Our approach and focus areas

The Fastly Security Research team serves as a trusted advisor and subject matter expert in security to our customers, internal teams, and the broader community. We use research, analysis, and visibility across both our unique data and the overall threat landscape to inform and defend our customers from emerging threats.

Approach

Fastly's Security Research Team is chartered to advance threat intelligence, adversary emulation, defensive research, and community empowerment. Our team focuses on continuously analyzing the threat landscape and applying that knowledge to the technology, processes, and mitigations that Fastly offers to its customers. Our understanding of threats works from multiple angles, including our own exploitation research, strong intelligence partnerships with private/public partners, and data analysis of the activities seen against our customers.

Focus areas