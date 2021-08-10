Julie Rockett
プロダクトマーケティング担当ディレクター, Fastly
AWS Lambda のサポートと Cloud WAF のアップグレードでさらに柔軟なデプロイを実現
ビジネスのスピードに遅れをとらないようにするためには、WAF を柔軟にデプロイできる必要があります。そのため、Fastly は市場で最も豊富な WAF のデプロイオプションを提供できるようイノベーションに取り組んでいます。
Fastly Wins 2 Cybersecurity Awards | Fastly
The RSA Conference (#RSAC) is here again, and we at Fastly couldn’t be more excited. It’s the first time the world-leading conference has been in-person since 2020, and we are thrilled to be reunited with friends, colleagues, and the entire security industry at San Francisco’s Moscone Center. And we’re excited for more than just who we’ll see and what we’ll learn at RSAC. During cybersecurity’s biggest week, Fastly has been honored with two industry awards.
Forrester の最新レポート : アプリケーションの保護と DevOps へのセキュリテイの統合が重要
Forrester の「2021 Annual State of Application Security Report」では、開発計画やアーキテクチャへの統合が容易な最新のアプリケーション・セキュリティ・ツールの必要性が強調されています。
最先端の Web アプリと API のセキュリティツールに欠かせない6つの機能
最先端のアプリケーションには、柔軟なデプロイ、DevOps サポート、強力な API 保護を可能にする最先端のセキュリティツールが必要です。この記事では、最先端の Web アプリと API のセキュリティツールにおいて最も重要な6つの特徴をご紹介します。
従来型セキュリティツール : 偽りの安心感に伴う高い代償
平均11種類もの Web アプリと API のセキュリティツールを使用している企業の大半が、安心感が得られるどころか、攻撃を効果的にブロックすることができていないと答えています。従来のセキュリティツールでは今日の攻撃に対応しきれません。