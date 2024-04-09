John Agger
Responsabile marketing di settore principale, Media e intrattenimento, Fastly
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Online Sports’ Shadow Audience
Piracy, bots, and AI-driven attacks shadowed the 2026 World Cup. Here's what the traffic data reveals — and what it means for infrastructure.
The Google AI Deal No Publisher Wanted Just Handed Them Something Better: Clarity
As Google pushes new AI licensing terms on publishers, data and infrastructure are becoming the real source of negotiating leverage.
Garantire una finale della Coppa del Mondo affidabile
Come si trasmette la Coppa del Mondo in streaming a circa 1,8 miliardi di tifosi? Esplora gli approfondimenti sul traffico di Fastly, i picchi di spettatori nei tempi supplementari e le strategie anti-pirateria in tempo reale.
No More Draws: What the World Cup's Knockout Rounds Reveal About Viewership
What happens when every World Cup match is win-or-go-home? Fastly's global traffic data reveals how extra time, penalty shootouts, and late drama reshape live viewing behavior.
AI is Taking From Publishers! Here’s How They Can Fix It
The old deal between publishers and search is broken. AI extracts content value without clicks or compensation. Here's the new architecture publishers need.
No Margin for Error: What the FIFA World Cup Teaches Us About Performance at the Edge
What do World Cup goalkeeping and live streaming have in common? Join Fastly, AWS, and Tim Howard to explore performance, resilience, and preparation under pressure.
Why iGaming Infrastructure is Breaking and What Comes Next
Real-time betting demands ultra-low latency. Learn how edge infrastructure helps iGaming platforms scale securely and perform under pressure.
Media su QUIC: lo streaming può finalmente avere sia scalabilità che bassa latenza?
Media over QUIC (MoQ) mira a unificare bassa latenza e scalabilità trasmettendo media in tempo reale in streaming su QUIC, sostituendo i segmenti con un modello di distribuzione più efficiente.
Mastering the Edge: What Golf Can Teach Us About Speed, Precision, and Performance
In golf and tech, precision is everything. Learn how repeatable mechanics and low latency drive elite performance in this exclusive webinar with Michael Breed.
When Moments Can’t Be Rehearsed, Preparation Is the Only Advantage That Scales
When everything is live and unforgiving, preparation is the only advantage. Learn how Fastly and Jerry Rice approach peak performance under pressure.
Why the Future of Streaming Lives at the Edge
The future of streaming lives at the edge. Explore how Fastly reduces latency, boosts performance, and unlocks sustainable content delivery for media companies.
The CDN Showdown: Fastly Outpaces Akamai in Real-World Performance
As user expectations rise and milliseconds define outcomes, choosing a modern, high-speed CDN is no longer optional but a strategic imperative. Independent Google data shows Fastly consistently outperforms Akamai in real-world web performance.
Fastly + Scalepost: Extending the Fastly platform to manage AI Crawlers
See when and how AI chatbots use your content. With Fastly and ScalePost, publishers finally gain visibility into how their work shows up in AI-generated answers.
Why Paying Copyright Holders for AI Training is Essential
AI and creator rights don’t need to clash. A fair, consent-based model can drive innovation without exploiting creative work.
Taking Back Control: How Publishers Can Push Back on Unwanted AI Scraping
Take control of AI scraping. Learn how publishers can push back against unwanted data harvesting with Fastly's AI Bot Management & new monetization opportunities.
Building vs Buying a CDN: Choosing the Right Global Network Infrastructure
Should you build or buy a CDN? Learn the pros and cons of building vs. using CDN services for your global network infrastructure. Make the right choice for your business.
Super Bowl 2025: How Social Media Reacted in Real Time
Celebrate the success of Super Bowl LIX, the most-watched in history with 128 million viewers. Uncover the intriguing social media dynamics from this iconic event.
Fastly’s Edge Cloud Industry Reports: A Year in Review
Explore our industry reports on edge cloud strategies, addressing performance and security challenges. Unlock innovative solutions for common business challenges.
Security and Bot Management is Crucial for eCommerce During Back-to-School Sales
Strengthen your eCommerce site's security to protect customer information and maintain trust with back-to-school shoppers.
Improving your WebSocket stack
Websocket limitations can be costly and inefficient if you want to push a lot of real-time content. Discover how Websockets paired with Fastly Fanout improves real-time communication.