analistas del sectorDescubre lo que los analistas del sector opinan de FastlyNoticiasNoticias y anuncios recientesPlataformaLa plataforma que impulsa la calidad, la velocidad y la seguridad de las experiencias digitalesHistorias de clientesAsí es como se alcanza el éxito en internetEventosAsiste a eventos en el que participa FastlyVacantesÚnete al equipo que está mejorando internet

La plataforma de edge cloud de Fastly

Ver todos los productos
Distribución de contenidos (CDN)Ofrece experiencias rápidas y personalizadas en todo el mundoStreaming en directoOfrece experiencias de streaming en vivo sin interrupcionesStreaming de vídeo bajo demandaOfrece las mejores experiencias de vídeo bajo demandaMedia Shield Optimiza los despliegues de múltiples CDNOn-The-Fly PackagerEmpaquetado de vídeo dinámico y en tiempo realImage OptimizerProcesamiento rápido de imágenes en el bordeEquilibrador de cargaControl pormenorizado sobre las decisiones de enrutamientoCifrado TLSSimplifica la gestión de TLSOrigin Connect Disfruta de línea directa con FastlyDirecciones IPGestiona fácilmente las direcciones IPHTTP3 y QUICProtocolos modernosAPI de investigación de dominiosDescubrimiento instantáneo y preciso de nombres de dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
WAF de última generaciónSeguridad moderna para API y aplicaciones web en cualquier entornoBot ManagementDetección y mitigación de ataques de botsDDoS ProtectionMitigación automática de ataques disruptivos y distribuidosSeguridad de APIProtege los puntos de conexión de tus APIProtección en el lado del clienteDefiéndete ante ataques en el lado del clienteAI Bot ManagementEvita que los bots con IA rastreen el contenido de una web
Informática en el bordePasa tus aplicaciones al borde: nuestra plataforma instantánea te ayudará a crear experiencias increíbles para tus usuariosKey Value StoreUn almacén de clave-valor rápido a más no poder y tan fácil de usar como las herramientas de bases de datos que ya conocesWebSockets y Fanout Mensajería instantánea a escala mundial con personalización integral y configuración sencillaSDK para desarrolladoresPrograma los mismos servicios que usamos para crear productos de FastlyEnterprise sin servidoresLa plataforma sin servidores más potente, creada con normas abiertas e integrada con toda la gama de productos de FastlyIAAcelera tus cargas de trabajo de IA y mejora la eficiencia con el almacenamiento semántico en cachéObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCaché programableObtén acceso programático completo a la misma caché legendaria que impulsa nuestra CDN.Servidor MCPControl por IA para tus servicios Fastly.
Registros en tiempo realEnvío y análisis de registros en tiempo realEdge ObserverDatos históricos y en tiempo real sobre el tráficoDomain InspectorEvaluación de datos a nivel de dominioOrigin InspectorDatos exhaustivos desde el origen hasta el edgeAlertasCrea notificaciones acerca de métricas de serviciosLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteractúa con datos prácticos

Un servicio tan extraordinario como los resultados

Ver todos los servicios
Servicios profesionalesAsistencia experta para migrar u optimizar tu servicio de distribuciónServicios de entretenimiento en vivoExperiencias de streaming en vivo que se adaptan a tu públicoPlanes de soporteUna asistencia inmejorable de principio a finCDN gestionadaControl y flexibilidadManaged SecurityUna protección para aplicaciones web gestionada por expertosAtención al clienteEl soporte de Fastly te ayuda a crecer como nunca

Soluciones digitales innovadoras

Descubre todas nuestras soluciones
Streaming de contenido multimediaExperiencias de cine con el streaming en vivo y bajo demandaNuevos contenidos multimediaAlto rendimiento para los medios de comunicación del mañanaPrensa digitalContenidos en tiempo real y mejor experiencia para los lectoresRetail y comercio electrónicoExperiencias personalizadas al vuelo y a escalaServicios financierosSeguridad integrada para proteger los datos de los clientesTecnología puntaEscalabilidad instantánea al ritmo de tu crecimientoTurismo y hosteleríaExperiencias online personalizadas para tus huéspedes y viajerosFormación onlineExperiencias de aprendizaje seguras y a escalaVideojuegosImpulsa la próxima victoria de tus jugadores con descargas de juegos ultrarrápidas y segurasiGamingDistribuye experiencias de juego rápidas, seguras, ininterrumpidas y atractivas en el borde
Ahorro en infraestructuraHaz que tus gastos en la nube sean más bajos y predeciblesOptimización multinubeReduce la complejidad y unifica tus recursos en la nubeConfianza de los clientesMás información sobre las iniciativas de confianza de los clientes de FastlySoluciones de privacidadDescubre cómo puedes proteger los datos de tus usuariosPanel de sostenibilidadConsulta tu consumo de electricidad y tus emisiones de GEI en la plataforma de Fastly

Herramientas para desarrollar experiencias a lo grande

Prueba Fastly gratis
DesarrolladoresNo esperes más para crear algo increíbleFast ForwardA la vanguardia de la seguridad en internetHerramientas de desarrolloLas mejores herramientas para los mejores equiposSDK para desarrolladoresPrograma los mismos servicios que usamos para crear productos de FastlyComunidadInteractúa con desarrolladores de todo el mundoRegistrarseCrea una cuenta de desarrollo gratuita

Ayuda a hacer de internet un lugar más rápido, seguro y atractivo con Fastly

Por qué colaborar con FastlyAyuda a ofrecer experiencias rápidas, seguras y atractivasPartners de la nubeConoce las ventajas de combinar Fastly con tus servicios en la nubePartners de canalAmplía tu oferta y tus posibilidades con los productos de FastlyPartners de tecnología e integraciónDescubre nuestro ecosistema de partners
Accede al portal de partnersEncuentra todos los recursos para partners de Fastly en un único lugarConviértete en partnerImpulsa tu negocio distribuyendo o recomendando los productos de FastlyEncuentra un partnerTe ayudamos a encontrar el partner que necesitas

Obtén ayuda con Fastly

DocumentaciónSaca todo el partido a FastlyBiblioteca de recursosAccede a hojas de datos, informes y mucho másFastly AcademyAprendizaje práctico sobre los productos de FastlyCentro de aprendizajeConoce la tecnología que impulsa lo mejor de internetBlogNuestras reflexiones e ideas más recientesInvestigación de seguridadSeguridad reforzada por medio de la investigaciónPunto de vista de Fastly Explora conocimientos de los expertos y del sector
Centro de soporteEstamos a tu disposiciónContactoHabla con nosotros hoy mismo
Volver al blog

Síguenos y suscríbete

Sólo disponible en inglés

Por el momento, esta página solo está disponible en inglés. Lamentamos las molestias. Vuelva a visitar esta página más tarde.

Improving HTTP with structured header fields

Mark Nottingham

Senior Principal Engineer, Fastly

Información del sectorIngeniería

The HTTP community has been busy modernising the web’s protocol over the last decade, with multiple revisions of the core specification, a number of extensions, HTTP/2, and now HTTP/3. Unfortunately, the way we define and use HTTP header fields hasn’t changed much since the beginning, with underspecified headers (and lots of different ways to handle them) causing interoperability issues, developer pain, and even security problems. But help is coming.

What’s wrong with HTTP headers

Most web developers are familiar with HTTP headers like Content-Length, Cache-Control, and Cookie; they carry metadata for requests and responses. Typically, it will be information the sender can’t put into the message body for some reason, or information they want recipients to be able to access without having to search through the body.

Because headers need to be handled by lots of different clients and servers, proxies and CDNs — often more than once in the lifetime of a message — you’d expect them to be easy to handle, efficient to parse, and to have well-defined syntax.

Unfortunately, these things are rarely true. HTTP defines header values (more properly, field values since they can also occur in trailer fields, after the body) as a “sequence of octets” (i.e., bytes) with few constraints, although it recommends they be ASCII bytes. It also suggests headers be defined in ABNF, and that multiple fields with the same name can be combined on the same line if you separate their values with commas.

That’s about it. 

As a result, every header field has its own, unique definition that you need to know to parse its value. Some field authors use ABNF to do this; others use examples. Some just make you guess based upon the values you’ve seen before.

For example, consider the Age header. It’s part of the core HTTP specifications, so it should be well-defined, and it’s just a simple integer.

Age: 42

It is specified by this ABNF:

Age = delta-seconds
delta-seconds  = 1*DIGIT
DIGIT          =  %x30-39   ; 0-9

That seems straightforward at first — one to many instances of the digits between 0 and 9. Consider, though, what an implementation should do if it encounters any of these Age headers:

Age: 0, 60
Age: 60, 0
Age: 50m
Age: abc234
Age: 60;ms=212

It’s not so simple, as tests against real caches that need to use Age show.

So, while examples or ABNF might be a sufficient definition when the same person is writing the code that generates and consumes the header and there’s no one else, it’s horrible for interoperability if there are multiple implementations generating and parsing the value. 

Each header author has to remember to address a laundry list of questions about how to handle things like duplicate values, case normalisation, whether it’s a single item or a list, and so on. Often, they don’t address these things, which means implementers choose for themselves — often in different ways.

Insufficiently specified headers are also a source of security issues; if implementations parse headers differently, they can be tricked into behaving differently, leading to attacks like Response Splitting

Browser vendors have become concerned enough about these issues to start defining headers like CSP algorithmically. That is, they painstakingly define parsing and serialisation algorithms and then create test cases. This approach has less ambiguity about the field’s syntax and fewer differences between implementations. However, it’s still a one-off; it only helps clarify the algorithms for that specific header. It’s also exhausting for the author of the specification to go to the effort and to make sure it’s correct — so most header authors don’t bother. It also creates a lot of busy work for implementers, since they’ll need to implement each new header’s parser separately.

Introducing Structured Fields

These problems have been pretty clear to the HTTP Working Group for a while, and a few years ago we started to try to define something better that people can use for new fields. After a few attempts, we settled on an approach originally called Structured Headers, but we now (more properly) call it Structured Fields.

Structured Fields is a library of well-defined data types that are potentially useful in HTTP headers and trailers, including Strings, Tokens, Booleans, Integers, Decimals, and Byte Sequences as atomic “Item” types, and Lists and Dictionaries of those Items. Importantly, it defines exacting parsing and serialisation algorithms for each type, along with error handling and a detailed test suite — all to help assure interoperability.

That allows the author of a new header field to define it in terms of those types. For example, they can say “it’s a List of Strings”, and people will know how to parse and generate the header unambiguously using an off-the shelf library, rather than writing header-specific code.

Example-Header: "blue", "sort of red", "green"

Each Item can also have Parameters, or key/value pairs of extra information. Parameters are an important extensibility mechanism that allow headers to evolve over time.

Example-Header: "blue"; websafe, "sort of red"; author="sue", "green"

There’s also a limited form of recursion; lists and dictionary values can contain lists too, like:

Example-Header: people=(joanna stacy), places=("new york" "rome")

Each of the items in the inner lists can be parameterised, as can the inner lists themselves.

You might notice that these headers look a lot like many existing HTTP fields. That’s by design; not only is it comfortable for developers, it allows many existing fields to be generated by a Structured Fields implementation, and often they can be parsed by them too. For example, many Cache-Control headers are valid Structured Fields, even though it’s not defined as one:

Cache-Control: max-age=3600, immutable

Unfortunately, you can’t use Structured Fields for existing headers yet, and you can’t tell if a given field is a Structured Field or not just by looking at it; you have to know its definition, because Structured Fields is just for new fields, at least for now.

Better performance with Structured Fields

Making it easier to specify new fields plus making them safer and more interoperable to handle is a significant improvement to HTTP. What if Structured Fields could help HTTP performance as well? There are two ways they might be able to help. To be clear, these are speculative benefits, but they are nonetheless interesting to talk about.

The first is parsing efficiency. Because traditional HTTP headers are textual, a parser has to touch each byte in the string, sometimes multiple times, and sometimes copying and re-copying it into different parts of memory. This is an inherently inefficient process and one of the reasons HTTP/2 and HTTP/3 are binary rather than textual protocols.

Before Structured Fields, there wasn’t much we could do about that, because HTTP headers are defined so loosely. The well-defined data types in Structured Fields changes that. Now, we can define a new, binary serialisation of any headers that use them.

Binary Structured Fields is a straw-man proposal to define such a serialisation. It uses the HTTP/2 (and /3) SETTINGS mechanism to negotiate support for the alternative serialisation, and exploits Structured Fields’ similarity to many existing header fields’ syntax to backport it onto a set of already widely used header fields, falling back to opaque text if they fail to parse.

How much will binary serialisation help performance? It should reduce latency of request handling and improve scalability, thanks to an anticipated reduction in CPU load. We don’t have real-world numbers yet, but if you consider the path many headers take — from JavaScript to the browser, and then onto a CDN, through multiple CDN nodes to the origin server, then to the application code itself. The potential of cumulative savings are attractive.

The second way Structured Fields might help performance is through improved compression efficiency. HTTP/2 introduced HPACK compression for header and trailer fields. While its predecessor, SPDY, used GZIP, it was found to be insecure because of the CRIME attack. So, HPACK (and its successor, QPACK) compress fields by referencing the entire field value; if any one part of it changes, it can’t use a previous reference (with sometimes surprising impact on compression efficiency).

That whole-value granularity was chosen because there was no way for a generic parser to understand the structure of a field value; to be secure, we had to be certain an attacker couldn’t probe a secret by guessing parts of it.

With Structured Fields, there’s now potentially a way for the compression algorithm to operate on the individual data types in a field, rather than the entire value. 

For example, consider the following Cache-Control field:

Cache-Control: max-age=3600, s-maxage=7200, must-revalidate

With HPACK and QPACK, the entire field value is stored in the dynamic table, and it can only be referenced by a future message with exactly the same value. If we were to parse it as a Structured Field and store the individual data types, we could store:

  • max-age

  • 3600

  • s-maxage

  • 7200

  • must-revalidate

Each of these could then be referenced separately when they occur in a future header, making the compression algorithm more granular and possibly more efficient.

Early prototyping suggests the efficiency gains using this technique are pretty small for web browser connections because their headers tend to be highly repetitive, and replacing what was a 1-byte reference in HPACK with multiple bytes (one for each type in the field value) can actually hurt.

However, for connections that carry traffic from multiple clients — such as traffic seen by reverse proxies and CDNs upstream to the origin server — the benefits may be more apparent; more experimentation is needed.

Improving HTTP in the long term

If the backporting technique described above catches on, a future version of HTTP (or extensions to HTTP/2 and HTTP/3) could reduce the number of unstructured headers in use dramatically. 

The Binary Structured Fields draft describes two ways to do this. If the field’s syntax is compatible with Structured Fields — at least most of the time — it can be sent as one, falling back to a plain-text header when that fails.

Headers that don’t have compatible syntax need another approach. For example Date, Last-Modified, Expires and similar headers can never be valid Structured Fields. However, it is possible to represent a date as an integer, and Structured Fields can convey an integer.

So, a header like this:

Date: Thu, 09 Apr 2020 09:06:50 GMT

Might be represented as this on a hop that knows about the appropriate translations:

SF-Date: 1586423210

That gives us a way to eventually send all common headers and trailers as Structured Fields, letting HTTP’s message metadata catch up with the modernised transport of HTTP/2 and HTTP/3.

Using Structured Fields today

The Structured Fields specification is in the very last stages of standardization, which means it should become an RFC soon. We already have multiple implementations, including in Chrome, since many of their newer security headers (for example, Fetch Metadata) are Structured. There’s also an extensive test suite that’s used by many of the implementations to assure they’re correct.

In the meantime, you can play with many of the implementations to get a sense of how they work. For example, the Python library http_sfv allows you to parse them from the command line.

If you define new headers — whether they’re for the web overall or just your HTTP API —  you can start using Structured Fields once the RFC is published. 

¿Listo para empezar?

Ponte en contacto con nosotros
Habla con un experto