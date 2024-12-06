Viewer Engagement Insights in Video Delivery

Los desarrolladores son el futuro de las empresas

Aprende más
EmpresaEl equipo que está detrás de las mejores experiencias onlineMapa de la redUna nueva arquitectura para un internet modernoRelaciones con analistas del sectorDescubre lo que los analistas del sector opinan de FastlyNoticiasNoticias y anuncios recientesPlataformaLa plataforma que impulsa la calidad, la velocidad y la seguridad de las experiencias digitalesHistorias de clientesAsí es como se alcanza el éxito en internetEventosAsiste a eventos en el que participa FastlyVacantesÚnete al equipo que está mejorando internet

La plataforma de edge cloud de Fastly

Ver todos los productos
Distribución de contenidos (CDN)Ofrece experiencias rápidas y personalizadas en todo el mundoStreaming en directoOfrece experiencias de streaming en vivo sin interrupcionesStreaming de vídeo bajo demandaOfrece las mejores experiencias de vídeo bajo demandaMedia Shield Optimiza los despliegues de múltiples CDNOn-The-Fly PackagerEmpaquetado de vídeo dinámico y en tiempo realImage OptimizerProcesamiento rápido de imágenes en el bordeEquilibrador de cargaControl pormenorizado sobre las decisiones de enrutamientoCifrado TLSSimplifica la gestión de TLSOrigin Connect Disfruta de línea directa con FastlyDirecciones IPGestiona fácilmente las direcciones IPHTTP3 y QUICProtocolos modernosAPI de investigación de dominiosDescubrimiento instantáneo y preciso de nombres de dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
WAF de última generaciónSeguridad moderna para API y aplicaciones web en cualquier entornoBot ManagementDetección y mitigación de ataques de botsDDoS ProtectionMitigación automática de ataques disruptivos y distribuidosSeguridad de APIProtege los puntos de conexión de tus APIProtección en el lado del clienteDefiéndete ante ataques en el lado del clienteAI Bot ManagementEvita que los bots con IA rastreen el contenido de una web
Informática en el bordePasa tus aplicaciones al borde: nuestra plataforma instantánea te ayudará a crear experiencias increíbles para tus usuariosKey Value StoreUn almacén de clave-valor rápido a más no poder y tan fácil de usar como las herramientas de bases de datos que ya conocesWebSockets y Fanout Mensajería instantánea a escala mundial con personalización integral y configuración sencillaSDK para desarrolladoresPrograma los mismos servicios que usamos para crear productos de FastlyEnterprise sin servidoresLa plataforma sin servidores más potente, creada con normas abiertas e integrada con toda la gama de productos de FastlyIAAcelera tus cargas de trabajo de IA y mejora la eficiencia con el almacenamiento semántico en cachéObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCaché programableObtén acceso programático completo a la misma caché legendaria que impulsa nuestra CDN.Servidor MCPControl por IA para tus servicios Fastly.
Registros en tiempo realEnvío y análisis de registros en tiempo realEdge ObserverDatos históricos y en tiempo real sobre el tráficoDomain InspectorEvaluación de datos a nivel de dominioOrigin InspectorDatos exhaustivos desde el origen hasta el edgeAlertasCrea notificaciones acerca de métricas de serviciosLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteractúa con datos prácticos

Un servicio tan extraordinario como los resultados

Ver todos los servicios
Servicios profesionalesAsistencia experta para migrar u optimizar tu servicio de distribuciónServicios de entretenimiento en vivoExperiencias de streaming en vivo que se adaptan a tu públicoPlanes de soporteUna asistencia inmejorable de principio a finCDN gestionadaControl y flexibilidadManaged SecurityUna protección para aplicaciones web gestionada por expertosAtención al clienteEl soporte de Fastly te ayuda a crecer como nunca

Soluciones digitales innovadoras

Descubre todas nuestras soluciones
Streaming de contenido multimediaExperiencias de cine con el streaming en vivo y bajo demandaNuevos contenidos multimediaAlto rendimiento para los medios de comunicación del mañanaPrensa digitalContenidos en tiempo real y mejor experiencia para los lectoresRetail y comercio electrónicoExperiencias personalizadas al vuelo y a escalaServicios financierosSeguridad integrada para proteger los datos de los clientesTecnología puntaEscalabilidad instantánea al ritmo de tu crecimientoTurismo y hosteleríaExperiencias online personalizadas para tus huéspedes y viajerosFormación onlineExperiencias de aprendizaje seguras y a escalaVideojuegosImpulsa la próxima victoria de tus jugadores con descargas de juegos ultrarrápidas y segurasiGamingDistribuye experiencias de juego rápidas, seguras, ininterrumpidas y atractivas en el borde
Ahorro en infraestructuraHaz que tus gastos en la nube sean más bajos y predeciblesOptimización multinubeReduce la complejidad y unifica tus recursos en la nubeConfianza de los clientesMás información sobre las iniciativas de confianza de los clientes de FastlySoluciones de privacidadDescubre cómo puedes proteger los datos de tus usuariosPanel de sostenibilidadConsulta tu consumo de electricidad y tus emisiones de GEI en la plataforma de Fastly

Herramientas para desarrollar experiencias a lo grande

Prueba Fastly gratis
DesarrolladoresNo esperes más para crear algo increíbleFast ForwardA la vanguardia de la seguridad en internetHerramientas de desarrolloLas mejores herramientas para los mejores equiposSDK para desarrolladoresPrograma los mismos servicios que usamos para crear productos de FastlyComunidadInteractúa con desarrolladores de todo el mundoRegistrarseCrea una cuenta de desarrollo gratuita

Ayuda a hacer de internet un lugar más rápido, seguro y atractivo con Fastly

Por qué colaborar con FastlyAyuda a ofrecer experiencias rápidas, seguras y atractivasPartners de la nubeConoce las ventajas de combinar Fastly con tus servicios en la nubePartners de canalAmplía tu oferta y tus posibilidades con los productos de FastlyPartners de tecnología e integraciónDescubre nuestro ecosistema de partners
Accede al portal de partnersEncuentra todos los recursos para partners de Fastly en un único lugarConviértete en partnerImpulsa tu negocio distribuyendo o recomendando los productos de FastlyEncuentra un partnerTe ayudamos a encontrar el partner que necesitas

Obtén ayuda con Fastly

DocumentaciónSaca todo el partido a FastlyBiblioteca de recursosAccede a hojas de datos, informes y mucho másFastly AcademyAprendizaje práctico sobre los productos de FastlyCentro de aprendizajeConoce la tecnología que impulsa lo mejor de internetBlogNuestras reflexiones e ideas más recientesInvestigación de seguridadSeguridad reforzada por medio de la investigaciónPunto de vista de Fastly Explora conocimientos de los expertos y del sector
Centro de soporteEstamos a tu disposiciónContactoHabla con nosotros hoy mismo
Volver al blog

Síguenos y suscríbete

Sólo disponible en inglés

Por el momento, esta página solo está disponible en inglés. Lamentamos las molestias. Vuelva a visitar esta página más tarde.

Viewer Engagement Insights in Video Delivery

Ashok Lalwani

Senior Product Manager, Fastly

StreamingProductoCompute

One of our goals is to provide you with more control over the administration and analysis of your video services. We are pleased to announce that we now send additional metrics from our On-the-fly Packaging (OTFP) service to provide more granular visibility into the packaging and delivery process. You can stream Video Delivery Insights as logs from your Fastly service to the endpoint of your choice, giving you the flexibility to analyze and modify your settings on the fly. You’ll now be able to understand which formats and resolutions are being requested and delivered and how engaging your media is.

Before we dive into what’s new, let’s examine the different types of video metrics that were already available.

Last-mile visibility

There are two ways you can get visibility into video delivery — server-side analytics and client-side analytics.

Server-side video analytics provide visibility into metrics associated with the packaging and delivery of your video content. This approach views video delivery through an infrastructure lens — measuring what’s packaged and delivered to an end user. These metrics are usually exposed in log files generated in the video servers.

Client-side analytics provide visibility into metrics associated with the playback and actual consumption of the video content. This approach views video delivery through a video player lens — measuring what a user actually watched. These metrics are typically generated through integration with that provider’s libraries or software development kit (SDK).

By analyzing these complementary data sets together you can uncover and validate trends and anomalies so you can better manage your end-to-end video service.

What’s new

Fastly values giving our customers control and visibility into their video delivery processes. For example, we can show how many requests for a file occurred, how many bytes were delivered, the number of errors, hits, misses, etc.

With today’s announcement, we’re enhancing our server-side video metrics by adding additional log fields you can use in your analysis:

  • ss - video segment start presentation time in seconds

  • sl - video segment duration in seconds

  • vl - video duration in seconds

  • rs - video track display resolution in pixels

This enhancement allows you to run additional queries and segment your analysis so you can drill down to uncover more granular insights. You’ll now be able to answer questions like:

  • How many requests for a file were at 1080p resolution in the last 24 hours?

  • How many concurrent requests over the last 30 minutes were in DASH format?

  • How many users finished the third quartile of the video?

Asking and answering questions about your service in real time helps improve your team’s agility and effectiveness. You can pinpoint abnormalities or trends, then instantly deploy or roll back configurations, refining your video delivery settings over time.

Getting set up

Let’s look at how you can start collecting, processing, and analyzing your OTFP metrics. We’ll walk through a real-world example of how to set up Fastly and other third-party logging and data visualization services so you can get the most out of your new metrics. Total setup time will take about 10 minutes.

Step 1: Update Fastly VCL

Using Custom VCL, update your Fastly service VCL with the sample snippet below:

sub vcl_deliver {
  # Identify Request type
  if (req.url.ext ~ "m3u8|ts|aac|webvtt") {
    set resp.http.Otfp-Format = "HLS";
  } else if (req.url.ext ~ "mpd|m4s") {
    set resp.http.Otfp-Format = "DASH";
  } else {
    set resp.http.Otfp-Format = "OTHER";
  }

# Extract name-value pairs Otfp Info herder
  if (resp.http.X-Fastly-Otfp-Info) {
    set resp.http.Otfp-SS = regsub(resp.http.X-Fastly-Otfp-Info, ".*ss=(\S+).*", "\1");
    set resp.http.Otfp-SL = regsub(resp.http.X-Fastly-Otfp-Info, ".*sl=(\S+).*", "\1");
    set resp.http.Otfp-VL = regsub(resp.http.X-Fastly-Otfp-Info, ".*vl=(\S+).*", "\1");

# Resolution (rs name-value) not available for audio-only segments
    if (resp.http.X-Fastly-Otfp-Info ~ ".*rs=(\S+).*") {
      set resp.http.Otfp-RS = re.group.1;
    } else {
      set resp.http.Otfp-RS = "-";
    }     
  }
#FASTLY deliver
 
  return (deliver);
}

Step 2: Create logging endpoint

Instructions for creating logging endpoints can be found here. In this example, we’re using Google Cloud Storage (GCS) as the logging endpoint, but we support a variety of common logging endpoints. Simply create a new GCS endpoint in Fastly, fill in the required information in the wizard, and you’re all set! You can then push this data in GCS to any data store like Google’s BigQuery.

In the wizard, you’ll need to set the format string field to the following:

%h now.sec %r %>s %b resp.http.Otfp-Format resp.http.Otfp-SS 
resp.http.Otfp-SL resp.http.Otfp-VL resp.http.Otfp-RS

You can also attach a condition to logging endpoint to send logs only when the following conditions are met:

  • Video segment requests

  • Exclude sending logs from Fastly’s Origin Shield

You can do this by setting the “Apply if” condition to:

resp.http.X-Fastly-Otfp-Info && !req.http.Fastly-FF

Step 3: Visualize your data

We used a basic version of Tableau to aggregate and visualize the logs in our example below, but there are many third-party or open source visualization software options.

Viewer engagement use cases

Now that we have our environment set up, let’s examine a few sample charts that you can generate with Fastly’s Video Delivery Insights.

The graph below illustrates how engaged users are with your video content by reflecting how viewing changes throughout the duration of the video.

This chart helps you understand user engagement over time. It breaks down views into how often the video was delivered beyond certain thresholds including first quartile (number of times the video played to 25% of its length), midpoint (50% of its length), third quartile (75% of its length), etc.

These graphs break down video traffic based on what resolution users are consuming. They provide valuable information about the quality of experience by showing what was requested versus actually delivered for each resolution.

This graph helps you visualize how many concurrent users are viewing different formats across your video library, showing the most popular time of day for each video format.

We hope the new Video Delivery Insights will help you optimize your viewer engagement and maximize the impact of your media. If you’d like to try this out for yourself, sign up for a free trial of Fastly or contact sales.

¿Listo para empezar?

Ponte en contacto con nosotros
Habla con un experto