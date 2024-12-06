API Focus for Commerce Companies

Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

Scopri di più
Company Il team dietro esperienze online migliori Mappa di rete Una nuova architettura per l'Internet moderno Relazioni con gli analisti del settore Scopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su Fastly Notizie Aggiornamenti e annunci recenti Piattaforma La piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicure Storie dei nostri clienti Scopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti web Eventi Connettiti con Fastly durante un evento Lavora con noi Unisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN) Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondiale Streaming live Offri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioni Streaming Video (VoD) Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionali Media Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDN On-the-Fly Packager Crea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo reale Image Optimizer Elaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edge Bilanciatore del carico Controllo granulare sulle decisioni di routing Crittografia TLS Riduci la complessità della gestione TLS Origin Connect Connettiti direttamente a Fastly Indirizzi IP Gestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IP HTTP/3 e QUIC Protocolli moderni API di ricerca dei domini Ricerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominio Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAF Modern web app and API security, anywhere Gestione dei bot Rilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei bot Protezione DDoS Mitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuiti Sicurezza delle API Proteggi i tuoi endpoint API Protezione lato client Difesa dagli attacchi lato client Gestione dei bot IA Impedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge Compute Porta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utenti Key Value Store Il Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci bene WebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice. Developer SDK Programma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti Fastly Enterprise Serverless La piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti Fastly IA Accelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semantica Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Cache programmabile Ottieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN. Server MCP Controllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo reale Trasmetti e analizza i log in tempo reale Edge Observer Esplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storici Domain Inspector Valuta le informazioni a livello di dominio Origin Inspector Visualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edge Avvisi Crea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizio Log Explorer &amp; Insights Interagisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

Vedi tutti i servizi
Servizi professionali Assistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzione Servizi di intrattenimento dal vivo Esperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblico Piani di supporto Assistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fine Managed CDN Controllo e flessibilità ottimizzati Managed Security Protezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenza Assistenza clienti Il supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

Scopri tutte le nostre soluzioni
Streaming media Offri live streaming e on-demand eccezionale Media emergenti Prestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergenti Editoria digitale Giornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorate e-commerce Esperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scala Servizi finanziari Sicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clienti High tech Scala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresci Viaggi e ospitalità Esperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatori Istruzione online Offri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scala Gaming Sostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuri
Risparmi sulle infrastrutture Ottieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibile Ottimizzazione multi-cloud Riduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloud Fiducia dei clienti Scopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clienti Abilitazione della privacy Scopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utenti Dashboard di sostenibilità Consulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratis
Sviluppatori Costruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggi Fast Forward Creare un Internet più affidabile Strumenti di sviluppo Strumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in più Developer SDK Programma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti Fastly Comunità Unisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondo Registrati Crea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con Fastly Aiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgenti Cloud Partner Scopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloud Channel Partner Migliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti Fastly Partner tecnologici e di integrazione Esplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partner Accedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di Fastly Diventa un partner Migliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti Fastly Trova un partner Lascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

Documentazione Ottieni il massimo da Fastly Libreria delle risorse Esplora schede dati, report e altro ancora Fastly Academy Apprendimento pratico con i prodotti Fastly Centro di apprendimento Scopri la tecnologia Internet Blog I nostri ultimi pensieri e idee Ricerca sulla sicurezza Maggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricerca Il punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
Centro di Supporto Come possiamo aiutarti? Contattaci Contattaci oggi
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

API Focus for Commerce Companies

Adrien Pujol

Product Marketing Manager EMEA

Approfondimenti del settorePrestazioniCompute

Many businesses have seen huge shifts in how they operate in 2020, but perhaps none have seen as many changes as those in the ecommerce sector. The percentage of purchases made online has jumped 20-30% for some retailers, according to CNN. As a result of these changes, nearly 70% of respondents to a Gartner survey earlier this year said they were accelerating digital business initiatives in response.

One of the biggest ways commerce companies are accelerating digital transformation is by moving to a headless architecture. In fact, Gartner named API-based — or headless — ecommerce to be one of the Top 10 digital commerce trends of 2020. 

What is headless architecture?

A headless platform is front-end agnostic, allowing front-end developers to build various “heads” for specific channels that communicate through a common API. Content delivery networks (CDNs) are typically used to enhance web and mobile performance, but legacy CDNs were not built to support headless, API-focused architecture. 

To really capitalize on the promise of personalization and performance of headless commerce, you need to be using a modern CDN built on an edge cloud network that is aligned to the needs of modern app development. Let’s explore five ways an edge cloud fulfills the promise of headless commerce.

1. Optimize performance

Consumers don’t tolerate slow experiences, or worse yet, site downtime. In fact, 90% of shoppers will abandon a site if it loads too slowly, according to a survey by Retail System Research. APIs can be a potential bottleneck in a headless architecture, as all client requests converge on the same API resource. That’s why maintaining API uptime and performance is crucial, a challenge that gets harder as you scale. If your API goes down, all dependent sites and apps will cease to function.

A delivery network built on an edge cloud network can cache dynamic content by instantly and programmatically invalidating API responses at the network edge, increasing performance and resiliency of headless commerce applications. Companies that use traditional ecommerce platforms are accustomed to leveraging CDNs to bolster performance and resiliency, however most legacy CDNs cannot cache API responses because they are unable to instantly invalidate outdated content.

2. Route microservices intelligently

The APIs behind headless commerce are built on microservices, so they rely on routing direct requests to the appropriate API service. While load balancers are designed to accomplish this task — either from the cloud or hardware — most of these present potential problems for headless architectures.

For example, the majority of cloud-based load balancers (like those offered by most legacy CDNs) are built on top of DNS, so they can’t limit their ability to route traffic only by IP address and or push out routing changes instantly.

Additionally, application delivery controllers (ADCs) and many elastic load balancers can be susceptible to the thundering herd problem, which means that unexpectedly high request levels could result in availability issues or performance degradation.

On the other hand, a modern CDN built on an edge cloud network supports microservices by allowing companies to define content-aware routing decisions while providing instant convergence and failover. Unlike DNS-based solutions, companies get immediate and granular control. They can also provide improved performance and cost savings over ADCs, especially during flash traffic.

3. Personalize experiences for higher conversion

Gartner analysts have predicted that site personalization could increase business profits by up to 15%. Most companies recognize the value of offering tailored experiences to increase conversion and average order value, but there can be a significant technical challenge in headless architecture. With a legacy CDN, you’re unable to send visitor data between the heads and the back-end in real time, leaving you unable to truly personalize shopper experiences.

A modern CDN can use client insights to rapidly adjust the content you serve to visitors based on their location, device type, and language. Responses can be returned via API response, allowing you to serve different versions of your site or app depending on whether the shopper is accessing it from a mobile device, laptop, kiosk, smartwatch, or chatbot. You can also deliver different experiences by visitor type, which is useful if you want repeat customers to have a different experience than first-time visitors to further increase conversion.

4. Uncover and fix problems quickly

In order to ensure that visitors are having the intended experience across various sites and apps powered by headless commerce, you need real-time visibility of API requests and responses at the network layer. Without such data, you won’t be able to optimize the visitor experience or effectively troubleshoot problems.

User behavior analytics tools, like Google Analytics, are insufficient for APIs, and legacy CDNs are typically unable to stream logs from the edge in real time or expose any aspect of requests and responses.

A modern CDN can provide full API visibility by streaming logs on any aspect of requests and responses from the edge in near real time. This provides visibility into how visitors engage with your sites and apps, allowing you to identify trends and resolve any API delivery problems. Moreover, you can monitor the impact of new code deployments or API versioning and, in the event of an issue, roll back to a previous stable configuration in seconds. This visibility also can be used to respond to security events — giving you valuable insights to remediate issues quickly. 

5. Don’t sacrifice security for speed

APIs and microservices provide the connective tissue in modern applications. The flip side is that threat actors know this and seek to abuse them to extract the valuable data they make available to legitimate users and business partners. This is underscored by Gartner’s prediction that API abuses will become the most frequent attack vector by 2022. So it’s critical to secure your platform without impacting the shopping experience or losing the agility that headless commerce can offer.

With a traditional CDN, there are perceived tradeoffs between performance and security. However, modern CDNs often provide advanced WAF, API, bot, and DDoS protection with minimal latency for a better shopper experience. Rate limiting further helps protect API resiliency and cost. Additionally, with most modern CDNs, security is baked in by sending traffic through one secure network, as opposed to legacy CDNs, which sometimes use a separate network for secure traffic. All of these combine to deliver secure headless commerce experiences without impairing performance.

What’s next?

Bringing the promise of headless commerce to life is just one of the many ways a modern CDN and edge-based serverless architecture help serve more dynamic content and improve user experiences. Explore more on this topic and what else you can do with a modern CDN in our Guide to the Modern CDN: security and performance for today’s developer.

Pronto per iniziare?

Contattaci oggi
Parla con un esperto