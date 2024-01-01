Blog

September 18

Learn Fastly Compute in your browser in minutes

Easily provide your users with a better experience by building a serverless edge computing app that runs on the Fastly network.
August 20

Where is the edge actually located?

We continue our deep dive into what is edge computing with our next installment, where is the edge actually located?
July 26

An easy intro to edge computing

Wondering what edge computing is all about? It's a distributed computing framework that brings applications closer to data sources like IoT devices or local edge servers.
July 17

Learning at Fastly: A Shared Experience

Learn how the team at Fastly is creating learning experiences that offer practical steps to convey the value and purpose of our technology and products.
May 22

Getting started with Fastly CDN is easier than ever with Glitch

With Glitch, it is now even easier to deliver your website traffic using Fastly. We're excited to share our first developer guide to get onboarded with ease.

