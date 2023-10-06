Ashley Hurwitz
Responsabile del marketing dei contenuti, Fastly
World Cup Viewership: What Keeps Fans Watching (and Tuning Out)
What drives World Cup viewership? We analyzed global streaming traffic trends, from halftime dips to star players and nail-biting finishes, on our edge network.
Il credential stuffing è il vero boss finale per le piattaforme di gaming
Il credential stuffing minaccia la fiducia dei player e i ricavi nel gaming. Scopri come fermare gli attacchi di acquisizione dell'account ai bordi della rete senza compromettere l’esperienza del player.
Why iGaming Infrastructure is Breaking and What Comes Next
Real-time betting demands ultra-low latency. Learn how edge infrastructure helps iGaming platforms scale securely and perform under pressure.
L’industria editoriale nell’era dell’IA: perché la strategia per i bot ora è una strategia aziendale
Quasi la metà del traffico di rete è ormai costituita da bot. Scopri come l’IA sta costringendo gli editori a ripensare il traffico, la visibilità e il futuro della loro attività.
Top Application Security Threats in 2026 (And What Actually Stops Them)
Discover the top application security threats in 2026, from broken access control and AI-driven attacks to credential stuffing, shadow APIs, and supply chain risks.
Why the Future of Streaming Lives at the Edge
The future of streaming lives at the edge. Explore how Fastly reduces latency, boosts performance, and unlocks sustainable content delivery for media companies.
3 Costly Mistakes in App and API Security and How to Avoid Them
Avoid costly app and API security mistakes. Learn how to streamline WAF evaluation, estimate TCO, and embrace agile development for optimal security.
The Bot Battle: Balancing Security and User Experience
Fight bots, not customers! Learn to balance security & user experience. Insights from Fastly & industry experts. Watch the webinar now!
How to Reduce Egress Traffic Costs with a CDN
Explore the benefits of Origin Offload and how it can help you reduce egress traffic costs and more.
How to choose the right WAF
Not all WAFs are created equal, but how can you navigate the complicated market? Find out how to choose the best WAF for your organization.
Future-Proofing Your CDN: Why Infrastructure and Network Considerations Matter
Beyond having great performance, it’s important to take a close look at the infrastructure and network that the CDN runs on.
3 performance benefits every CDN should have
Many CDNs offer the same types of services, but not all are created equal. An online business' success depends on a modern, efficient CDN that can serve content fast.
A guide to protecting your data during the holidays
Check out this collected guide on cybersecurity best practices to survive the holiday season with Fastly's Next-Gen WAF.
Better ecommerce experiences built on Fastly
As an ecommerce business, your customers expect secure, speedy, and seamless shopping experiences. Learn how Fastly can help you with these customer stories.