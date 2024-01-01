Fastly
Sue Smith
Senior Learning Experience Manager
September 18
Learn Fastly Compute in your browser in minutes
Easily provide your users with a better experience by building a serverless edge computing app that runs on the Fastly network.
Sue Smith
Compute
Engineering
Product
August 20
Where is the edge actually located?
We continue our deep dive into what is edge computing with our next installment, where is the edge actually located?
Sue Smith
DevOps
Edge network
July 26
An easy intro to edge computing
Wondering what edge computing is all about? It's a distributed computing framework that brings applications closer to data sources like IoT devices or local edge servers.
Sue Smith
CDN & Delivery
Edge network
July 17
Learning at Fastly: A Shared Experience
Learn how the team at Fastly is creating learning experiences that offer practical steps to convey the value and purpose of our technology and products.
Sue Smith
Culture
May 22
Getting started with Fastly CDN is easier than ever with Glitch
With Glitch, it is now even easier to deliver your website traffic using Fastly. We're excited to share our first developer guide to get onboarded with ease.
Sue Smith
CDN & Delivery
Platform
