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Edge ComputingLagern Sie Ihre Apps auf die Edge aus – mit unserer sofort einsetzbaren Plattform erstellen Sie sensationelle Nutzererlebnisse.Key Value StoreDer schnellste Key Value Store auf dem Markt ist so einfach zu bedienen wie die Datenbank-Tools, die Sie bereits kennenWebSockets und Fanout Globales Echtzeit-Messaging, das vollständig personalisierbar und einfach einzurichten istDeveloper SDKsProgrammieren Sie über die gleichen Services, die wir auch für die Erstellung von Fastly Produkten verwendenEnterprise ServerlessDie leistungsstärkste serverlose Plattform, die auf offenen Standards basiert und in die gesamte Fastly-Produktpalette integriert istKIBeschleunigen Sie Ihre KI-Workloads und verbessern Sie die Effizienz mit semantischem Caching.Object StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesProgrammierbarer CacheErhalten Sie vollständigen programmatischen Zugriff auf das legendäre Caching, das unser CDN antreibt.MCP ServerKI-gestützte Kontrolle für Ihre Fastly Services.
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Fastly Achieves AWS Retail Competency Status

Mili Mathews

Partner Marketing Manager, Technology Alliances, Fastly

FirmennewsProdukt

We are thrilled to announce that Fastly has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency status! This designation recognizes that Fastly has demonstrated proven expertise that helps customers achieve their cloud goals in the retail industry. To attain the AWS Competency designation, AWS Partner Network (APN) Partners must possess extensive expertise in AWS and seamlessly deliver solutions on the AWS platform. This achievement adds another accolade to our partnership with AWS – last year we achieved the (AWS) Security Competency status.

“This is a great achievement for all of us here at Fastly and demonstrates our strong partnership with AWS. We are thrilled to receive recognition from AWS for our expertise in supporting the unique needs of customers in the retail segment,” said Erica Ford, Sr. Director of Cloud Alliances at Fastly. “This AWS competency is a validation of our dedication to improving customer experiences both in how the Fastly platform meets their solution needs as well as by streamlining procurement through the AWS Marketplace.”

To receive the designation, AWS Partner Network (APN) members must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS. Achieving AWS Retail Competency differentiates Fastly as an APN member, which helps retailers accelerate their digital transformation journeys, enabling them to maintain a competitive edge and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Fastly helps modern retailers and ecommerce companies deliver fast, safe, and engaging experiences. Companies can drive revenue and retain customers with Fastly's cutting-edge solutions to keep their sites and apps secure, fast, and high-performing. Our bot protection solution helps eliminate excessive abuse and misuse of application resources that power fraudulent activity, such as account takeover or application DDoS. Fastly’s proven retail experience means that we are perfectly positioned to help organizations drive revenue and retain customers.

One of our retail customers, Dunelm, has empowered its developers with superior features and capabilities thanks to our developer-centric solutions. “Fastly helped us improve page load speed by up to 978%, making Dunelm.com now one of the fastest ecommerce platforms in the U.K.,” said Tom Hayman, Head of Platform and Operations, Dunelm.

Getting started with Fastly

Customers that buy Fastly products through the AWS Marketplace can run it on AWS and also everywhere else they have apps and APIs that need protection. Buying through the AWS marketplace gives you full access to our solutions – no limitations or restrictions apply. Contact us for more details on pricing through the AWS Marketplace or sign up for a free trial.

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