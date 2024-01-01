Fastly California Consumer Privacy Act and Consumer Privacy Rights Act Compliance Statement

Starting on January 1, 2020, the California Consumer Privacy Act (“CCPA”) governs how businesses handle the personal information of California residents. CCPA was amended by the adoption of the Consumer Privacy Rights Act (“CPRA”) effective March 29, 2023. At Fastly, we are committed to our subscribers’ success, including their compliance efforts with respect to the CCPA. We’re here to assist our subscribers with their efforts to comply with the CCPA.

How does Fastly address its customers’ compliance with the CCPA?

For Fastly’s subscribers, Fastly is a “service provider” under the CCPA. We process personal information only on behalf of our subscribers, pursuant to written contracts. Those contracts, which are already in place, permit Fastly to process our subscribers’ data (including personal information) only for the purpose of providing our services. While we necessarily have to process personal information transmitted through our network, we do not sell that information to third parties.

How does Fastly address consumer rights under the CCPA?

If you are an individual seeking to exercise your rights under the CCPA (as amended by the CRPA) please see our Privacy Policy for more information. We updated our Privacy Policy in June 2023 to align with the requirements of the CPRA to better provide you with information about how Fastly collects your personal information and how to exercise your rights with respect to that information.

Questions

If you or anyone in your organization has questions about how Fastly helps your organization comply with the CCPA, contact support@fastly.com.