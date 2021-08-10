Julie Rockett

The RSA Conference (#RSAC) is here again, and we at Fastly couldn’t be more excited. It’s the first time the world-leading conference has been in-person since 2020, and we are thrilled to be reunited with friends, colleagues, and the entire security industry at San Francisco’s Moscone Center. And we’re excited for more than just who we’ll see and what we’ll learn at RSAC. During cybersecurity’s biggest week, Fastly has been honored with two industry awards.