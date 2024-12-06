The elements of scaling

ビジネスの未来は開発者から始まります

詳細情報
企業情報優れたオンライン体験を支えるチームネットワークマップ最先端のインターネットを支える新しいアーキテクチャ業界アナリストの声Fastly に対する業界アナリストの評価ニュース最新情報・企業ニュースプラットフォームより高速かつ安全で魅力的なデジタルエクスペリエンスを可能にするプラットフォームお客様事例お客様のサクセスストリーイベントFastly 関連イベントのお知らせ採用情報一緒に優れたインターネットを構築

Fastly エッジクラウドプラットフォーム

すべてのプロダクトを表示
コンテンツ配信 (CDN)パーソナライズされたエクスペリエンスをグローバルに高速配信ライブストリーミングシームレスなライブストリーミング体験ストリーミング動画 (VoD)卓越したオンデマンド動画エクスペリエンスMedia Shield マルチ CDN のデプロイを最適化On-the-Fly Packagerリアルタイムでオンデマンドの動画コンテンツを動的にパッケージ化Image Optimizerエッジで画像の高速処理を実現ロードバランサールーティングをきめ細かくコントロールTLS 暗号化トランスポート・レイヤー・セキュリティ管理の複雑性を軽減Origin Connect Fastly に直接接続IP アドレスIP アドレスを簡単に管理HTTP/3 と QUIC最新のプロトコルドメインリサーチ API即時かつ正確なドメイン名検出Object Storage送信量ゼロで大容量ファイルにエッジで直接アクセス
Next-Gen WAF環境を問わない最先端の Web アプリ/API のセキュリティソリューションボット管理効果的にボット攻撃を検出して脅威をブロックDDoS Protectionビジネスに支障をきたす分散型攻撃を自動的に軽減API セキュリティAPI エンドポイントを保護Client-Side Protectionクライアントサイド攻撃からの防御AI ボット管理AI ボットにより Web サイトのコンテンツスクレイピングを阻止
エッジコンピューティングアプリをエッジに展開 — 私たちのインスタントプラットフォームが、ユーザーに素晴らしいエクスペリエンスを提供するための開発を支援しますキーバリューストア最も高速なキーバリューストアでありながら、使い慣れたデータベースツールと同じくらい簡単に使用できますWebSockets と Fanout 完全なパーソナライズ機能と簡単な設定が可能な、リアルタイムメッセージングをグローバル規模で提供開発者 SDKFastly のプロダクトの構築に使用しているのと同じサービスをプログラムEnterprise Serverlessオープンスタンダードで構築され、Fastly の全プロダクトと統合可能な最強サーバーレスプラットフォームAIセマンティックキャッシングで AI ワークロードを加速し、効率性を向上させますObject Storage送信量ゼロで大容量ファイルにエッジで直接アクセスプログラマブルキャッシュ当社のコンテンツ配信ネットワークを支える伝説的なキャッシュ機能に、プログラムでフルアクセスできます。MCPサーバーAI を活用した Fastly Service のコントロール。
リアルタイムログリアルタイムでログをストリーミング・分析Edge Observerトラフィックのライブデータと履歴データを確認Domain InspectorドメインレベルのインサイトにアクセスOrigin Inspectorオリジンとエッジ間の完全なインサイトアラートサービス関連の指標に関する通知を作成Log Explorer &amp; Insights実用的なインサイトとのインタラクション

優れた結果をもたらす卓越したサービス

すべてのサービスを見る
プロフェッショナルサービスデリバリーサービスのマイグレーション/最適化を Fastly のエキスパートがサポートライブ・エンターテインメント・サービス視聴者の規模に合わせてライブストリーミング体験をスケーリングサポートプラン一貫したワールドクラスのサポートマネージドCDNコントロールと柔軟性を最大化マネージドセキュリティプロによる Web アプリケーションの保護カスタマーサポートFastly のサポートチームがお客様と共にビジネスの成長を支援

革新的なデジタルソリューション

ソリューションの詳細
ストリーミングメディア魅力的なライブ/オンデマンドストリーミング新興メディア新興メディア企業向けの高パフォーマンスソリューションデジタルパブリッシングリアルタイムの報道で読者エクスペリエンスを向上小売業およびeコマース大規模にパーソナライズされた高速エクスペリエンスファイナンスサービス統合型セキュリティ対策で顧客データを保護ハイテクビジネスの成長に合わせてパフォーマンスを瞬時にスケールアップトラベル &amp; サービスカスタマイズされたオンライン体験を旅行者に提供オンライン教育セキュアな学習体験を大規模に実現ゲーム超高速で安全なゲームダウンロードでプレイヤーの次の勝利を後押しiGaming高速、安全、中断のない、魅力的なゲームプレイをエッジで配信しましょう
インフラコストの削減予測しやすいクラウドの低コスト化を実現マルチクラウドの最適化クラウドリソースを統合して複雑性を軽減お客様の信頼お客様の信頼獲得に向けた Fastly の取り組みをご紹介プライバシー保護ユーザーのデータを保護する方法をご覧くださいサステナビリティダッシュボードFastlyプラットフォームの電力使用量と温室効果ガス排出量を確認する

素晴らしいエクスペリエンスの構築に取り組む開発者を支援

無料アカウントの登録
開発者今すぐ素晴らしいアイディアを実現してみませんか？Fast Forward信頼性の高いインターネットの構築開発ツールエッジを効かせ、コラボレーションを促進する開発ツール開発者 SDKFastly のプロダクトの構築に使用しているのと同じサービスをプログラムコミュニティ世界中の開発者が集うコミュニティに参加サインアップ無料の開発者アカウントを作成する

Fastly を活用して高速かつ安全で魅力的なインターネットの構築を支援

Fastly とパートナーを組む理由高速かつ安全で魅力的なエクスペリエンスの実現をサポートクラウドパートナークラウドサービスと Fastly を統合するメリットチャネルパートナーFastly 製品でソシューションや機能を強化技術・統合パートナーパートナーエコシステムの詳細
パートナーポータルへのログインFastly パートナー向けリソースへのアクセスパートナー登録Fastly 製品の再販/リファーラルを通じてビジネスを強化パートナーを見つけるニーズに合わせて適切なパートナーをご紹介

信頼できる Fastly のサポート

ドキュメントFastly の機能を最大限に活用リソースライブラリデータシートやレポートなどをご覧くださいFastly AcademyFastly 製品に関する実践的な e ラーニングコースラーニングセンターインターネットテクノロジーの詳細ブログ最新のアイディアやトレンドをご紹介セキュリティ調査セキュリティ強化に役立つ調査Fastly の視点 専門家と業界のインサイトの詳細を見る
サポートセンターお困りですか？お問い合わせお気軽にご連絡ください
ブログに戻る

フォロー&ご登録

英語のみで利用可能

このページは現在英語でのみ閲覧可能です。ご不便をおかけして申し訳ございませんが、しばらくしてからこのページに戻ってください。

The elements of scaling

Anna MacLachlan

Content Marketing Manager, Fastly

エンジニアリング

At our second annual customer summit, we heard from industry leaders on topics like performance, the future of the web, tackling problems with VCL, and leadership. Camille Fournier, former CTO of Rent the Runway, spoke on the key elements of growing teams successfully.

When scaling teams, you want to simultaneously add more people while increasing team productivity and effectiveness. You hire more people and put them all together, but then they’re less effective because communication breaks down. So, the real challenge of scaling is: how can you continue to add people and maintain effectiveness without being crushed under the weight of communication? Camille’s experience as CTO uncovered four key elements of growing teams.

Elements of scaling

  • Speed. At Rent the Runway, Camille changed her team’s deployment model. She knew it’d be an improvement, but was surprised by the impact of deploying every day instead of once a week — “turns out, engineers like to ship.” If you’re scaling teams, “Look at your processes,” she advised. “Identify places where you have unnecessary resource constraints.” In her case, that once-a-week deployment was an unnecessary constraint — by making it easier to deploy more frequently, she gave her team more autonomy and made them happier.

  • Structure. Although “startup people hate the word,” Camille noted, “structure is inevitable.” It’s neither good nor bad — it provides guardrails that help your team figure out what they need to do quickly, helping them focus so you can build successful teams.

    • Learning and transparency are key to successful structure: “You’re going to feel better about structure when you understand why it exists, when it’s transparent to you.”

    • We can learn from structural failure. At Rent the Runway, Camille became well-known for her engineering career ladder, a structure that “came from failure — the first being that we had no ladder at all.” She started simple, but learned that it was too ambiguous, so the next revision was more detailed. Putting more transparency into that structure turned it into something really useful for both Rent the Runway and many teams around the country.

    • Don’t let structure and process become too constrictive. When things fail in technical systems (“they always do, many times”), this is your chance to interrogate all the different components that went into that failure and improve on them.

  • Relatedness, or the sense of belonging to a group. A lack of interpersonal interaction makes it difficult for teams to develop vulnerability and psychological safety (i.e., the willingness to take risks and be honest in front of one another). In previous (non-leadership) roles, Camille was “all about favoring efficiency over relatedness,” but as a manager this started causing problems.

    According to a Google study, psychological safety is a fundamental element of successful teams; employees need to be willing to ask questions, make mistakes, and fail in front of one another. The pyramid above represents the five dysfunctions of a team, the base of which is absence of trust. This isn’t “I trust you to do your job” trust, but rather “a more fundamental trust, a trust that you are trying to do the best thing for the company.”  

    As Camille put it, “Leaders should be willing to apologize briefly and openly whenever they make mistakes.” If you don’t, people will start to perceive that mistakes are “something you should cover up,” and trust will be eroded. Develop teams that trust you and one another so they can take risks, fail and learn openly.

  • Conflict. Camille noticed that a lot of teams in tech have a huge fear of conflict, but it’s critical to drawing out data and seeing other perspectives.  

    One sign that your organization lacks conflict is your meetings are boring — “if they consist of groups of people with nothing to say until after the meeting, you may have a problem.” Your team should be engaged during meetings, and the way to ensure that is to have real conversations where you draw out opinions and perspectives from everyone involved.  

    But conflict is tricky — in a leadership position, engaging in active conflict can shut people down (“the boss disagrees and you scare people”). Camille advises leaders to think of conflict as actual, genuine curiosity — not something to be scared of or argued about, but an opportunity to ask questions and learn something new. And, conflict doesn’t always have a resolution — “Consensus-based decision making is not always the best way forward.” At some point you’ll have differences of opinion that aren’t going to naturally resolve themselves — that’s when leaders step in and take responsibility for making a decision.

Empathy: a guide to compassionate leading

One key takeaway (if nothing else) is that “Empathy is a learnable skill.”

“If we are willing to stand fully in our own shoes and never give up on ourselves, then we will be able to stand in the shoes of others and never give up on them.” — Pema Chödrön

As a leader, Camille had to learn to be comfortable with herself, to admit mistakes, and to come fully engaged to work every day — trying to grow, learn, and do her best — instilling these four key elements to grow and foster happy, successful teams. Because, after all, “What is the point of scaling a company, of scaling a team, if you end up working with people that you hate?”

Watch the full talk below, and stay tuned as we recap more Altitude 2016 talks.

Fastly を試してみませんか？

ぜひご連絡ください
お問い合わせ