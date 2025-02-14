Streaming
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CMCDv2: Leveling Up Your Video Streaming Telemetry
Elevate your video streaming telemetry with CMCDv2. Discover how Request, Response, and Event modes offer deeper, full-stack insights into viewer performance.
Building Fastly Log Analytics Tools: An Open-Source Approach to Deeper Insights
Gain deeper insights with Fastly Log Analytics. Build an open-source, self-hosted dashboard to own your data, reduce vendor costs, and troubleshoot instantly.
The Invisible Stadium
See how AI, edge routing, and expert teams manage massive traffic spikes during the World Cup, ensuring a seamless, high-performance viewing experience.
Online Sports’ Shadow Audience
Piracy, bots, and AI-driven attacks shadowed the 2026 World Cup. Here's what the traffic data reveals — and what it means for infrastructure.
Garantire una finale della Coppa del Mondo affidabile
Come si trasmette la Coppa del Mondo in streaming a circa 1,8 miliardi di tifosi? Esplora gli approfondimenti sul traffico di Fastly, i picchi di spettatori nei tempi supplementari e le strategie anti-pirateria in tempo reale.
Mapping the Beautiful Game: How the World Cup Reshapes U.S. Internet Traffic
What can internet traffic tell us about World Cup fans? Fastly data reveals the teams and matches that captured attention across the U.S.
MoQ nella corsia veloce
Che cosa hanno in comune la Formula 1, i droni e il live streaming? In questo post, Luke Curley, co-creatore di MoQ, esplora come Media over QUIC stia ridefinendo la distribuzione dei media a bassa latenza.
No More Draws: What the World Cup's Knockout Rounds Reveal About Viewership
What happens when every World Cup match is win-or-go-home? Fastly's global traffic data reveals how extra time, penalty shootouts, and late drama reshape live viewing behavior.
World Cup Viewership: What Keeps Fans Watching (and Tuning Out)
What drives World Cup viewership? We analyzed global streaming traffic trends, from halftime dips to star players and nail-biting finishes, on our edge network.
AI is Taking From Publishers! Here’s How They Can Fix It
The old deal between publishers and search is broken. AI extracts content value without clicks or compensation. Here's the new architecture publishers need.
Sei errori comuni nel live streaming (e come evitarli)
Dopo anni di supporto ad alcuni dei più grandi eventi di live streaming al mondo, abbiamo visto gli stessi errori ripresentarsi più e più volte. Ecco come evitarli.
No Margin for Error: What the FIFA World Cup Teaches Us About Performance at the Edge
What do World Cup goalkeeping and live streaming have in common? Join Fastly, AWS, and Tim Howard to explore performance, resilience, and preparation under pressure.
Media su QUIC: lo streaming può finalmente avere sia scalabilità che bassa latenza?
Media over QUIC (MoQ) mira a unificare bassa latenza e scalabilità trasmettendo media in tempo reale in streaming su QUIC, sostituendo i segmenti con un modello di distribuzione più efficiente.
Perché il blocco preciso del traffico è più efficace del tradizionale blocco IP
Perché il blocco preciso del traffico è più efficace del tradizionale blocco IP. Scopri come i controlli a livello 7, l'edge computing, la convalida dei token e la sicurezza in tempo reale riducono la pirateria senza interferire con gli utenti legittimi
When Moments Can’t Be Rehearsed, Preparation Is the Only Advantage That Scales
When everything is live and unforgiving, preparation is the only advantage. Learn how Fastly and Jerry Rice approach peak performance under pressure.
Why the Future of Streaming Lives at the Edge
The future of streaming lives at the edge. Explore how Fastly reduces latency, boosts performance, and unlocks sustainable content delivery for media companies.
Tackling Real-Time Ad Personalization for Live Streaming at the Edge
Discover how Fastly helped a major North American broadcaster overlay customized ads on live streams—without adding latency.
Invisible Intruders – How Bots Sabotage Streaming Services
Learn how bots disrupt streaming services, causing outages and fraud, and what can be done to protect digital content and improve user experience.
Streaming’s Multibillion-Dollar Problem: The War on Piracy and Password Sharing
From subscription fatigue to release gaps, we break down the biggest challenges and smart solutions streaming platforms are adopting to fight back.
Super Bowl 2025: How Social Media Reacted in Real Time
Celebrate the success of Super Bowl LIX, the most-watched in history with 128 million viewers. Uncover the intriguing social media dynamics from this iconic event.