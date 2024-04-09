Online Sports’ Shadow Audience John Agger Piracy, bots, and AI-driven attacks shadowed the 2026 World Cup. Here's what the traffic data reveals — and what it means for infrastructure. 07 agosto 2026

The Google AI Deal No Publisher Wanted Just Handed Them Something Better: Clarity John Agger As Google pushes new AI licensing terms on publishers, data and infrastructure are becoming the real source of negotiating leverage. 22 luglio 2026

Garantire una finale della Coppa del Mondo affidabile Austin Spires, John Agger Come si trasmette la Coppa del Mondo in streaming a circa 1,8 miliardi di tifosi? Esplora gli approfondimenti sul traffico di Fastly, i picchi di spettatori nei tempi supplementari e le strategie anti-pirateria in tempo reale. 20 luglio 2026

No More Draws: What the World Cup's Knockout Rounds Reveal About Viewership John Agger, Austin Spires What happens when every World Cup match is win-or-go-home? Fastly's global traffic data reveals how extra time, penalty shootouts, and late drama reshape live viewing behavior. 13 luglio 2026

AI is Taking From Publishers! Here’s How They Can Fix It John Agger The old deal between publishers and search is broken. AI extracts content value without clicks or compensation. Here's the new architecture publishers need. 29 giugno 2026

No Margin for Error: What the FIFA World Cup Teaches Us About Performance at the Edge John Agger What do World Cup goalkeeping and live streaming have in common? Join Fastly, AWS, and Tim Howard to explore performance, resilience, and preparation under pressure. 12 maggio 2026

Why iGaming Infrastructure is Breaking and What Comes Next Ashley Hurwitz, John Agger Real-time betting demands ultra-low latency. Learn how edge infrastructure helps iGaming platforms scale securely and perform under pressure. 11 maggio 2026

Media su QUIC: lo streaming può finalmente avere sia scalabilità che bassa latenza? Zac Shenker, John Agger Media over QUIC (MoQ) mira a unificare bassa latenza e scalabilità trasmettendo media in tempo reale in streaming su QUIC, sostituendo i segmenti con un modello di distribuzione più efficiente. 15 aprile 2026

Mastering the Edge: What Golf Can Teach Us About Speed, Precision, and Performance John Agger In golf and tech, precision is everything. Learn how repeatable mechanics and low latency drive elite performance in this exclusive webinar with Michael Breed. 19 marzo 2026

When Moments Can’t Be Rehearsed, Preparation Is the Only Advantage That Scales John Agger When everything is live and unforgiving, preparation is the only advantage. Learn how Fastly and Jerry Rice approach peak performance under pressure. 15 gennaio 2026

Why the Future of Streaming Lives at the Edge John Agger, Ashley Hurwitz The future of streaming lives at the edge. Explore how Fastly reduces latency, boosts performance, and unlocks sustainable content delivery for media companies. 24 novembre 2025

The CDN Showdown: Fastly Outpaces Akamai in Real-World Performance John Agger As user expectations rise and milliseconds define outcomes, choosing a modern, high-speed CDN is no longer optional but a strategic imperative. Independent Google data shows Fastly consistently outperforms Akamai in real-world web performance. 08 ottobre 2025

Fastly + Scalepost: Extending the Fastly platform to manage AI Crawlers John Agger See when and how AI chatbots use your content. With Fastly and ScalePost, publishers finally gain visibility into how their work shows up in AI-generated answers. 12 settembre 2025

Why Paying Copyright Holders for AI Training is Essential Simon Wistow, John Agger AI and creator rights don’t need to clash. A fair, consent-based model can drive innovation without exploiting creative work. 20 agosto 2025

Taking Back Control: How Publishers Can Push Back on Unwanted AI Scraping John Agger Take control of AI scraping. Learn how publishers can push back against unwanted data harvesting with Fastly's AI Bot Management & new monetization opportunities. 17 luglio 2025

Building vs Buying a CDN: Choosing the Right Global Network Infrastructure John Agger Should you build or buy a CDN? Learn the pros and cons of building vs. using CDN services for your global network infrastructure. Make the right choice for your business. 13 maggio 2025

Super Bowl 2025: How Social Media Reacted in Real Time John Agger Celebrate the success of Super Bowl LIX, the most-watched in history with 128 million viewers. Uncover the intriguing social media dynamics from this iconic event. 14 febbraio 2025

Fastly’s Edge Cloud Industry Reports: A Year in Review John Agger Explore our industry reports on edge cloud strategies, addressing performance and security challenges. Unlock innovative solutions for common business challenges. 20 dicembre 2024

Security and Bot Management is Crucial for eCommerce During Back-to-School Sales John Agger Strengthen your eCommerce site's security to protect customer information and maintain trust with back-to-school shoppers. 25 settembre 2024