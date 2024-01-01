Fastly is proud to be part of the MACH Alliance

Building better technology together

Our membership signifies our commitment to building the fastest, most flexible, and secure edge platform with our goal of bringing technical excellence to our community and embracing opportunities for partnership and innovation.

We are committed to maintaining a cooperative internet built on an easy-to-approach interoperable infrastructure and open protocols. Rather than confining developers to a single language, Fastly supports a wide and growing range of popular developer environments.