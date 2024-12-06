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Edge Cloud for Ecommerce

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In the fast-paced world of ecommerce, businesses are constantly seeking innovative solutions to enhance user experiences and stay ahead of their competition. The advent of edge cloud technology has brought about a significant transformation in the ecommerce landscape. By decentralizing computing resources and bringing them closer to the end-users, edge cloud offers unprecedented speed, low latency, and enhanced security, revolutionizing online shopping.

What is Edge Cloud

An edge cloud platform enables online retailers to create great shopping experiences quickly, securely, and reliably, so it will help to explore this topic further.

An edge cloud platform sits between ecommerce infrastructure, either in the cloud or data centers, and edge devices in order to process, serve, and secure customers’ applications as close to end users as possible — at the edge of the internet.

Executing logic closer to users results in more performant, secure, powerful experiences. In addition to helping minimize latency and maximizing scalability, an edge cloud offers capabilities like edge computing, content delivery, security, and edge applications like load balancing and image optimization.

Edge cloud platforms can be used to replace or complement legacy CDN and security offerings depending on the goals of the company.

How Does Edge Cloud Work in Ecommerce?

Edge cloud leverages a network of decentralized data centers, often located at internet exchange points or telecommunication facilities. These centers house servers and other computing resources that process and store data in proximity to the end-users, ensuring minimal latency and faster response times.

In the context of ecommerce, edge cloud has emerged as a game-changer. With the ever-increasing demand for real-time product information and seamless shopping experiences, edge cloud offers a competitive advantage to online retailers. By enabling faster data processing and content delivery, it ensures that customers enjoy swift load times and quick access to product details.

Benefits of Edge Cloud for Retail Websites and Apps

Storage and Bandwidth Savings

Legacy CDNs typically have an artificially low cache hit ratio because most are unable to cache dynamic, rapidly changing content, and this can translate to added latency and higher costs.Edge cloud networks solve all those problems while increasing performance, which is associated with a higher conversion rate.

Dynamic Content

Dynamic content, such as frequently and unpredictably changing inventory and pricing information, makes up a significant portion of the data sent. That content cannot be cached by legacy CDNs because they don’t have the ability to instantly update your site with new information.

Being able to cache both static and dynamic content allows you to deliver a faster shopping experience and achieve greater origin offload, which offers the dual benefits of stability and cost savings. You won’t incur unnecessary origin costs by sending multiple requests from every shopper interaction back to your backend platform. Instead, you deliver content to customers directly from the edge.

Image Optimization and Deployment

You can simplify image delivery and cut costs, while improving the experience of your shoppers, by offloading image transformation to the edge. Detecting visitor attributes like device, connection-type and geolocation at the edge makes for faster image transformation decisions. Optimizing images on the fly lets you resize, crop, compress, and transcode graphics formats with no delays. Just store one source version of each image and transform, serve, and cache an optimized version on demand, eliminating the burden on your infrastructure and reducing costs.

Service Automation to Reduce Wait Times and Developer Workload


The most nimble businesses need to make configuration changes. That’s best done in real time, without having to hire professional services, which typically charge by the hour. With legacy CDNs, it may take time to engage with professional services, and more time to get into their release queue. It’s more efficient for your own developers to do this themselves, but they need the tools to work faster and more efficiently. The upshot: less waiting, less manual effort, and lower costs.

In the edge cloud, engineers get the efficiency and automation they need because they benefit from the following:

  • Logs that stream from the edge, in near real-time, for actionable insights.

  • Code releases - and roll backs - that propagate globally in seconds.

  • The ability to invalidate outdated content instantly and programmatically.

  • An API-first approach that integrates into existing tools and workflows.

When your talented developers spend less time managing the day-to-day tasks, they can focus on the innovation that will differentiate your business. You won’t have to pay the intangible costs of relinquishing control of your platform or waiting to make improvements.

Fastly Edge Platform: The technology behind better businesses

Technology is the muscle behind user experiences, and it directly relates to your bottom line. By leveraging the right infrastructure, you can build and scale smarter, optimize the user experience, and improve security. Download the datasheet

The Ecommerce Edge

Winning business with performant, scalable, and secure content delivery.
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