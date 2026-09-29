Fastly Unveils AEDA: Autonomous Edge Security in Gemini Enterprise

It’s 2:15 AM, PagerDuty is screaming, and your 5xx error rate is spiking. Is it a credential stuffing attack, an upstream database issue, or a distributed botnet rolling across your industry?

In high-stakes moments like these, answering those questions usually means checking six dashboards, cross-referencing SIEM logs by hand, and drafting static rules while hoping you don't block legitimate users. By the time you confirm the root cause, your team has lost hours and your origin server has dropped traffic.

Static rules and manual correlation can't keep up with modern threats. That’s why Fastly collaborated with Google Cloud to launch our Autonomous Edge Defense Agent (AEDA) in Gemini Enterprise.

Fastly’s AEDA is an AI agent that can streamline complex incident response by providing fast, machine-speed context, which can help businesses slash Mean Time to Resolution (MTTR) from hours to seconds.

Dual-Context Architecture: Edge Telemetry Meets Gemini Reasoning

Traditional security tools operate in silos. They see a localized anomaly, but they lack the reasoning power to instantly deduce why it’s happening.

AEDA introduces a dual-context architecture that pairs Fastly’s live request telemetry, global traffic patterns, and edge control plane directly with Gemini Enterprise’s stateful reasoning.

AEDA synthesizes structured network telemetry with unstructured threat intelligence. It helps businesses understand infrastructure and security incidents in seconds, cutting the time it takes teams to respond and reducing security risk.

Machine-Speed Investigation

When an anomaly is identified by a user they can trigger AEDA to conduct an active Root Cause Analysis (RCA) loop:

Generates Hypotheses: Formulates potential attack pathways based on initial edge signals. Runs Autonomous Tests: Executes background API calls to Fastly’s global data layer, origin infrastructure, and telemetry stores. Recommends Remediation: Translates results into a set of actions – such as rate-limiting rules, WAF signature updates, or origin shielding changes – each with supporting evidence, expected impact, and step-by-step guidance on how to apply them.

Differentiating Attack vs. Production Anomaly

Distinguishing between an application bug and a coordinated attack is a constant challenge. AEDA solves this by cross-referencing your organization's telemetry against anonymized, aggregated global traffic.

If a botnet targets multiple organizations in your sector, AEDA leverages Fastly-scale threat intel – letting you know if you are facing an isolated infrastructure issue, or a broader security threat.

Provide Value Across the Organization

Engineers & DevOps: Eliminate alert fatigue. Use natural language to generate VCL configurations, or leverage the Model Context Protocol (MCP) to embed autonomous investigations into existing workflows.

CISOs & Security Leaders: Reduce MTTR with evidence-backed recommendations and audit trails that can simplify compliance and board-level risk reporting.

Executives: Translate mitigated threats into business outcomes by measuring absorbed malicious traffic and avoided origin infrastructure costs.

"Enterprises need security tools that can reason, not just react. By combining Fastly's real-time edge telemetry with Gemini Enterprise's advanced reasoning capabilities, Fastly is helping security teams move from manually piecing together signals to getting clear, evidence-backed answers in seconds. AEDA is an example of what's possible when agentic AI is applied directly at the point of attack." - Vineet Bhan, Director, Security and Identity Partnerships, Google Cloud

Experience AEDA in Action

The future of edge defense isn't about staring at endless dashboards or writing static rules under pressure – it’s about empowering your team with real-time, autonomous intelligence. By bringing Google’s Gemini Enterprise to Fastly’s global edge network, AEDA transforms reactive incident response into an intelligent defense layer operating at machine speed to protect your applications and infrastructure.