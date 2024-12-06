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Información actualizada sobre la continuidad de las operaciones de Fastly durante la covid-19

Joshua Bixby

CEO, Fastly

Noticias de la empresa

As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic continues to unfold, our priority is the health and safety of our employees, customers, and partners. Importantly, we are ensuring that we provide seamless business continuity to our customers who rely on Fastly to enable a vast number of people across the internet to create content, watch videos, read articles, and search for news and information. Here are the key steps we are taking to ensure our business continuity to help support our customers’ businesses. We will provide updates as necessary via our blog, and you can always find current information at https://status.fastly.com/.

Business Continuity Planning

As an essential business for many, Fastly has worked extensively to prepare our continuity plans, which ensure our core systems, processes, and staff will be resilient. We’ve activated our Business Continuity Taskforce, which includes key leaders in our business, to review and continue to adjust in real time for employee safety, customer support, network infrastructure, and vendor health. This team meets daily, and closely monitors the health of our business, including our network, and employee and customer well-being.

Safety

Though a large portion of Fastly personnel already work remotely, on March 2nd we made the decision to close all Fastly offices and temporarily enact a fully remote workforce through to May. All employees have Fastly-issued, secured, and managed computers, ensuring consistency and security. We’ve also eliminated all non-essential employee travel for the months of March and April. We will update these guidelines as the situation evolves.

Edge Cloud Performance

We actively monitor the health, availability, and performance of Fastly’s edge cloud platform, and will continue to enact our standard incident management processes should they be required. We do not anticipate any change to the performance or reliability of our global network. We have established, and continue to establish, relationships with numerous local technology workforce resources to facilitate capacity expansion projects as necessary. Further, while we continue to work with our hardware vendors and partners, we have no indications thus far of hardware supply-chain disruptions, and we have adequate spare inventory to be used as needed. 

Support

We have a globally distributed workforce that continues to operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If you have concerns about your Fastly services, please continue checking our Statuspage. Our account management and support teams will continue to support our customers in the capacity they always have. If customers have further questions or concerns, they should not hesitate to reach out to their normal Fastly contact, or file a ticket with support@fastly.com.

Third-party Suppliers & Partners

We’re in continuous contact with vendors, suppliers, and partners that are critical to our business and operations, and are in the process of collecting and reviewing information regarding how they are implementing their business continuity plans so that we can continue working seamlessly together.

Communication

We will continue to update customers as relevant new information arises via blog and Statuspage. Customers who require more detailed information about our Business Continuity plans, please reach out to support@fastly.com. I pledge that our communications will be prompt, transparent, and useful in helping our customers keep their businesses running smoothly.

We appreciate your patience and partnership at this time. 

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