World Cup Viewership: What Keeps Fans Watching (and Tuning Out) Austin Spires, Ashley Hurwitz What drives World Cup viewership? We analyzed global streaming traffic trends, from halftime dips to star players and nail-biting finishes, on our edge network. 30 giugno 2026

Il credential stuffing è il vero boss finale per le piattaforme di gaming David King, Ashley Hurwitz Il credential stuffing minaccia la fiducia dei player e i ricavi nel gaming. Scopri come fermare gli attacchi di acquisizione dell'account ai bordi della rete senza compromettere l’esperienza del player. 16 giugno 2026

Why iGaming Infrastructure is Breaking and What Comes Next Ashley Hurwitz, John Agger Real-time betting demands ultra-low latency. Learn how edge infrastructure helps iGaming platforms scale securely and perform under pressure. 11 maggio 2026

L’industria editoriale nell’era dell’IA: perché la strategia per i bot ora è una strategia aziendale Ashley Hurwitz, David King Quasi la metà del traffico di rete è ormai costituita da bot. Scopri come l’IA sta costringendo gli editori a ripensare il traffico, la visibilità e il futuro della loro attività. 07 maggio 2026

Top Application Security Threats in 2026 (And What Actually Stops Them) Ashley Hurwitz Discover the top application security threats in 2026, from broken access control and AI-driven attacks to credential stuffing, shadow APIs, and supply chain risks. 03 gennaio 2026

Why the Future of Streaming Lives at the Edge John Agger, Ashley Hurwitz The future of streaming lives at the edge. Explore how Fastly reduces latency, boosts performance, and unlocks sustainable content delivery for media companies. 24 novembre 2025

3 Costly Mistakes in App and API Security and How to Avoid Them David King, Ashley Hurwitz Avoid costly app and API security mistakes. Learn how to streamline WAF evaluation, estimate TCO, and embrace agile development for optimal security. 20 ottobre 2025

The Bot Battle: Balancing Security and User Experience Ashley Hurwitz Fight bots, not customers! Learn to balance security & user experience. Insights from Fastly & industry experts. Watch the webinar now! 28 maggio 2025

How to Reduce Egress Traffic Costs with a CDN Ashley Hurwitz Explore the benefits of Origin Offload and how it can help you reduce egress traffic costs and more. 30 settembre 2024

How to choose the right WAF Ashley Hurwitz Not all WAFs are created equal, but how can you navigate the complicated market? Find out how to choose the best WAF for your organization. 29 agosto 2024

Future-Proofing Your CDN: Why Infrastructure and Network Considerations Matter Ashley Hurwitz Beyond having great performance, it’s important to take a close look at the infrastructure and network that the CDN runs on. 31 luglio 2024

3 performance benefits every CDN should have Ashley Hurwitz Many CDNs offer the same types of services, but not all are created equal. An online business' success depends on a modern, efficient CDN that can serve content fast. 03 maggio 2024

A guide to protecting your data during the holidays Ashley Hurwitz Check out this collected guide on cybersecurity best practices to survive the holiday season with Fastly's Next-Gen WAF. 14 novembre 2023