Blog

Back to all stories
Follow and Subscribe

Fastly Security Research Team

March 11, 2021

Next-Gen WAF protection for Microsoft Exchange Vulnerabilities

Fastly’s security research team has built and deployed a rule to protect Signal Sciences Next-Gen WAF customers against the recently announced Microsoft Exchange Server vulnerabilities.
Newer posts

Ready to get started?

Get in touch or create an account.

Try Fastly freeTalk to an expert
Fastly
© Fastly 2024