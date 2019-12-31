Introduction

Why Fastly?

Fastly’s edge cloud platform offers a far more efficient alternative to antiquated image delivery workflows. Our Image Optimizer operates at the edge of our network, closer to your end users, so we decrease the latency associated with transforming and delivering images. Just store one version of each image and we’ll transform, serve, and cache an optimized version on-demand, removing the burden on your infrastructure. With Fastly Image Optimizer, you can simplify image delivery workflows and reduce infrastructure costs while improving your end user experience.

Slow-loading websites cost retailers $2.6 billion in lost sales each year. Compressing images can help load your pages faster. Source: https://www.sweor.com/firstimpressions

Simplify image creation & delivery

Manually creating image variations can be both time-consuming and error prone. Implementing the logic for serving them is no small task either. Fastly streamlines image creation and delivery workflows so your team can work more efficiently.

Eliminate time-consuming image preprocessing for all of your site’s images. Automatically create the correct images for each visitor’s device from one high-quality source file.

Offload optimization logic to Fastly’s platform. Stop worrying about defining rules for every visitor’s profile—let our intelligent platform do the work for you.

Automate your image delivery workflow with Fastly’s full-featured API. Put your manual processes on autopilot by programmatically resizing, cropping, setting the correct output quality, and more with minimal human intervention.

Reduce infrastructure costs

With most image optimization solutions, your infrastructure spend increases as you customize images for different visitors. Storage costs rise as you need to store multiple versions of each file, and your egress costs go up as you constantly need to fetch the appropriate version for each visitor. With Fastly, you can drastically minimize your storage footprint and requests back to origin to decrease the total cost of ownership (TCO) of your site.

Reduce your image storage costs by several orders of magnitude by only storing one high-resolution source file. Put an end to storing costly variations of each image.

Fastly’s SSD-powered POPs can serve more variations of each image from the edge of our network. Cut your egress bill by serving more from cache, limiting the number of times images need to be fetched from your origin.

Enhance user experiences

Website visitors are becoming less forgiving of poor experiences. Research shows that if images don’t load or take too long to load, 39% of users will stop engaging with a site and look for alternatives. Fastly lets you deliver highly optimized images in record time, so your users always have the best possible website experience.

Our Image Optimizer is natively integrated into Fastly’s edge cloud network, which is regularly ranked #1 in static long-tail delivery by third-party performance benchmarks. We help ensure your image-heavy site loads quickly around the world for optimal engagement.

Real-time logs and analytics provide visibility into how end users are interacting with your webpages so you can understand which optimizations are most effective at driving desired outcomes.

Instant configurations allow you to edit, deploy, and rollback configurations yourself in seconds. This lets you make incremental improvements to your image transformation rules over time, allowing you to fine-tune the user experience with granular detail.

39% Of users will stop engaging with content when the images won’t load or the loading time takes too long. Source: https://uxcam.com/blog/ux-statistics

Customer value Increase revenue Keep visitors engaged on your site with faster image loads Lower cost Reduce infrastructure and storage costs

Replace costly dedicated solutions Decrease risk Faster, more efficient image optimization at the edge, speeding up page load times

Optimize images for different users

Features