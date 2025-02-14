CMCDv2: Leveling Up Your Video Streaming Telemetry Thom Shutt Elevate your video streaming telemetry with CMCDv2. Discover how Request, Response, and Event modes offer deeper, full-stack insights into viewer performance. 09 settembre 2026

Building Fastly Log Analytics Tools: An Open-Source Approach to Deeper Insights Drew Michael Gain deeper insights with Fastly Log Analytics. Build an open-source, self-hosted dashboard to own your data, reduce vendor costs, and troubleshoot instantly. 03 settembre 2026

The Invisible Stadium Hossein Lotfi, Justin Odom See how AI, edge routing, and expert teams manage massive traffic spikes during the World Cup, ensuring a seamless, high-performance viewing experience. 13 agosto 2026

Online Sports’ Shadow Audience John Agger Piracy, bots, and AI-driven attacks shadowed the 2026 World Cup. Here's what the traffic data reveals — and what it means for infrastructure. 07 agosto 2026

Garantire una finale della Coppa del Mondo affidabile Austin Spires, John Agger Come si trasmette la Coppa del Mondo in streaming a circa 1,8 miliardi di tifosi? Esplora gli approfondimenti sul traffico di Fastly, i picchi di spettatori nei tempi supplementari e le strategie anti-pirateria in tempo reale. 20 luglio 2026

Mapping the Beautiful Game: How the World Cup Reshapes U.S. Internet Traffic Rebecca McCrory, Michael Cangelose, + 1 more What can internet traffic tell us about World Cup fans? Fastly data reveals the teams and matches that captured attention across the U.S. 17 luglio 2026

MoQ nella corsia veloce Luke Curley Che cosa hanno in comune la Formula 1, i droni e il live streaming? In questo post, Luke Curley, co-creatore di MoQ, esplora come Media over QUIC stia ridefinendo la distribuzione dei media a bassa latenza. 14 luglio 2026

No More Draws: What the World Cup's Knockout Rounds Reveal About Viewership John Agger, Austin Spires What happens when every World Cup match is win-or-go-home? Fastly's global traffic data reveals how extra time, penalty shootouts, and late drama reshape live viewing behavior. 13 luglio 2026

World Cup Viewership: What Keeps Fans Watching (and Tuning Out) Austin Spires, Ashley Hurwitz What drives World Cup viewership? We analyzed global streaming traffic trends, from halftime dips to star players and nail-biting finishes, on our edge network. 30 giugno 2026

AI is Taking From Publishers! Here’s How They Can Fix It John Agger The old deal between publishers and search is broken. AI extracts content value without clicks or compensation. Here's the new architecture publishers need. 29 giugno 2026

Sei errori comuni nel live streaming (e come evitarli) Mark Richards Dopo anni di supporto ad alcuni dei più grandi eventi di live streaming al mondo, abbiamo visto gli stessi errori ripresentarsi più e più volte. Ecco come evitarli. 11 giugno 2026

No Margin for Error: What the FIFA World Cup Teaches Us About Performance at the Edge John Agger What do World Cup goalkeeping and live streaming have in common? Join Fastly, AWS, and Tim Howard to explore performance, resilience, and preparation under pressure. 12 maggio 2026

Media su QUIC: lo streaming può finalmente avere sia scalabilità che bassa latenza? Zac Shenker, John Agger Media over QUIC (MoQ) mira a unificare bassa latenza e scalabilità trasmettendo media in tempo reale in streaming su QUIC, sostituendo i segmenti con un modello di distribuzione più efficiente. 15 aprile 2026

Perché il blocco preciso del traffico è più efficace del tradizionale blocco IP Simon Wistow Perché il blocco preciso del traffico è più efficace del tradizionale blocco IP. Scopri come i controlli a livello 7, l'edge computing, la convalida dei token e la sicurezza in tempo reale riducono la pirateria senza interferire con gli utenti legittimi 09 aprile 2026

When Moments Can’t Be Rehearsed, Preparation Is the Only Advantage That Scales John Agger When everything is live and unforgiving, preparation is the only advantage. Learn how Fastly and Jerry Rice approach peak performance under pressure. 15 gennaio 2026

Why the Future of Streaming Lives at the Edge John Agger, Ashley Hurwitz The future of streaming lives at the edge. Explore how Fastly reduces latency, boosts performance, and unlocks sustainable content delivery for media companies. 24 novembre 2025

Tackling Real-Time Ad Personalization for Live Streaming at the Edge Alina Lehtinen-Vela Discover how Fastly helped a major North American broadcaster overlay customized ads on live streams—without adding latency. 30 maggio 2025

Invisible Intruders – How Bots Sabotage Streaming Services Alina Lehtinen-Vela Learn how bots disrupt streaming services, causing outages and fraud, and what can be done to protect digital content and improve user experience. 17 aprile 2025

Streaming’s Multibillion-Dollar Problem: The War on Piracy and Password Sharing Alina Lehtinen-Vela From subscription fatigue to release gaps, we break down the biggest challenges and smart solutions streaming platforms are adopting to fight back. 07 aprile 2025