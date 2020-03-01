Exercising Caution As COVID-19 Situation Evolves

Fastly’s mission is to build a trustworthy internet where good can thrive. Given that the situation related to COVID-19 is rapidly evolving, we believe an abundance of caution is prudent, and are implementing several precautionary measures to help minimize the risk of COVID-19 to our employees, our customers, and the communities in which we participate.

We are suspending all non-essential travel worldwide for Fastly employees, canceling or postponing Fastly-sponsored events, and discouraging employee attendance at industry events and in-person meetings. Though a large portion of Fastly personnel already work remotely, we have also made the decision to close all Fastly offices and temporarily enact a fully remote workforce. These changes are effective immediately.

As a globally-distributed company that interacts daily with our colleagues, customers, partners, suppliers, and investors, it is important for us to help slow the spread of COVID-19. These actions will allow us to be prepared for further recommendations from governments and public health officials. We applaud the enormous global efforts to contain the spread of this virus. We will continue to monitor the situation, and will adjust these measures as more information and guidance become available.

If you have questions about these changes, please reach out to your Fastly contact.