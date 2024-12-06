TLS Key Size: Why Bigger isn't Always Better | Fastly

Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

Scopri di più
AziendaIl team dietro esperienze online miglioriMappa di reteUna nuova architettura per l'Internet modernoRelazioni con gli analisti del settoreScopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su FastlyNotizieAggiornamenti e annunci recentiPiattaformaLa piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicureStorie dei nostri clientiScopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti webEventiConnettiti con Fastly durante un eventoLavora con noiUnisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN)Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondialeStreaming liveOffri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioniStreaming Video (VoD)Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionaliMedia Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDNOn-the-Fly PackagerCrea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo realeImage OptimizerElaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edgeBilanciatore del caricoControllo granulare sulle decisioni di routingCrittografia TLSRiduci la complessità della gestione TLSOrigin Connect Connettiti direttamente a FastlyIndirizzi IPGestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IPHTTP/3 e QUICProtocolli moderniAPI di ricerca dei dominiRicerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereGestione dei botRilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei botProtezione DDoSMitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuitiSicurezza delle APIProteggi i tuoi endpoint APIProtezione lato clientDifesa dagli attacchi lato clientGestione dei bot IAImpedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge ComputePorta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utentiKey Value StoreIl Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci beneWebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice.Developer SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti FastlyIAAccelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semanticaObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmabileOttieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN.Server MCPControllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo realeTrasmetti e analizza i log in tempo realeEdge ObserverEsplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storiciDomain InspectorValuta le informazioni a livello di dominioOrigin InspectorVisualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edgeAvvisiCrea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizioLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

Vedi tutti i servizi
Servizi professionaliAssistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzioneServizi di intrattenimento dal vivoEsperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblicoPiani di supportoAssistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fineManaged CDNControllo e flessibilità ottimizzatiManaged SecurityProtezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenzaAssistenza clientiIl supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

Scopri tutte le nostre soluzioni
Streaming mediaOffri live streaming e on-demand eccezionaleMedia emergentiPrestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergentiEditoria digitaleGiornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorateRetail ed E-commerceEsperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scalaServizi finanziariSicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clientiHigh techScala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresciViaggi e ospitalitàEsperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatoriIstruzione onlineOffri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scalaGamingSostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuriiGamingOffri un'esperienza di gioco veloce, sicura, senza interruzioni e coinvolgente a livello di edge
Risparmi sulle infrastruttureOttieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibileOttimizzazione multi-cloudRiduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloudFiducia dei clientiScopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clientiAbilitazione della privacyScopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utentiDashboard di sostenibilitàConsulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratuitamente
SviluppatoriCostruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggiFast ForwardCreare un Internet più affidabileStrumenti di sviluppoStrumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in piùDeveloper SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyComunitàUnisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondoRegistratiCrea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con FastlyAiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgentiCloud PartnerScopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloudChannel PartnerMigliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti FastlyPartner tecnologici e di integrazioneEsplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partnerAccedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di FastlyDiventa un partnerMigliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti FastlyTrova un partnerLascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

DocumentazioneOttieni il massimo da FastlyLibreria delle risorseEsplora schede dati, report e altro ancoraFastly AcademyApprendimento pratico con i prodotti FastlyCentro di apprendimentoScopri la tecnologia InternetBlogI nostri ultimi pensieri e ideeRicerca sulla sicurezzaMaggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricercaIl punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
Centro di SupportoCome possiamo aiutarti?ContattaciContattaci oggi
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

TLS Key Size: Why Bigger isn't Always Better | Fastly

Wayne Thayer

Senior Director of Engineering, Fastly

SicurezzaPrestazioniIngegneria

Configuring TLS can involve some complex choices. This is certainly true when it comes to the size (number of bits) of the encryption keys used in server certificates. It might seem prudent to choose a 4096-bit RSA key over the typical 2048-bit variety, especially when there is a need to protect information that is encrypted today for many years into the future. To explain why this decision is not so straightforward, we need to examine the function of the TLS certificate and the cryptographic operations used by TLS. Let’s dig in.

In all versions of the TLS protocol, the certificate plays a very specific role: it is used when validating the hostname of the website and facilitates the creation of a session key that is used to protect the data in transit. This means that the strength of the session key is at least as important as the certificate's key in protecting your data.

The strength of the session key is determined by the “cipher suite” that is agreed upon between the browser and the web server when establishing a TLS connection. The cipher suite also defines the method used to establish the session key. Forward Secrecy (FS) is a property of modern key agreement mechanisms that ensures that the certificate's private key can’t be used to recover the session keys. When a key agreement mechanism that provides FS is in use, a compromised key represented in the certificate cannot be used to recreate old session keys. Even if the encrypted TLS data is stored for a long time, cracking the certificate's key will not allow the data to be compromised. In short, a compromise of your web server won’t allow the attacker to decrypt TLS traffic that was sent prior to the compromise. 

By default, the Fastly CDN is configured to use FS when the browser supports it, and customers can ensure FS by requiring connections to use TLS 1.3, the latest version of the protocol, which only permits FS cipher suites, or by requesting a custom TLS configuration.

A modern CDN gives you huge improvements in caching, SEO, performance, conversions, & more.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) periodically publishes recommendations on the use of cryptographic algorithms. They define the relative protection provided by different types of algorithms in “bits of security.” NIST recommends the use of keys with a minimum strength of 112 bits of security to protect data until 2030, and 128 bits of security thereafter. A 2048-bit RSA key provides 112-bit of security. Given that TLS certificates are valid for a maximum of one year, 2048-bit RSA key length fulfills the NIST recommendation until late in this decade. In addition, PCI DSS requires the use of “strong cryptography” which is currently defined as RSA 2048-bit or ECC 224-bit (or higher) encryption keys.

Even if a larger 4096-bit RSA key isn’t necessary, what can it hurt? The answer is: performance. Longer keys require more computation time on both the server and the client. On Fastly servers, we recently measured 2048-bit verification operations running four times faster than 4096-bit RSA key verification. When that impact is combined with the additional data that must be transmitted to the client when using a 4096-bit RSA server and intermediate certificate, the impact on performance is small, but material. By choosing to use a smaller key each year when renewing a certificate, you can enjoy better performance until it is time to begin using stronger keys.

An even better solution to this problem is to switch from RSA to ECDSA keys. ECDSA uses a different mathematical construct than RSA and results in much smaller key sizes providing strong levels of protection. A 256-bit ECDSA key provides 128-bits of security, equivalent to a 3072-bit RSA key. Now that Fastly supports ECDSA certificates, there is no longer any need to trade off performance for the increased security offered by a certificate that uses 4096-bit RSA keys. If you are concerned about switching to a relatively new cryptographic algorithm (ECDSA was invented in the 1990s), then you might want to look around. A recent visit to Google.com returned an ECDSA certificate.

In summary, the configuration of your web server is a critical factor in protecting data transmitted over TLS now and in the future. This involves some potential tradeoffs between security and compatibility with older clients that may not support TLS 1.3. Mozilla publishes recommended configurations that take these tradeoffs into consideration. For TLS server certificates, 2048-bit RSA keys or 256-bit ECDSA keys currently provide the best combination of security and performance. Consider the role of the certificate and the impact on performance before choosing a larger key.

Four Things Every Security Director Should Know About GraphQL

An increasing number of developer teams are using GraphQL due to its efficiency, speed, and specificity over other query languages such as REST and SOAP. Educate yourself on GraphQL and how to make sure you're getting ahead of any security considerations for your applications and APIs using it. Download the white paper

Pronto per iniziare?

Contattaci oggi
Parla con un esperto