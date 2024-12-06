CCPA + Fastly : 個人情報の保護を強化

ビジネスの未来は開発者から始まります

詳細情報
企業情報優れたオンライン体験を支えるチームネットワークマップ最先端のインターネットを支える新しいアーキテクチャ業界アナリストの声Fastly に対する業界アナリストの評価ニュース最新情報・企業ニュースプラットフォームより高速かつ安全で魅力的なデジタルエクスペリエンスを可能にするプラットフォームお客様事例お客様のサクセスストリーイベントFastly 関連イベントのお知らせ採用情報一緒に優れたインターネットを構築

Fastly エッジクラウドプラットフォーム

すべてのプロダクトを表示
コンテンツ配信 (CDN)パーソナライズされたエクスペリエンスをグローバルに高速配信ライブストリーミングシームレスなライブストリーミング体験ストリーミング動画 (VoD)卓越したオンデマンド動画エクスペリエンスMedia Shield マルチ CDN のデプロイを最適化On-the-Fly Packagerリアルタイムでオンデマンドの動画コンテンツを動的にパッケージ化Image Optimizerエッジで画像の高速処理を実現ロードバランサールーティングをきめ細かくコントロールTLS 暗号化トランスポート・レイヤー・セキュリティ管理の複雑性を軽減Origin Connect Fastly に直接接続IP アドレスIP アドレスを簡単に管理HTTP/3 と QUIC最新のプロトコルドメインリサーチ API即時かつ正確なドメイン名検出Object Storage送信量ゼロで大容量ファイルにエッジで直接アクセス
Next-Gen WAF環境を問わない最先端の Web アプリ/API のセキュリティソリューションボット管理効果的にボット攻撃を検出して脅威をブロックDDoS Protectionビジネスに支障をきたす分散型攻撃を自動的に軽減API セキュリティAPI エンドポイントを保護Client-Side Protectionクライアントサイド攻撃からの防御AI ボット管理AI ボットにより Web サイトのコンテンツスクレイピングを阻止
エッジコンピューティングアプリをエッジに展開 — 私たちのインスタントプラットフォームが、ユーザーに素晴らしいエクスペリエンスを提供するための開発を支援しますキーバリューストア最も高速なキーバリューストアでありながら、使い慣れたデータベースツールと同じくらい簡単に使用できますWebSockets と Fanout 完全なパーソナライズ機能と簡単な設定が可能な、リアルタイムメッセージングをグローバル規模で提供開発者 SDKFastly のプロダクトの構築に使用しているのと同じサービスをプログラムEnterprise Serverlessオープンスタンダードで構築され、Fastly の全プロダクトと統合可能な最強サーバーレスプラットフォームAIセマンティックキャッシングで AI ワークロードを加速し、効率性を向上させますObject Storage送信量ゼロで大容量ファイルにエッジで直接アクセスプログラマブルキャッシュ当社のコンテンツ配信ネットワークを支える伝説的なキャッシュ機能に、プログラムでフルアクセスできます。MCPサーバーAI を活用した Fastly Service のコントロール。
リアルタイムログリアルタイムでログをストリーミング・分析Edge Observerトラフィックのライブデータと履歴データを確認Domain InspectorドメインレベルのインサイトにアクセスOrigin Inspectorオリジンとエッジ間の完全なインサイトアラートサービス関連の指標に関する通知を作成Log Explorer &amp; Insights実用的なインサイトとのインタラクション

優れた結果をもたらす卓越したサービス

すべてのサービスを見る
プロフェッショナルサービスデリバリーサービスのマイグレーション/最適化を Fastly のエキスパートがサポートライブ・エンターテインメント・サービス視聴者の規模に合わせてライブストリーミング体験をスケーリングサポートプラン一貫したワールドクラスのサポートマネージドCDNコントロールと柔軟性を最大化マネージドセキュリティプロによる Web アプリケーションの保護カスタマーサポートFastly のサポートチームがお客様と共にビジネスの成長を支援

革新的なデジタルソリューション

ソリューションの詳細
ストリーミングメディア魅力的なライブ/オンデマンドストリーミング新興メディア新興メディア企業向けの高パフォーマンスソリューションデジタルパブリッシングリアルタイムの報道で読者エクスペリエンスを向上小売業およびeコマース大規模にパーソナライズされた高速エクスペリエンスファイナンスサービス統合型セキュリティ対策で顧客データを保護ハイテクビジネスの成長に合わせてパフォーマンスを瞬時にスケールアップトラベル &amp; サービスカスタマイズされたオンライン体験を旅行者に提供オンライン教育セキュアな学習体験を大規模に実現ゲーム超高速で安全なゲームダウンロードでプレイヤーの次の勝利を後押しiGaming高速、安全、中断のない、魅力的なゲームプレイをエッジで配信しましょう
インフラコストの削減予測しやすいクラウドの低コスト化を実現マルチクラウドの最適化クラウドリソースを統合して複雑性を軽減お客様の信頼お客様の信頼獲得に向けた Fastly の取り組みをご紹介プライバシー保護ユーザーのデータを保護する方法をご覧くださいサステナビリティダッシュボードFastlyプラットフォームの電力使用量と温室効果ガス排出量を確認する

素晴らしいエクスペリエンスの構築に取り組む開発者を支援

無料アカウントの登録
開発者今すぐ素晴らしいアイディアを実現してみませんか？Fast Forward信頼性の高いインターネットの構築開発ツールエッジを効かせ、コラボレーションを促進する開発ツール開発者 SDKFastly のプロダクトの構築に使用しているのと同じサービスをプログラムコミュニティ世界中の開発者が集うコミュニティに参加サインアップ無料の開発者アカウントを作成する

Fastly を活用して高速かつ安全で魅力的なインターネットの構築を支援

Fastly とパートナーを組む理由高速かつ安全で魅力的なエクスペリエンスの実現をサポートクラウドパートナークラウドサービスと Fastly を統合するメリットチャネルパートナーFastly 製品でソシューションや機能を強化技術・統合パートナーパートナーエコシステムの詳細
パートナーポータルへのログインFastly パートナー向けリソースへのアクセスパートナー登録Fastly 製品の再販/リファーラルを通じてビジネスを強化パートナーを見つけるニーズに合わせて適切なパートナーをご紹介

信頼できる Fastly のサポート

ドキュメントFastly の機能を最大限に活用リソースライブラリデータシートやレポートなどをご覧くださいFastly AcademyFastly 製品に関する実践的な e ラーニングコースラーニングセンターインターネットテクノロジーの詳細ブログ最新のアイディアやトレンドをご紹介セキュリティ調査セキュリティ強化に役立つ調査Fastly の視点 専門家と業界のインサイトの詳細を見る
サポートセンターお困りですか？お問い合わせお気軽にご連絡ください
ブログに戻る

フォロー&ご登録

英語のみで利用可能

このページは現在英語でのみ閲覧可能です。ご不便をおかけして申し訳ございませんが、しばらくしてからこのページに戻ってください。

CCPA + Fastly : 個人情報の保護を強化

Neal Hannan

Managing Counsel, Fastly

The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) goes into effect on January 1, 2020, and provides California consumers with new rights over how their personal data is collected and used, as well as mechanisms to limit the sale of their data. The CCPA will mean different things to different businesses depending on what they do with personal data. 

The CCPA is intended to protect personal data and empower consumers to control what happens with it. When it comes to disclosing end-user personal information, the CCPA differentiates between sharing data with service providers and all other third parties. Third parties are companies that may use personal information for their own benefit. The CCPA gives consumers the right to opt-out of having their personal information shared with third parties. Service providers, on the other hand, are companies like Fastly that receive personal data from a business like yours and process that data in accordance with the terms of a written contract like Fastly’s Terms of Service. A service provider cannot retain, disclose, or use that personal information for any purpose other than for meeting the terms of that contract. 

At Fastly, we work hard to stay ahead of changes in the law so you can stay confident and compliant. We did it for GDPR, and now we’re doing it for CCPA. So what does the CCPA mean for you, and more importantly, what do you need to do to keep your use of Fastly running smoothly? We believe you don’t need to do anything when it comes to CCPA and Fastly. The promises we make to our customers already encompass what they need to be compliant — no need to make amendments, add clauses, or anything like that. 

The CCPA seems a lot like the GDPR. Do we need a CCPA-specific data processing agreement?

You don’t need a new data processing agreement with Fastly, but it’s important to understand why. 

When the GDPR rolled out, it imposed numerous new contractual requirements (for example, rules around sub-processing, duration of processing, dealing with data subject requests, and supervisory authority inquiries) that needed to be set out between a “controller” and a “processor.” We addressed the GDPR’s requirements in our post about GDPR compliance and our data processing terms. While the CCPA and GDPR share some similarities, the contractual requirements for a “service provider” under the CCPA are much simpler than for a “controller” under the GDPR. The CCPA requires only that your contract with your service provider prohibits the provider from retaining, using, or disclosing personal information other than for performing the services as set forth in the parties’ contract. 

Because we’ve always valued your control over your end users’ data, and we’ve worked hard to make our existing contractual terms reflect that, when it comes to CCPA, you don’t need to take action on your Fastly contract. 

Fastly is a service provider, and we only process data as outlined in our written agreement with our customers. We don’t sell, rent, or distribute our customers’ data to third parties. Our standard Terms of Service (Section 3.5) expressly limit us from making use of all of your data (not just personal data contained within it) except for the purposes set forth in our contract with you. We’ve recently added a CCPA Compliance Statement to our website to restate this commitment. There are no “gotchas” here. Our terms are intended to reflect our belief that you control your data. That belief, and our commitment to privacy, is also reflected in things like our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics where, in Section IV, we talk about how we use our technology with care and caution, especially as it relates to data governance.

We’re committed to putting customers in control of their data

From day one, we’ve cared about privacy and security. We’ve never been in the business of exploiting your or your end users’ data. Our features were built to empower our customers and facilitate compliance with regulations and standards. Real-time logging, for example, lets you monitor site performance and troubleshoot issues as they arise. We put the power in your hands to capture the information you want. But on our end, we do not store those logs. It’s just one way we’ve built our offerings to give you authority over your data — not us. Or take Instant Purge, which enables you to invalidate content (whether stale or problematic) in 150 milliseconds, on average as of March 31, 2019, across our global network. And rapid configuration deployments let you make changes quickly when business or compliance needs dictate. That’s how our philosophy of customer empowerment actually plays out on the ground. 

To sum up, if you’ve got a contract with Fastly (and if you’re using our services, you do), that contract is already compliant with CCPA’s service provider rules. And if you’re thinking about signing up for Fastly, you’ll be covered when you sign up, too.

We know that when new changes roll out, it can cause some uncertainty. As always, we’re here to help should you have questions or concerns. But we hope this helps alleviate some of the confusion about CCPA. We’re in this together with you, and we’ve got you covered. 

Fastly を試してみませんか？

ぜひご連絡ください
お問い合わせ