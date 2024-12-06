How to Reduce Egress Traffic Costs with a CDN

Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

Scopri di più
AziendaIl team dietro esperienze online miglioriMappa di reteUna nuova architettura per l'Internet modernoRelazioni con gli analisti del settoreScopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su FastlyNotizieAggiornamenti e annunci recentiPiattaformaLa piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicureStorie dei nostri clientiScopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti webEventiConnettiti con Fastly durante un eventoLavora con noiUnisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN)Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondialeStreaming liveOffri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioniStreaming Video (VoD)Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionaliMedia Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDNOn-the-Fly PackagerCrea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo realeImage OptimizerElaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edgeBilanciatore del caricoControllo granulare sulle decisioni di routingCrittografia TLSRiduci la complessità della gestione TLSOrigin Connect Connettiti direttamente a FastlyIndirizzi IPGestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IPHTTP/3 e QUICProtocolli moderniAPI di ricerca dei dominiRicerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereGestione dei botRilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei botProtezione DDoSMitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuitiSicurezza delle APIProteggi i tuoi endpoint APIProtezione lato clientDifesa dagli attacchi lato clientGestione dei bot IAImpedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge ComputePorta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utentiKey Value StoreIl Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci beneWebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice.Developer SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti FastlyIAAccelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semanticaObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmabileOttieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN.Server MCPControllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo realeTrasmetti e analizza i log in tempo realeEdge ObserverEsplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storiciDomain InspectorValuta le informazioni a livello di dominioOrigin InspectorVisualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edgeAvvisiCrea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizioLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

Vedi tutti i servizi
Servizi professionaliAssistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzioneServizi di intrattenimento dal vivoEsperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblicoPiani di supportoAssistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fineManaged CDNControllo e flessibilità ottimizzatiManaged SecurityProtezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenzaAssistenza clientiIl supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

Scopri tutte le nostre soluzioni
Streaming mediaOffri live streaming e on-demand eccezionaleMedia emergentiPrestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergentiEditoria digitaleGiornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorateRetail ed E-commerceEsperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scalaServizi finanziariSicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clientiHigh techScala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresciViaggi e ospitalitàEsperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatoriIstruzione onlineOffri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scalaGamingSostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuriiGamingOffri un'esperienza di gioco veloce, sicura, senza interruzioni e coinvolgente a livello di edge
Risparmi sulle infrastruttureOttieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibileOttimizzazione multi-cloudRiduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloudFiducia dei clientiScopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clientiAbilitazione della privacyScopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utentiDashboard di sostenibilitàConsulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratuitamente
SviluppatoriCostruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggiFast ForwardCreare un Internet più affidabileStrumenti di sviluppoStrumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in piùDeveloper SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyComunitàUnisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondoRegistratiCrea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con FastlyAiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgentiCloud PartnerScopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloudChannel PartnerMigliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti FastlyPartner tecnologici e di integrazioneEsplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partnerAccedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di FastlyDiventa un partnerMigliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti FastlyTrova un partnerLascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

DocumentazioneOttieni il massimo da FastlyLibreria delle risorseEsplora schede dati, report e altro ancoraFastly AcademyApprendimento pratico con i prodotti FastlyCentro di apprendimentoScopri la tecnologia InternetBlogI nostri ultimi pensieri e ideeRicerca sulla sicurezzaMaggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricercaIl punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
Centro di SupportoCome possiamo aiutarti?ContattaciContattaci oggi
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

How to Reduce Egress Traffic Costs with a CDN

Ashley Hurwitz

Responsabile del marketing dei contenuti, Fastly

CDN &amp; distribuzionePrestazioni

For many customers, egress traffic (the amount of data transferred out of their origin infrastructure) is a primary cost driver. Egress is particularly a huge cost element for video and audio streaming customers as well as large download providers. To provide our customers with a better view of this, we introduced a new metric: Origin Offload.

Origin Offload measures the ratio of bytes served to end users that were cached inside the CDN (not fetched from the origin), over total bytes served to end users for the service. An Origin Offload of 100% means all bytes were served from the CDN.

Benefits of Origin Offload

One of the key benefits of a CDN is to serve as much as possible from cache and offload as much traffic as possible from your servers at origin. This can translate into cost savings through (sometimes massive) reductions in egress charges, but it can also reduce your costs in other ways. If your origin servers are protected from traffic spikes, bot attacks, and generally made to handle a small percentage of requests, then you can reduce the number of servers you’re running and cut your CapEx and maintenance expenditures as well.

Shopping for a new CDN? Navigate the landscape of solutions with our must-have guide.

Scarica ora

Choosing one specific POP to serve as an origin shield gives you a guarantee that all other requests, even from other POPs on the CDN network, will go to that POP rather than your origin server in order to provide the maximum amount of offload from your servers, and ensure that the CDN is handling as much work for you as possible. Another feature you’ll want that helps with offload is request collapsing. This bundles multiple requests for the same piece of content across the entire network so that your origin only has to serve that content once rather than individually for each request. This is particularly useful if a piece of content expires out of cache and then at a later point there are many concurrent requests for it across the network.

You can also look for CDNs that can keep your content live and in cache longer. “Least recently used” (LRU) refers to content that a POP deletes from its memory because it’s in low demand, to make room for other content that’s in higher demand. More powerful POPs are built with higher-end and higher-capacity components that can store more and therefore expire it less often. With more powerful POPs, your content is subject to deletion as LRU less often. The CDN will store it longer and handle more requests without going back to your servers. By contrast, POPs with less storage capacity must delete LRU content much more often to make room for the other content they’re serving. Every time your content cycles out of their cache they need to go get it from your origin servers. If hundreds and hundreds of POPs on a global network regularly need to re-request content from your origin because it’s always cycling out of cache, it will add up to significant costs.

Many organizations need to use multiple CDNs in combination. Some CDNs can be difficult to manage efficiently alongside their counterparts or don’t have features to help you coordinate a multi-CDN strategy, but that’s not true for all CDNs, especially about origin shielding. Selecting a CDN that helps coordinate the shielding between your origin and ALL of the CDNs that are a part of your strategy is key to maximizing both your performance and cost efficiency.

Save on Egress with a better CDN

Regardless of who you are or what industry you work in, you still need to take advantage of a huge opportunity to save big by reducing egress charges, reducing the amount of traffic to your origin, and providing a better and faster user experience.

If you’re looking for further help assessing your CDN options, download the Definitive CDN Buyer’s Guide. It contains helpful insights on performance and much more. Get help evaluating across topics like infrastructure, origin shielding, real-time features, configurability, reliability, logging, and pricing.  

Pronto per iniziare?

Contattaci oggi
Parla con un esperto