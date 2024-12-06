Kubernetes at the speed of Fastly

Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

Scopri di più
AziendaIl team dietro esperienze online miglioriMappa di reteUna nuova architettura per l'Internet modernoRelazioni con gli analisti del settoreScopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su FastlyNotizieAggiornamenti e annunci recentiPiattaformaLa piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicureStorie dei nostri clientiScopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti webEventiConnettiti con Fastly durante un eventoLavora con noiUnisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN)Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondialeStreaming liveOffri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioniStreaming Video (VoD)Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionaliMedia Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDNOn-the-Fly PackagerCrea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo realeImage OptimizerElaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edgeBilanciatore del caricoControllo granulare sulle decisioni di routingCrittografia TLSRiduci la complessità della gestione TLSOrigin Connect Connettiti direttamente a FastlyIndirizzi IPGestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IPHTTP/3 e QUICProtocolli moderniAPI di ricerca dei dominiRicerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereGestione dei botRilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei botProtezione DDoSMitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuitiSicurezza delle APIProteggi i tuoi endpoint APIProtezione lato clientDifesa dagli attacchi lato clientGestione dei bot IAImpedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge ComputePorta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utentiKey Value StoreIl Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci beneWebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice.Developer SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti FastlyIAAccelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semanticaObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmabileOttieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN.Server MCPControllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo realeTrasmetti e analizza i log in tempo realeEdge ObserverEsplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storiciDomain InspectorValuta le informazioni a livello di dominioOrigin InspectorVisualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edgeAvvisiCrea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizioLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

Vedi tutti i servizi
Servizi professionaliAssistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzioneServizi di intrattenimento dal vivoEsperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblicoPiani di supportoAssistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fineManaged CDNControllo e flessibilità ottimizzatiManaged SecurityProtezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenzaAssistenza clientiIl supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

Scopri tutte le nostre soluzioni
Streaming mediaOffri live streaming e on-demand eccezionaleMedia emergentiPrestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergentiEditoria digitaleGiornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorateRetail ed E-commerceEsperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scalaServizi finanziariSicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clientiHigh techScala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresciViaggi e ospitalitàEsperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatoriIstruzione onlineOffri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scalaGamingSostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuriiGamingOffri un'esperienza di gioco veloce, sicura, senza interruzioni e coinvolgente a livello di edge
Risparmi sulle infrastruttureOttieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibileOttimizzazione multi-cloudRiduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloudFiducia dei clientiScopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clientiAbilitazione della privacyScopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utentiDashboard di sostenibilitàConsulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratuitamente
SviluppatoriCostruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggiFast ForwardCreare un Internet più affidabileStrumenti di sviluppoStrumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in piùDeveloper SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyComunitàUnisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondoRegistratiCrea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con FastlyAiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgentiCloud PartnerScopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloudChannel PartnerMigliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti FastlyPartner tecnologici e di integrazioneEsplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partnerAccedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di FastlyDiventa un partnerMigliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti FastlyTrova un partnerLascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

DocumentazioneOttieni il massimo da FastlyLibreria delle risorseEsplora schede dati, report e altro ancoraFastly AcademyApprendimento pratico con i prodotti FastlyCentro di apprendimentoScopri la tecnologia InternetBlogI nostri ultimi pensieri e ideeRicerca sulla sicurezzaMaggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricercaIl punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
Centro di SupportoCome possiamo aiutarti?ContattaciContattaci oggi
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Kubernetes at the speed of Fastly

Hannah Aubry

Fast Forward ecosystem lead, Fastly

PrestazioniClientiOsservabilità

When most people need to scale, they go to Kubernetes. But if you’re the team behind Kubernetes and need to improve your scaling and efficiency, you turn to Fastly. The team needed a new and improved solution to help them serve over 5 petabytes of data in downloads from their official binaries service each month, to people all over the world. We started by speeding up and scaling downloads for them — and what’s more, we helped them understand the full scope of a surprising problem.

Come for the speed, stay for the real-time logging

The Kubernetes team adopted Fastly so that they could speed up their downloads, save money on egress charges, and improve their ability to make changes on the backend without disrupting service. But it turns out that Fastly’s real-time Observability — our logging capabilities, access to metrics and more — was the killer feature that helped diagnose something surprising when they cut their download traffic over to Fastly. You can read the announcement from the Kubernetes team and hear their take on why they chose us as well.

You can watch the full video of the live traffic cutover to see exactly what happened. It was a big surprise when the traffic coming through was just a trickle compared to the volume that we all expected! Up until this point the Kubernetes team never had access to good monitoring or visibility into their traffic, and nothing close to real-time. DNS and network engineering can be incredibly challenging and opaque, but with Fastly, they can now see their traffic patterns. From the instant they switched, they knew right away that something was off. Together, the Kubernetes team and Fastly’s Mission Control team were able to quickly diagnose that a huge volume of requests were pointing directly at the Google Cloud Storage bucket for the binaries download, not the new, abstracted URL they were supposed to be pointing to (cdn.dl.k8s.io). It turns out that very early in the project’s history the origin hostname had been advertised publicly, and despite cleanup efforts within the project itself and among the broader community, many hardcoded instances of the GCS bucket’s hostname still exist. Their move to Fastly, and the straightforward, direct visibility we provide to Kubernetes, made this visible for the first time in the project’s history. 

With this information, the Kubernetes team will start a new effort to get people around the planet to point at the new domain for downloading their binaries, and they can watch the traffic through Fastly’s CDN tick up higher in real-time as they succeed. With their binaries now served by Fastly, they have freed themselves to make changes, and even migrate to a new, community-owned GCS bucket in the future, without disturbing service or requiring any more changes from anyone attempting to download K8s. Downloads are already being served faster, and the project is saving tons of money in egress charges too. You can take a peek at their real-time metrics – we’ve got the Kubernetes dashboard embedded on our developer page

Why Fastly is better at real-time visibility

This kind of real-time visibility within our UI may not seem very groundbreaking at first glance, but most CDNs are not able to offer it, requiring their customers to work with batched log data delivered with serious lag. You can’t see it in their dashboards, and you can’t export or stream it into your other tools (we make that easy for you too).

At Fastly we’ve designed our platform to be completely software-defined, which means that we can do a ton of logging that would be impossible in legacy architecture that relies heavily on hardware switches, less adaptable components, and generally less modern technology. Fastly takes real-time data and observability seriously. You get access from the moment you flip the switch to run on our network, and we make it easy for you to integrate it into other tools that most developers already use, like Splunk, Datadog, and many more. We know you may prefer 3rd party observability dashboards, so we offer tons of logging endpoints, and stream the data in real-time. It’s your data, and you should use it however you want. 

Network engineering and optimization, DNS, content delivery, and global caching infrastructure are all really complicated to manage. Kubernetes has an incredible Infrastructure Special Interest Group, but most development teams and open source projects don’t have an in-house team of experts for this kind of work. Additionally, Fastly is unique in the incredibly high level of data and configurability we provide,  CDNs don’t expose information or configurability, which helps our customers fine tune their configurations to their exact specifications, and avoid big professional services bills. Fastly lets you see what’s happening, make the changes you want, and push them to production. If you do have questions, you’ve got our world-class customer support at your service, but we’ve made it easier for you to do more on your own, and see that it’s working. 

What’s next for Kubernetes on Fastly

There is ongoing outreach to projects and teams about switching to using the new CDN endpoint (cdn.dl.k8s.io), and this will continue into the future – a lot of people build on Kubernetes so it’s a big undertaking. While that’s continuing, Kubernetes is looking forward to moving their backend to a different, community-owned GCS bucket without any disruption to people’s access thanks to their new CDN endpoint (cdn.dl.k8s.io). Kubernetes binaries don’t change much (compared to a lot of content on the rest of the internet), so they’re going to maximize their “time to live” (TTL) in Fastly’s cache to help them offload trips back to their origin as much as possible. 

Eventually, Kubernetes plans to use their new access to information about their users and traffic patterns to implement Fastly’s origin shielding feature in a really interesting way. Once people have built Kubernetes into their infrastructure, they tend to stick to a certain release version. What’s more, most of the binary downloads are being done by automation tools, especially scripts running in GitHub Actions. GitHub Actions run exclusively in a few specific and predictable Microsoft Azure regions, resulting in certain releases being requested disproportionately from certain geographic locations. On Fastly, Kubernetes can start to optimize their origin shielding strategy to match Fastly POPs against where the GitHub Actions are being run, and which Kubernetes releases are being requested.

Pronto per iniziare?

Contattaci oggi
Parla con un esperto