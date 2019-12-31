Compress, improve processing and deliver high-quality resolution images for your website.
Your site’s performance isn’t just about moving content closer to end users, it’s also about ensuring images are compressed on every page to render as quickly as possible across all devices while reducing your costs.
On this page
Introduction
Why Fastly?
Fastly’s edge cloud platform offers a far more efficient alternative to antiquated image delivery workflows. Our Image Optimizer operates at the edge of our network, closer to your end users, so we decrease the latency associated with transforming and delivering images. Just store one version of each image and we’ll transform, serve, and cache an optimized version on-demand, removing the burden on your infrastructure. With Fastly Image Optimizer, you can simplify image delivery workflows and reduce infrastructure costs while improving your end user experience.
Slow-loading websites cost retailers
$2.6 billion
in lost sales each year. Compressing images can help load your pages faster.
Simplify image creation & delivery
Manually creating image variations can be both time-consuming and error prone. Implementing the logic for serving them is no small task either. Fastly streamlines image creation and delivery workflows so your team can work more efficiently.
Eliminate time-consuming image preprocessing for all of your site’s images. Automatically create the correct images for each visitor’s device from one high-quality source file.
Offload optimization logic to Fastly’s platform. Stop worrying about defining rules for every visitor’s profile—let our intelligent platform do the work for you.
Automate your image delivery workflow with Fastly’s full-featured API. Put your manual processes on autopilot by programmatically resizing, cropping, setting the correct output quality, and more with minimal human intervention.
Reduce infrastructure costs
With most image optimization solutions, your infrastructure spend increases as you customize images for different visitors. Storage costs rise as you need to store multiple versions of each file, and your egress costs go up as you constantly need to fetch the appropriate version for each visitor. With Fastly, you can drastically minimize your storage footprint and requests back to origin to decrease the total cost of ownership (TCO) of your site.
Reduce your image storage costs by several orders of magnitude by only storing one high-resolution source file. Put an end to storing costly variations of each image.
Fastly’s SSD-powered POPs can serve more variations of each image from the edge of our network. Cut your egress bill by serving more from cache, limiting the number of times images need to be fetched from your origin.
Enhance user experiences
Website visitors are becoming less forgiving of poor experiences. Research shows that if images don’t load or take too long to load, 39% of users will stop engaging with a site and look for alternatives. Fastly lets you deliver highly optimized images in record time, so your users always have the best possible website experience.
Our Image Optimizer is natively integrated into Fastly’s edge cloud network, which is regularly ranked #1 in static long-tail delivery by third-party performance benchmarks. We help ensure your image-heavy site loads quickly around the world for optimal engagement.
Real-time logs and analytics provide visibility into how end users are interacting with your webpages so you can understand which optimizations are most effective at driving desired outcomes.
Instant configurations allow you to edit, deploy, and rollback configurations yourself in seconds. This lets you make incremental improvements to your image transformation rules over time, allowing you to fine-tune the user experience with granular detail.
39%
Of users will stop engaging with content when the images won’t load or the loading time takes too long.
Customer value
Increase revenue
Keep visitors engaged on your site with faster image loads
Lower cost
Reduce infrastructure and storage costs
Replace costly dedicated solutions
Decrease risk
Faster, more efficient image optimization at the edge, speeding up page load times
Optimize images for different users
Features
Image manipulation:
Auto Optimize
Background color
Blur
Brightness
Contrast
Crop
Format conversion
Image composition
Orientation
Overlay / watermark
Preserve copyright metadata
Quality control
Resize
Saturation
Sharpen
Trim
Supported input formats:
JPEG
WEBP
PNG
GIF & animated GIF
Supported output formats:
JPEG (baseline & progressive)
WEBP (lossy & lossless)
PNG (8, 24, & 32-bit)
GIF & animated GIF
AVIF
Related resources
Learn how Fastly Image Optimizer brings balance between rich experiences and stellar performance.
Read about how RealtyNinja has optimized 80+ million images per month with Fastly.
Check out our real-time image transformation service in action.
Meet a more powerful global network.
Our network is all about greater efficiency. With our strategically placed points of presence (POPs), you can scale on-demand and deliver seamlessly during major events and traffic spikes. Get the peace of mind that comes with truly reliable performance — wherever users may be browsing, watching, shopping, or doing business.
277 Tbps
Edge network capacity1
150 ms
Mean purge time2
>1.4 trillion
Daily requests served4
~90% of customers
Run Next-Gen WAF in blocking mode3
As of June 30, 2023
As of December 31, 2019
As of March 31, 2021
As of January 1, 2022
Support plans
Fastly offers several support plans to meet your needs: standard, gold and enterprise.
Standard
Free of charge and available as soon as you sign up with Fastly.
Gold
Proactive alerts for high-impact events, expedited 24/7 incident response times, and a 100% uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA) guarantee.
Enterprise
Gives you the added benefits of emergency escalation for support cases and 24/7 responses for inquiries (not just incidents).