Exercising Caution As COVID-19 Situation Evolves

Fastly’s mission is to build a trustworthy internet where good can thrive. Given that the situation related to COVID-19 is rapidly evolving, we believe an abundance of caution is prudent, and are implementing several precautionary measures to help minimize the risk of COVID-19 to our employees, our customers, and the communities in which we participate. 

We are suspending all non-essential travel worldwide for Fastly employees, canceling or postponing Fastly-sponsored events, and discouraging employee attendance at industry events and in-person meetings. Though a large portion of Fastly personnel already work remotely, we have also made the decision to close all Fastly offices and temporarily enact a fully remote workforce. These changes are effective immediately. 

As a globally-distributed company that interacts daily with our colleagues, customers, partners, suppliers, and investors, it is important for us to help slow the spread of COVID-19. These actions will allow us to be prepared for further recommendations from governments and public health officials. We applaud the enormous global efforts to contain the spread of this virus. We will continue to monitor the situation, and will adjust these measures as more information and guidance become available.

If you have questions about these changes, please reach out to your Fastly contact.

Published

1 min read

Want to continue the conversation?
Schedule time with an expert
Share this post
Joshua Bixby
CEO

Joshua has been helping Fastly grow for seven years, including as CEO since February 2020. With Joshua as part of the leadership team, Fastly went public in 2019 and continues to expand its modern approach to online development globally.


Joshua’s experience growing companies online dates back to the early 2000s, when he grew three startups to a successful exit. Later, as a founder and adviser at Stanley Park Ventures, Joshua cultivated the passion for digital transformation that he brings to his role at Fastly — by using technology to address the modern challenges facing traditionally offline companies in areas like finance, alcohol rehabilitation, and diabetes prevention.


When he’s not helping make the web a better place, Joshua enjoys spending time with his wife, coaching his three sons in sports, and being an active part of his community.

Ready to get started?

Get in touch or create an account.

Try Fastly freeTalk to an expert
Fastly
© Fastly 2023