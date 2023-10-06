Why the Future of Streaming Lives at the Edge John Agger, Ashley Hurwitz The future of streaming lives at the edge. Explore how Fastly reduces latency, boosts performance, and unlocks sustainable content delivery for media companies. 24 novembre 2025

3 Costly Mistakes in App and API Security and How to Avoid Them David King, Ashley Hurwitz Avoid costly app and API security mistakes. Learn how to streamline WAF evaluation, estimate TCO, and embrace agile development for optimal security. 20 ottobre 2025

The Bot Battle: Balancing Security and User Experience Ashley Hurwitz Fight bots, not customers! Learn to balance security & user experience. Insights from Fastly & industry experts. Watch the webinar now! 28 maggio 2025

How to Reduce Egress Traffic Costs with a CDN Ashley Hurwitz Explore the benefits of Origin Offload and how it can help you reduce egress traffic costs and more. 30 settembre 2024

How to choose the right WAF Ashley Hurwitz Not all WAFs are created equal, but how can you navigate the complicated market? Find out how to choose the best WAF for your organization. 29 agosto 2024

Future-Proofing Your CDN: Why Infrastructure and Network Considerations Matter Ashley Hurwitz Beyond having great performance, it’s important to take a close look at the infrastructure and network that the CDN runs on. 31 luglio 2024

3 performance benefits every CDN should have Ashley Hurwitz Many CDNs offer the same types of services, but not all are created equal. An online business' success depends on a modern, efficient CDN that can serve content fast. 03 maggio 2024

A guide to protecting your data during the holidays Ashley Hurwitz Check out this collected guide on cybersecurity best practices to survive the holiday season with Fastly's Next-Gen WAF. 14 novembre 2023