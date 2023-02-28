Fastly
Matthew Mathur
Senior Security Researcher
May 29
Active exploitation of unauthenticated stored XSS vulnerabilities in WordPress Plugins
We have observed active exploitation attempts targeting three high-severity CVEs: CVE-2024-2194, CVE-2023-6961, and CVE-2023-40000.
Fastly Security Research Team
Simran Khalsa
Xavier Stevens
Matthew Mathur
Security
Industry insights
October 3, 2023
CVE-2023-30534: Insecure Deserialization in Cacti prior to 1.2.25
We have discovered two instances of insecure deserialization in Cacti versions prior to 1.2.25, tracked as CVE-2023-30534.
Fastly Security Research Team
Matthew Mathur
Security
August 22, 2023
Back to Basics: Directory Traversal
In this post, we'll explore the application vulnerability directory traversal. What is it and how can you protect your apps from it?
Fastly Security Research Team
Matthew Mathur
Security
August 3, 2023
Network Effect Threat Report: Uncovering the power of collective threat intelligence
Announcing the Network Effect Threat Report, Fastly’s threat intelligence report with insights based on unique data from April to June of 2023
Fastly Security Research Team
Simran Khalsa
Arun Kumar
Matthew Mathur
Xavier Stevens
Security
Industry insights
Observability
July 11, 2023
Back to Basics: OS Command Injection
What is an OS Command Injection? In this blog, we'll explore the web application vulnerability, OS Command Injection, and how to prevent it.
Fastly Security Research Team
Matthew Mathur
Security
June 9, 2023
CVE-2023-34362: Progress MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection Vulnerability
What you need to know about CVE-2023-34362: Progress MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection Vulnerability
Fastly Security Research Team
Simran Khalsa
Matthew Mathur
Arun Kumar
Xavier Stevens
Security
February 28, 2023
Command Injection CVE-2021-25296: A Deep Dive
NagiosXI versions 5.5.6 to 5.7.5 are vulnerable to three different instances of command injection.
Fastly Security Research Team
Matthew Mathur
Security
Industry insights
